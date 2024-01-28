55 Sex Toys That Make Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts

1. The Tiger G-spot vibrator, which is designed to make their kitty do everything from purr to ROAR with six speeds and six patterns, as well as a flexible shaft and curved tip to help them reach all their favorite spots. Nope, it's not an earthquake...just their legs shaking.
Promising review: "Perfect size, angle, and easy to hold. Love all the different settings too. Also, it was fun for use alone, but also my partner enjoyed teasing me with it as well. Super stoked about this purchase!" —Rachel W.
"The deep rumble, texture and size was purrfect. I have to be careful and go slow or I O too quickly. I feel full and deeply penetrated with him at my side or in my mind. He can step in to finish but helps me go longer and we can both explode together. I've had a lot of toys, but this is my go-to! Excellent size, settings and design." —Cat
For Fun Factory: Free USPS first-class shipping on all orders. Priority mail ($25), Express ($45), and Next-Day Air ($75) are available at checkout.
For Amazon: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Fun Factory for $139.99 (available in four colors) or Amazon for $137.03+ (available in turquoise and purple).
2. The OG Magic Wand that's been delivering *relief* to loyal users for decades with two rumbly speeds and a simple single switch. It'll quickly become their most used gift after they find out how well it relieves their achy muscles and erm...head-to-toe tension.
The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. The same beloved classic is now available in Plus (an upgraded, corded version with different speeds), Rechargeable (cordless version with different speeds), and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).
Promising reviews: "Lets just say, use a towel under yourself if you're using it for 'personal' relief. 😉 It also works for massaging out knots in other spots, too." —Kiri Minney
"So, bought it to use on my wife. Well, 30 seconds later, I realize that I’m gonna need a towel, and now, a new mattress." —Chris T.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon $56.99+ (available in four styles).
3. The scintillating Satisfyer Pro 2, because Cupid is shuffling into town and giving them the gift of air pulse technology, 11 intensities, and gratuitous orgasms.
BTW—this Amazon favorite sex toy is a big hit with Trans users who've experienced bottom growth, and there's also a more in-depth review written by an Intersex Male person, if you're interested.
Promising review: "Before this toy aka bae, I was a hoe. I've taken the steps to admit it and do something about it. Today, I can proudly say bae has cured me of my hoe-ly ways. This is the equivalent of the best head you ever had from somebody and taking that person's mouth home with you. Idk about you but I related heavily when Drake said 'I just want sum head in a comfortable bed, it could all be so simple.' 😍🥰 Life Is Good." —Dominique
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $49.95 (available in three colors).
4. A realistic masturbator designed with a tight, convex, textured interior that they can twist, stroke and come 'til they're spent — way better than a box of chocolates, am I right?
Yes, it's waterproof, so they can go ahead and play with it in the shower.
Promising reviews: "Love the product, my first purchase of a masturbator, very snug and stimulating. I don't consider myself very big girth-wise, but this is very snug yet 'adaptable.' It is extremely stimulating after orgasm as the toy stays tight around your very sensitive head, shaft, etc. Appears very durable, use water-based lube. 'Sucking' sound is rather stimulating depending on how you hold/use the toy. Easy to clean, pliable." —Terry
"First toy for husband, he was really surprised at how nice it felt. We did parallel play to get him comfortable. Unbelievably soft but firm enough for resistance. Easy to clean — we have some light fabric towels to pull from one end to the other to get fully dry." —Ashwdwrd
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in five colors).
5. The Lelo Enigma, which is just perfect for taking your lover over the edge of bliss. It's got a soft silicone design and eight vibrating intensities to indulge in simultaneously through its G-spot shaft and indirect, sonic technology that'll deliver pulsating pleasure to their clit.
Promising reviews: "Having purchased a Sila and the Tiani 3 for my self-love sessions, I wasn't able to achieve the orgasms I had been hoping for. So when I saw the sale for the Enigma, I jumped at the opportunity and purchased it. So glad I did, my first night using the Enigma was mind-blowing! After inserting I adjusted quickly and found the thicker internal stimulator to be more appealing than the Tiani 3, as my husband is thick, the ease of then going deeper and finding my magic spot came easily. Starting with the first of the pleasure settings at the lowest speed, and then increasing the speed was what started it all. The slow build-up to the best self-love orgasm in a while makes the Enigma my new favorite of the Lelo toys that I own." —Damsel
"The design, shape and weight, allow you to use almost hands-free once it’s in place. This was a huge added benefit. The button placement was excellent as well. I’m now going to purchase one as a gift for recently widowed bestie. Highly recommend." —Q-AK
Shipping info: Lelo offers standard shipping through USPS or UPS Ground and expedited shipping through FedEx.
Get it from Lelo for $199 (available in deep rose and black).
6. A minimalist cone-shaped vibrator boasting three speeds and a tapered tip for targeted stimulation. This vibe is a unique gift for the friend or lover who loves earth tones, plants, and most importantly: pleasure.
Promising review: "Somehow, I’ve made it to 29 years old never taking care of myself. I know, it’s crazy, but it always weirded me out; so keep that in mind for my review. This was a great intro to self-care. It’s the perfect size and not intimidating at all. I found that other types were a wild size or function. It was overwhelming and a little scary. But I’m really glad I bought this. This is perfect size and features for me. It has three vibe strengths and are constant vibes. The material is soft. I used this with the aloe lube (I don’t know if that’s a thing but I did it) and really liked the combo. It comes with a little zip pouch to store it. The mini lube + toy + charger all fit so it’d be good for travel. I think it would be fun to use with my partner too. If this is your first, I highly recommend it." —Amy
Shipping info: Maude has a $5 flat rate and offers free shipping on orders $20+ with USPS First Class (5–10 days). They also offer expedited shipping at checkout for an additional cost: UPS Ground (2–5 days), UPS Next Day Air (next business day by noon if ordered before noon EST) and UPS Next Day Air Saver (next business day after 4 p.m. if ordered before noon EST).
Get it from Maude for $49 (available in three colors).
7. A hand-sculpted artisan dildo, just perfect for play with several design options including gentle curves, a suction cup base, and a girth to make their eyes roll back.
The pictured dildos and plugs are all part of Blush's Avant collection, with several representing the colors of a specific Pride flag for their uber-popular Pride collection. Each dildo is a different length and girth, so you literally can't go wrong. If you want more specifics on why I think these dildos are so perfect, check out my review on the Purple Rain D2 Avant dildo.
Promising reviews: "Definitely best one I've had. (: It's completely flexible and a bit marshmallow-y but still plenty firm. Nice curves. Pretty large, but not overwhelmingly so." —Kit (on Sexy In Pink)
"First, this thing is HUGE, especially for a novice to certain play. My husband wanted to try it, with that kind of half afraid and half excited look. We had tried smaller toys but they are often rather firm and frequently somewhat uncomfortable. Not only is this one pretty colors it is soft and flexible but with a firm enough core to use (big pink marshmallow is how my hubby describes this one). The head is very large and be warned that you need to prep the recipient a bit and take your time. The ridges can make vigorous play uncomfortable after a little while and this is a bit longer than the standard sizes. It has ended up being hubby's favorite, though. We would certainly purchase again and are even looking at others in this collection to change things up." —Woodland Wanderer (on Summer Fling)
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $55.99+ (General collection) and $36.99+ (Pride collection).
8. An oh-so-convenient OhNut set designed with stretchy body-safe materials to fit their favorite penis or dildo and offer extra cushioning during penetration.
This unique wearable is designed to help people manage pain and customize penetration depth (depending on the number of rings worn) without sacrificing sensation.
Promising review: "I bought these because my wife looked into them and thought they'd be a good idea to make sex a little bit better for her and hopefully still as good for me. Thankfully after purchasing and trying them out I can say they are worth every penny! My wife is more satisfied and happier to have sex and I still feel amazing as well. The Ohnuts don't take any longer to put on than a condom if you stack them prior (stack them prior...It's awkward stacking while they're on) and they give you the feeling of deeply penetrating without hurting your spouse, who can now focus on enjoying sex instead of embracing pain. They are also really easy to clean and come with a small cloth bag to place them in if you don't want to have side conversations about Ohnuts which is entirely up to you. Overall, I 100% would recommend." —Q.D.
Shipping info: Orders placed Monday–Friday before 2 p.m. PDT will ship the same day. Orders placed after that, over the weekend, or on a major holiday will ship the following business day. USPS Ground shipping (3–10 business days) and USPS Priority Mail (3–5 business days) are available at checkout. In order to receive items in time for Valentine's Day, orders must be placed by Feb. 6.
Get it from OhNut for $75.
Ohnut Co is a woman-founded wellness company that believes in ending the cycle of silence and discomfort, so people can rediscover the joy of connection.
9. A harness and dildo combo kit — whether they're an experienced strap-on user and looking for something new or a beginner eager to explore new territory, this comfortable combo is a great addition to their collection.
The lightweight harness boasts adjustable straps and an O-ring compatible with dildos up to 2.25" wide. It is also machine washable and once you've found your perfect fit, you can simply slip it on and off like a pair of underwear. Meanwhile, the included dildo boasts a gentle curve and is compatible with water-based and hybrid lubricants for a feel-good time.
Promising review: "This harness is AMAZING! It is so comfortable to wear and holds the hardware so well and gives me more control than any harness I’ve ever used!! I was always a big fan of the brief style and different harnesses from Rodeoh but I love the Joque so much I ordered a second one so we’ll always have one clean. My girlfriend actually said it makes her feel closer than the other harness and it feels more intimate as well. We are HUGE fans! Thanks for such a great product!" —Jamee S.
Shipping info: Wet For Her offers free shipping on orders $65+ and products usually arrive within 3–8 business days. Expedited shipping ($9.95+), USPS/FedEx/UPS 2-day shipping ($39.95), and overnight shipping ($49.95) are also available at checkout.
Get it from Wet For Her for $147.92 (originally $184.90; harness available in three colors and two adjustable sizes, dildo currently only available in small and large).
10. A stimulating cushion that also serves as a comfortable base for their favorite dildo or strap-on. Avid peggers and grinders should add this to their collection, stat.
This toy is made of supple silicone and stretches to fit a variety of dildo bases up to 3.25" W.
Promising review: "I kind of thought this would just get in the way, but it’s perfect. It really makes everything so much better." —Courtney Krevey
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in four colors).