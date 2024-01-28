55 Sex Toys That Make Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts

Promising review: "Perfect size, angle, and easy to hold. Love all the different settings too. Also, it was fun for use alone, but also my partner enjoyed teasing me with it as well. Super stoked about this purchase!" —Rachel W.

"The deep rumble, texture and size was purrfect. I have to be careful and go slow or I O too quickly. I feel full and deeply penetrated with him at my side or in my mind. He can step in to finish but helps me go longer and we can both explode together. I've had a lot of toys, but this is my go-to! Excellent size, settings and design." —Cat

Shipping info:

For Fun Factory: Free USPS first-class shipping on all orders. Priority mail ($25), Express ($45), and Next-Day Air ($75) are available at checkout.



For Amazon: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get it from Fun Factory for $139.99 (available in four colors) or Amazon for $137.03+ (available in turquoise and purple).

