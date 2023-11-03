23 Actors Who Have Actually Played More Than One Role On A "Law & Order" Series

Given the storylines on Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and more, this post contains mentions of sexual assault.
1. First, Sarah Hyland appeared in two episodes of Law & Order: SVU in 2001 and 2009, playing two different characters. Her appearance in Season 10 is still regarded as one of the best guest-starring roles in the series.
2. Before starring on Modern Family, Ty Burrell played two characters on Law & Order in 2000 and 2003. In the 2003 episode, he played Sebastian Stan's dad.
3. Pedro Pascal appeared in two episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent as different characters in 2006 and 2009 respectively. He's also played roles on Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.
4. Before landing her starring role as Det. Rollins on Law & Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish appeared in an episode in Season 8 as a character named Kara Bawson.
5. Also, prior to starring as Det. Carisi on Law & Order: SVU, Peter Scanavino guest-starred in a Season 14 episode as a character named Johnny Dubcek.
6. Before starring on Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo appeared in episodes of Law & Order in 1996 and 2000 as two different characters. Her work as Jenna Weber in a Season 6 episode was also one of her first acting credits.
7. Chandra Wilson guest-starred in two episodes of Law & Order: SVU as two different characters. She played a nurse in a 2002 episode and then as Rachel Sorannis, an FBI agent, in a 2005 episode that aired a few months after Grey's Anatomy Season 1 premiered.
8. Prior to landing their breakout role on Grey's Anatomy, Sara Ramirez popped up as two different characters on Law & Order: SVU in 2000 and 2002, respectively.
9. Before starring on Shameless and The Bear, Jeremy Allen White had roles as two different characters on Law & Order in 2007 and 2008.
10. Kelly Bishop has guest-starred on three episodes of Law & Order: SVU playing two different characters. She first appeared as a registrar in Season 1 and then returned to play Julia Zimmer in two episodes in Season 10.
11. Long before she starred as Gerri on Succession, J. Smith-Cameron appeared in four episodes of Law & Order between 1992 and 2009 as four different characters. She's also guest-starred on Criminal Intent and SVU, too.
12. Hayden Panettiere has guest-starred twice on Law & Order: SVU as two different characters. She first appeared in a 2001 episode when she was only 12 years old, and then returned in 2005 for another episode.
13. Long before Stranger Things, David Harbour appeared in episodes of Law & Order in 1999 and 2008 as two different characters. His first appearance marked one of his earliest acting credits.
14. Before starring on The Vampire Diaries, Paul Wesley appeared as two different characters in Law & Order: SVU in 2000 and 2005, respectively.
15. Ann Dowd has guest-starred as three different characters on Law & Order: SVU between 2001 and 2009. She's also played four different characters on Law & Order, too.
16. Before returning to the show as serial killer William Lewis in Season 15 of Law & Order: SVU, Pablo Schreiber previously appeared as a totally different character in Season 8 in 2007.
17. Paget Brewster has guest-starred as two characters on Law & Order: SVU during the time she was also starring on Criminal Minds. She appeared in a 2007 episode and then returned for two episodes playing Bureau Chief Paula Foster in 2012.
18. Allison Janney appeared as two different characters on Law & Order in 1992 and 1994, five years before landing her notable role on The West Wing.
19. Bradley Whitford has guest-starred twice on Law & Order: SVU, playing two different characters. He first appeared in a 2015 episode before his recent guest appearance in 2023.
20. Broadway star Aaron Tveit has guest-starred in two episodes of Law & Order: SVU as two different characters in 2010 and 2011, respectively. He was also guest-starring on Gossip Girl around the same time.
21. While starring as Omar Little in The Wire, Michael K. Williams also appeared in Law & Order: SVU as two different characters. He first popped up in a Season 5 episode, and then he returned in Season 8. Michael also played three different characters in Law & Order.
22. Before landing her breakout role on GLOW, Betty Gilpin appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent as two different characters. She first popped up in a Season 6 episode in 2006, and then in Season 8 in 2009. Betty has also guest-starred on Law & Order and SVU.
23. And finally, Friday Night Lights and Mike Flanagan Universe star Zach Gilford has guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU as two different characters. He first appeared in a 2005 episode and then popped up again in a 2019 episode.
