    67 Home Products You'll Probably Wish You'd Bought Years Ago

    Highlights include a shower curtain liner with mesh pockets, a carpet cleaner you can use on practically everything, and even a towel to absorb all your bacon grease.

    Negesti Kaudo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Elizabeth Lilly
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A jar of the The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because over 130,000 reviewers have rated it 5 stars for effortlessly tackling practically any mess: from scuffs and scratches on your walls to that unknown gunk that's been on your showerhead since you moved in...what is that?!

    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their sink
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    2. Wood polish and conditioner — it's designed to restore your favorite secondhand furniture and home goods that can't easily be replaced. If you've always wanted to upcycle those one-of-a-kind thrift store finds but didn't know how, now's your chance!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This go-to polish helps refresh and boost the look of finished and unfinished wood. So, you can use it on furniture, wall trim, cabinets, floors, and more.

    Promising review: "I'm not able to sand and stain my floors until spring but they are so dry and worn. I bought this hoping to keep them moisturized until we can refinish and I am amazed with this product." —nicole feather

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    3. A sizeable humidifier that'll basically transform your space into a moisturized one to help counteract the dryness that occurs when you turn on your indoor heat (because winter is coming). Plus, it's practically silent while it runs and you can easily refill it in your sink. Three cheers for clearer sinuses, softer skin, and happy houseplants!

    the humidifier on a side table in a living room
    Amazon

    This humidifier can run for up to 16 hours and features an automatic shut-off, so you can leave it on while you sleep or run errands without worrying about your home becoming a rainforest. 

    Promising review: "It's been working perfectly and is the perfect size for my home office. I love the option for low or high and the night light on it is nice and not too bright. Also, like the fact that it turns itself off when empty so I do not have to worry about monitoring it so closely. I bought it for my home office not just for my own health/skincare but for my plants as well. Also, the advertising about its quietness was spot on. I can only hear a soft hum if I listen really closely. Which means it's not a distracting background noise when I'm on phone and video calls throughout the day." —Terry Wilkerson

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in three sizes).

    4. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner for anyone who doesn't have enough time to tackle the stubborn rings in their bathtub — or worse the mildew growing in the hard-to-reach corners of your shower. All you have to do is spray down your shower after getting out and remember to rinse it before the next time you get in. After a few days of daily use, you can start doing weekly applications and check cleaning your shower off your daily chore list.

    reviewer's pic of a nasty dirty looking bathtub
    same reviewer's tub that's almost completely clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was stained pretty good. The guy that owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it. Nothing could get the staining out until I bought this. After four eight-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once-a-week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    5. Affresh dishwasher tablets because cleaning your dishwasher is probably the last thing on your mind, but you can't help but notice your glassware has developed a certain scent... These help get rid of limescale and odor-causing residue hiding in your dishwasher, which means you can stop rinsing your dishes after running a wash.

    reviewer pic of residue coated dishwasher insides
    same reviewer's pic of the dishwasher insides looking super clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get them from Amazon for $8.99.

    6. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover that removes almost everything??? Seriously, this cleaner works on pet stains, wine spills, ink, dirt, blood (!!!) and even that mysterious stain you can't actually remember how it was created. The best part? No scrubbing or rinsing involved!

    A customer review photo of a carpet with a giant red spill all over the floor and then the same carpet cleaned after using the spray
    www.amazon.com

    In order to use this no-scrub product, all you have to do is apply it to the stain, gently rub it in (it's safe for humans and pets), and then blot with a cloth. It may take a couple of rounds, but you'll definitely see the mess disappear in no time!

    Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65+.

    7. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system — it's ready to clean your toilet bowl with every flush, meaning there's less work for you to do after install. Talk about getting a dirty job done quick and easy!

    A reviewer photo of the installed system, which clips on to the tank and attaches to two of the toilet's internal tubes
    www.amazon.com

    It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!

    Promising review: "I love this thing. The concept is simple and yet undiscovered until now. Installation was easy and the system keeps the bleach out of the tank where it could damage the seals and sent it directly to the bowl. I had a couple of times where I had to brush the bowl but the problem was above the water line (very hot summer, lots of evaporation?), but we're talking two times in three months and barely any need. The three-month life expired two weeks before I changed the cartridge, so it lasted more than promised. I would have left it i place longer just to experiment, but that's just who I am, so I replaced it. (Caveat: My wife and I are the only residents in the house, so larger families probably have more flushes/month). Thank you, Flowmaster. Job well done." —John K.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97.

    8. A reusable roller dog hair remover because wearing all black is your year-round aesthetic, but your pet (that you love and adore with everything in you) sheds light-colored hair everywhere. This roller will remove hair from your couch, bed, car, and yes, even your wardrobe, effortlessly.

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel

    Get it from Amazon for $26.95

    9. A pouch of Mystical Fire that'll delightfully transform your fireplace with lots of whimsical and eye-catching colors. Without this, what's the point of even having a fireplace these days? Oh yeah, warmth.

    A campfire with rainbow flames
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We threw the whole pack in the fire and it lasted longer than sprinkling it on the flames. We enjoyed seeing the colorful flames. It lasted 30 minutes when we threw the entire package in." —foxbite2

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95.

    10. A special brush for your dryer, because it turns out you actually need to maintain and clean your dryer to help it run properly. This allows you to clear up whatever is stuck in your lint trap, and you'll probably notice that your clothes dry a little faster afterwards.

    person using long brush to clean out the lint trap in a front-load clothes dryer
    Amazon

    Just FYI, lint building up in your dryer is a fire hazard! So...this is a smart and safe tool to have!

    Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago. a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98.

    11. A velvet slipcover in case you like to change your aesthetic with the seasons or are just sick of looking at stubborn stains on your furniture. This cover upgrades your favorite couch or chair with a completely new look for a fraction of the price.

    Reviewer before/after of their couch with the pink velvet slip added. The after pic shows couches that look brand new and completely different.
    amazon.com

    The slipcovers also include convenient straps to help keep them in place while in use.

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).

    12. Plus, a portable carpet cleaner that's made to tackle those stubborn stains on your favorite furniture (remember that one time with the red wine?) and not just your carpet, but also your stuffed animals, curtains, car interiors, really anything upholstery-ish you can think up. You could use this instead of — or even before — investing in that chic new slipcover above.

    A reviewer's before and after photo of their couch which was once stained and splotched and is now free of marks after using the machine
    A reviewer's photo of a stuffed shark toy which is half dirty and half clean after using the carpet cleaner
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza

    Get it from Amazon for $109.59+ (available in three configurations).

    13. A shower curtain liner with storage pockets and double-hook curtain hooks if you've been wanting to take your bathroom to a whole new level. TBH, I've used both of these in my shower and it quickly became my happy place...well, besides my bed, that is.

    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    These photos are of BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly's shower set-up *swoon* and here's what she has to say about both products: "I've been using both of the products for coming up on three years. I love them both SO MUCH that I've bought two replacement liners since this inaugural one. Now, I'm not the best at keeping things clean so if you're one of those people, you can def get more than a year's use out of one of these beauts. The hooks are still going strong though, so no need for replacing those. The liner is an excellent storage alternative to a regular old shower caddy." Want more deets? Read her full review for the storage shower curtain liner.

    Get them from Amazon: liner for $19.13+ and 12 hooks for $12.99+ (available in several finishes)

    14. A foaming garbage disposer cleaner with a cult-like following from how satisfying it is to watch all of the grossness in your drain bubble up and then disappear with a rinse, taking the not-so-great smell with it, too. Over 28,000 reviewers have rated this must-have cleaner 5 stars and some even mention how it also helps to get rid of pesky fruit flies!

    double kitchen sink with running water on one side and cleaning foam coming up from drain on other side
    Amazon

    Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you'll need to call a plumber.

    Promising review: "It actually worked! So my kitchen started smelling a bit and I figured it was my garbage disposal, so I bought this and it was so easy to use. You just drop a packet inside the disposal, turn on your sink with a little bit of hot water and turn on your disposal, and after a couple of minutes it should be clean. I figured it was my disposal because my kitchen doesn't have that funky smell anymore." —Max Power

    Get a four-use pack from Amazon for $6.05.

    15. A slim cutlery organizer just perfect for small kitchens with even smaller drawer space: it halves the space silverware takes up, allowing the rest of your utensils to fit snugly inside with all the silverware, instead of on the counter. And even if you have lots of kitchen storage, there's never any harm in making even more!

    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about 4 inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." —Kathleen Cooke

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    16. A bacon sponge "unpaper" towel — it's ingeniously designed to soak up all that grease and oil from your favorite breakfast meats without clogging your sink from draining the grease or wasting a bunch of paper towels.

    a pile of bacon on the reusable towel
    Green City Living / Etsy

    This reusable towel is created with a blend of organic cotten and polyester, so it's super absorbent, but can be easily cleaned with a simple soak in hot water and dish soap. 

    Promising reviews: "Love the bacon sponge! I use it for turkey bacon and tofu weekly. I love it so much, I bought two of them!" —Ashley

    "I love having these towels in my kitchen — they’re extremely absorbent. I made a full batch of pancakes (probably around 30 pancakes) and only used two towels for the entire process. They seem like they’ll last me a good while, but if I ever need more, I know where I’ll look first!" —Megan

    Get it from Green City Living on Etsy or Amazon for $14.99.

    Green City Living is a small business based in Denver that creates environmentally-friendly household items to help families go greener.

    17. A unique coffee spoon that's definitely more cute than functional, but still adds a purr-fect splash of kitsch when adding creamer, sugar, or honey to your favorite warm beverages.

    glass coffee mug with silver cat spoon on side with arms that keep it hanging from the edge of the coffee mug