67 Home Products You'll Probably Wish You'd Bought Years Ago

1. A jar of the The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because over 130,000 reviewers have rated it 5 stars for effortlessly tackling practically any mess: from scuffs and scratches on your walls to that unknown gunk that's been on your showerhead since you moved in...what is that?!
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
2. Wood polish and conditioner — it's designed to restore your favorite secondhand furniture and home goods that can't easily be replaced. If you've always wanted to upcycle those one-of-a-kind thrift store finds but didn't know how, now's your chance!
3. A sizeable humidifier that'll basically transform your space into a moisturized one to help counteract the dryness that occurs when you turn on your indoor heat (because winter is coming). Plus, it's practically silent while it runs and you can easily refill it in your sink. Three cheers for clearer sinuses, softer skin, and happy houseplants!
4. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner for anyone who doesn't have enough time to tackle the stubborn rings in their bathtub — or worse the mildew growing in the hard-to-reach corners of your shower. All you have to do is spray down your shower after getting out and remember to rinse it before the next time you get in. After a few days of daily use, you can start doing weekly applications and check cleaning your shower off your daily chore list.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was stained pretty good. The guy that owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it. Nothing could get the staining out until I bought this. After four eight-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once-a-week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
5. Affresh dishwasher tablets because cleaning your dishwasher is probably the last thing on your mind, but you can't help but notice your glassware has developed a certain scent... These help get rid of limescale and odor-causing residue hiding in your dishwasher, which means you can stop rinsing your dishes after running a wash.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
6. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover that removes almost everything??? Seriously, this cleaner works on pet stains, wine spills, ink, dirt, blood (!!!) and even that mysterious stain you can't actually remember how it was created. The best part? No scrubbing or rinsing involved!
In order to use this no-scrub product, all you have to do is apply it to the stain, gently rub it in (it's safe for humans and pets), and then blot with a cloth. It may take a couple of rounds, but you'll definitely see the mess disappear in no time!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
7. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system — it's ready to clean your toilet bowl with every flush, meaning there's less work for you to do after install. Talk about getting a dirty job done quick and easy!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I love this thing. The concept is simple and yet undiscovered until now. Installation was easy and the system keeps the bleach out of the tank where it could damage the seals and sent it directly to the bowl. I had a couple of times where I had to brush the bowl but the problem was above the water line (very hot summer, lots of evaporation?), but we're talking two times in three months and barely any need. The three-month life expired two weeks before I changed the cartridge, so it lasted more than promised. I would have left it i place longer just to experiment, but that's just who I am, so I replaced it. (Caveat: My wife and I are the only residents in the house, so larger families probably have more flushes/month). Thank you, Flowmaster. Job well done." —John K.
8. A reusable roller dog hair remover because wearing all black is your year-round aesthetic, but your pet (that you love and adore with everything in you) sheds light-colored hair everywhere. This roller will remove hair from your couch, bed, car, and yes, even your wardrobe, effortlessly.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
9. A pouch of Mystical Fire that'll delightfully transform your fireplace with lots of whimsical and eye-catching colors. Without this, what's the point of even having a fireplace these days? Oh yeah, warmth.
10. A special brush for your dryer, because it turns out you actually need to maintain and clean your dryer to help it run properly. This allows you to clear up whatever is stuck in your lint trap, and you'll probably notice that your clothes dry a little faster afterwards.
Just FYI, lint building up in your dryer is a fire hazard! So...this is a smart and safe tool to have!
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago. a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
11. A velvet slipcover in case you like to change your aesthetic with the seasons or are just sick of looking at stubborn stains on your furniture. This cover upgrades your favorite couch or chair with a completely new look for a fraction of the price.
12. Plus, a portable carpet cleaner that's made to tackle those stubborn stains on your favorite furniture (remember that one time with the red wine?) and not just your carpet, but also your stuffed animals, curtains, car interiors, really anything upholstery-ish you can think up. You could use this instead of — or even before — investing in that chic new slipcover above.
Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza
