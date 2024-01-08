Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Golden Globes badge

17 Duos Who Reunited At The Golden Globes Vs. The Movies And TV Shows They Worked On Together In The Past

Not to be dramatic, but Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz having a little The Hunger Games reunion was very important to me.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night, the 2024 Golden Globes aired, and it was filled with a ton of much deserved wins for some of the biggest stars from movies and TV shows from the past year.

Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin with their Golden Globes
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Oppenheimer took home the award for Best Picture — Drama, Ayo Edebiri won her first Globe for The Bear, Lily Gladstone won her first Golden Globe for Killers of the Flower Moon, and so much more.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

While a lot was happening on stage at the Golden Globes, there were also some great behind-the-scenes moments you might've missed. Namely, while casts from the current nominated films and shows were reuniting, we had some reunions from older movies and TV shows, too.

The cast and crew of &quot;Oppenheimer&quot; onstage
Todd Williamson / CBS / Getty Images

So, here are some of the best little reunions you might've missed at this year's Golden Globes:

1. First, Meryl Streep surprised Amanda Seyfried as she was walking the red carpet:

Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Of course, they starred together as Sophie and Donna in both Mamma Mia! films:

Screenshot from &quot;Mamma Mia!&quot;
Universal / Everett Collection

2. Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz posed for a photo:

Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz
Todd Williamson / CBS / Getty Images

This little reunion came 12 years after they starred together in the first Hunger Games movie as Katniss and Cinna, and then again in Catching Fire a year later:

Screenshot from &quot;Catching Fire&quot;
Lionsgate / Everett Collection

3. Sam Claflin and Elizabeth Banks shared this sweet moment:

Closeup of Sam Claflin and Elizabeth Banks
CBS Photo Archive / CBS / Getty Images

The duo starred together in the final three Hunger Games movies as Finnick and Effie, and Elizabeth also directed Sam in Charlie's Angels in 2019:

Screenshots from &quot;Catching Fire&quot;
Lionsgate

4. Ryan Gosling posed with his arm around Emma Stone, as well as Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy:

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert Downey Jr., and Cillian Murphy
Todd Williamson / CBS / Getty Images

Of course, Ryan and Emma have starred together in quite a few movies, like La La Land and Crazy, Stupid, Love:

Lionsgate / Everett Collection, Warner Bros / Everett Collection

5. Bill Hader snagged a selfie with Taylor Swift at this year's Golden Globes:

Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images, CBS

The duo previously appeared together on Saturday Night Live, namely when they did this hilarious spoof of Twilight:

Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC / Via youtu.be

6. Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht presented an award together:

Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

They all starred together on Suits from 2011 to 2019, with the show recently seeing a big resurgence thanks to it now streaming:

NBC / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

7. Pedro Pascal joined Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey for their little reunion:

Pedro Pascal, Andrew Scott, and Bella Ramsey
Todd Williamson / CBS / Getty Images

While Bella currently stars with Pedro on The Last of Us, they also appeared in Catherine Called Birdy alongside Andrew, who played their dad in the film:

Paul carrying Bella in a scene from &quot;Catherine Called Birdy&quot;
Alex Bailey / Prime Video / Everett Collection

8. Greta Gerwig and Natalie Portman met up on the red carpet:

Greta Gerwig and Natalie Portman
Todd Williamson / CBS Photo Archive / CBS / Getty Images

The duo previously starred together in No Strings Attached and Jackie:

Screenshot from &quot;No Strings Attached&quot;
Paramount / Everett Collection

9. Emily Blunt gave Meryl Streep the biggest hug in between awards:

Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt
Todd Williamson / CBS / Getty Images

Emily and Meryl have appeared in three movies together, starting with The Devil Wears Prada in 2006:

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt stand behind Meryl at a formal event in a scene from &quot;The Devil Wears Prada&quot;
20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

10. Carey Mulligan and Ryan Gosling paused to have a quick catch-up:

Carey Mulligan and Ryan Gosling talking
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

The duo starred together in the 2011 movie Drive:

Ryan and Carey look at one another in a scene from &quot;Drive&quot;
FilmDistric / Everett Collection

11. Natasha Lyonne posted a perfect selfie with Greta Lee:

Greta Lee and Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne / Instagram / Via Instagram: @nlyonne

Natasha and Greta starred in Russian Doll together:

Netflix / Everett Collection

12. Michelle Yeoh awarded Cillian Murphy his much-deserved Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for Oppenheimer:

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images, Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

They starred together in the 2007 movie Sunshine:

Screenshot from &quot;Sunshine&quot;
20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

13. Gillian Anderson shared these adorable selfies of her reuniting with Cailee Spaeny and Elle Fanning:

Screenshots from Gillian Anderson&#x27;s Instagram
Gillian Anderson / Instagram / Via Instagram: @gilliana

Gillian played Cailee's mom in The First Lady, and she also played Elle's mom in The Great:

Showtime / Everett Collection, Gareth Gatrell / Hulu

14. Nicholas Braun and Riley Keough snapped a pic alongside Riley's husband Ben Smith-Petersen:

Nicholas Braun, Riley Keough, and Ben Smith-Petersen
Todd Williamson / CBS / Getty Images

Riley and Nicholas starred together in Zola in 2020:

Screenshot from &quot;Zola&quot;
A24

15. Brie Larson and Annette Bening posed for a photo together while they were seated at their table:

Brie Larson and Annette Bening
Todd Williamson / CBS / Getty Images

Brie and Annette starred in Captain Marvel together:

Screenshots from &quot;Captain Marvel&quot;
Marvel

16. Martin Scorsese and Jodie Foster got to have a perfect reunion at the Golden Globes:

Martin Scorsese and Jodie Foster
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

The duo have worked together a few times, most notably in 1976's Taxi Driver, which was released when Jodie was only 14 years old:

Behind the scenes of &quot;Taxi Driver&quot;
Sunset Boulevard / Corbis / Getty Images

17. And finally, Jodie Foster also got to catch up with Robert Downey Jr.:

Jodie Foster and Robert Downey Jr.
CBS Photo Archive / CBS / Getty Images

And they worked together on the 1995 movie Home for the Holidays, which Jodie directed and Robert starred in:

Behind the scenes of filming &quot;Home for the Holidays&quot;
Paramount / Everett Collection

We can't fit everyone into one post, so were there any other great movie or TV reunions you spotted at this year's Golden Globes? Tell us in the comments below!

Check out all of our Golden Globes coverage here.