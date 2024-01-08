Skip To Content
Gina Torres Said The "Suits" Cast Group Chat Was Going "Insane" Before Their Golden Globes Reunion

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht also joked about waiting so long to finally see a show get recognition after Suits became hugely popular 12 years after it first premiered.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Golden Globes are happening tonight. The annual award show celebrates the best in TV and movies over the last year.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

This past year was filled with huge TV shows and movies, like Barbie, Oppenheimer, the final season of Succession, The Bear, and so much more. The actors, directors, and more were out in full force as it marked the first big award show of this awards season.

The cast and crew of &quot;Barbie&quot;
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 / Getty Images

While we had a lot of new shows and movies this past year, Suits, which ended its nine-season run in 2019, saw a resurgence after it started streaming on Netflix and Peacock last summer.

Screenshot from &quot;Suits&quot;
USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

In its first week on Netflix (July 26 to July 2), Suits had 3.14 billion minutes of watch time, according to Nielsen, across both streaming platforms. In October 2023, Suits broke Nielsen's all-time overall streaming record.

Screenshot from &quot;Suits&quot;
Usa Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

So, it's safe to say A LOT of people have watched Suits in the past year, and the Golden Globes saw the opportunity and ran with it because they reunited some of the cast at tonight's awards.

Screenshot from &quot;Suits&quot;
Usa Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres, who starred on Suits from 2011 to 2019, with Gina even starring in the short-lived spin-off series Pearson, all looked incredible tonight as they walked the red carpet.

Screenshot from &quot;Suits&quot;
Usa Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

First, here's Gabriel, who starred as Harvey Specter, wearing a black tuxedo by Brunello Cucinelli:

Gabriel Macht
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Gabriel Macht
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Patrick, who starred as Mike Ross, sported a Giorgio Armani suit:

Patrick J. Adams
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Patrick J. Adams
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Getty Images

And here they are together as Harvey and Mike on Suits in Season 1 vs. now:

USA Network, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Sarah, who starred as the iconic Donna Paulsen, wore this gorgeous ensemble:

Sarah Rafferty
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Closeup of Sarah Rafferty
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Gina, who starred as Jessica Pearson, walked the red carpet in this stunning black and white outfit:

Gina Torres
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Closeup of Gina Torres
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

And Patrick also walked the red carpet with his wife Troian Bellisario, who also appeared in two episodes of Suits in 2015:

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Getty Images

Troian was wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown with jewelry by Norman Silverman:

Closeup of Troian Bellisario
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 / Getty Images

While being interviewed on the red carpet, Gina said that their Suits group chat was "insane" when it came through that they would all be attending the Golden Globes. She added, "It's very exciting."

Gina Torres being interviewed
Variety / Via x.com

Then, Gina was asked if anyone texted Meghan Markle, who starred as Rachel Zane, about the reunion, and she jokingly said, "We don't have her number. We just don't. She'll see. She'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."

Gina Torres being interviewed
Variety / Via x.com

Meghan starred in Suits until Season 8, with her character being written out after her marriage to Prince Harry.

During the Golden Globes ceremony, Gabriel and Patrick also came out to present the award for Best TV Series — Drama, which happened late in the evening, and joked about waiting to see a show FINALLY get the recognition it deserves.

Patrick and Gabriel presenting at the Golden Globes
CBS

Then, Sarah and Gina joined the boys on stage, and it was so great to see them all together again.

CBS

Check out all of our Golden Globes coverage here.

You can watch Suits on Netflix and Peacock now.