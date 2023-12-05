43 Gift Ideas For Anyone Who Loves To Travel

1. An innovative Trtl pillow made specifically with their comfort in mind. Unlike traditional bulky neck pillows, this one is designed to keep their head in a comfortable and ergonomic position. They'll be able to enjoy their travels even more, knowing that they can actually get some much-needed rest on their journey.
Promising review: "I love this travel pillow! As someone who travels frequently for work and leisure, I try to get sleep on planes whenever I can so I am ready to go when I land. However, when bulging discs in my neck developed a few years ago, I tested six or seven different types of travel pillows and couldn’t find a pillow that gave proper support and didn’t aggravate my injury. Then I found this cozy little gem!!! I have now had my Trtl for about six months, and it’s been a game changer. I am able to get some of the best sleep I’ve gotten on planes without further aggravation to my neck. It’s easy to pack around once you get to your destination, so you don’t have to have a travel pillow hanging off your bag. I also appreciate how easy it is to take apart to wash — with so many germs on planes, I like that I can wash it without worrying about ruining it." —Henninsa
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four colors).
2. Plus, a set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds over 233,000 reviewers gave 5 stars. These earbuds offer over 10 hours of playtime to block out all the unwanted noise around them — including loud, chatty people on the plane and the adorable but screaming baby in row 13.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "I love these SO much. I'm a budget traveler so I usually have long days of driving, layovers and plane rides. My previous headphones would ALWAYS die and usually during the first hour of my flight. These ALWAYS last me through a day of traveling. I hardly ever hear the low battery warning because they just go back into the charging case. The case keeps battery pretty well too and I usually charge it about once a month (I typically use them about four hours a week when I'm not traveling). I really like that these have a red light that shows when the earbuds are actually charging. I've had some in the past that I thought were charging and weren't." —Eden
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A Stanley IceFlow tumbler, aka THE cup of cups. It's designed to keep drinks cold for up to TWO DAYS, making it ideal for long road trips, camping trips, or even beach days. It also has a top handle so it's comfortable to carry and can still fit in cup holders. PLUS, the built-in leakproof straw makes sure they can enjoy their drink without worrying about spills.
Promising review: "Took this on an international trip for a few months and it was great! Durable, keeps ice cold, and easy to use. I also have the 40-ounce tumbler but can’t just throw that one into a bag because of the straw. This one was the perfect companion!" —Ceara
Get a 20-ounce tumbler from Amazon for $30 (available in four additional sizes and 26 colors).
4. A travel wallet that'll have them feeling like a seasoned traveler with everything organized. With pockets for their passport, cash, ID cards, and boarding passes, this wristlet will help them quickly locate their documents so they don't hold up the loooong check-in line.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in 35 colors).
5. A very cute and practical fan with a flashlight and USB port, the perfect addition to their next trip. This fan has three different speeds and holds a charge for a long time. When folded down, it easily fits in a purse or pocket, and they can even use it as a backup power bank for their phone!
It's rechargeable (no batteries!) and can be folded and propped up on a desk or other flat surface. Lots of reviewers said it's great to have on hand if you're experiencing hot flashes!
Promising review: "Impulse bought this for a 90-degree day at Disneyland and now my kids cannot live without it. It lasted all day on one charge, even with the kids playing with it for hours. Also brought it camping and the flashlight was great for them. Bringing it on every trip from now on." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A super sturdy airplane phone mount perfect for watching a movie or listening to music without the device falling off their lap or between the seats when they doze off! It also swivels 360 degrees, allowing them to position their phone in either portrait or landscape orientation.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "Okay, after a flight last month, I was convinced I needed a phone mount and ran into this. So I bought it. The wild part was that I haven’t been on another flight yet and yet, I use this gadget every single day. So far, I found this to be durable and can contort to your needs. The different combinations of positions literally allows you to mount and position your device to nearly any position you need it to. I use the iPhone 11 as my device. I mount this on my standup desk at work, at my nightstand to watch movies while in bed, on my treadmill so I could watch something while walking, on a nearby counter as a tripod for my phone and of course, as a standalone stand when I’m sitting at a flat table." —Justine E.
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).
7. A very thorough "Pack this!" checklist so they can make sure they have everything they need for a stress-free trip. From extra pairs of underwear to prescription meds, this list makes sure all their bases (and then some) are covered.
Promising review: "I hate making lists trying to figure out what I need, and this is PERFECT for trying to figure that out. It has a lot more on the checklist than I would ever take on a trip, but it does accommodate for every kind a trip, from a simple vacation across state lines, to a business trip, to a wedding halfway around the world. I'm pretty pleased!" —Alyssa Kauffman
Get it from Amazon for $7 (available in three styles).
8. A Subtl Beauty Stack letting them travel light while still looking their best. This innovative product allows them to keep up to EIGHT makeup products in a compact and convenient place. You can customize their stack to include the essentials that are unique to their beauty routine.
Subtl Beauty is a small business that specializes in vegan, cruelty-free beauty products, including compact, customizable beauty stacks.
Promising review: "I absolutely love how compact this product is. I have been pleasantly surprised at how natural the makeup feels and I love the natural look it provides. I originally purchased for traveling, but have been using it daily and love it!" –Paula Bowie
Shipping info: All orders are shipped within 5–9 business days. 2–3 day rush domestic shipping is available at checkout.
Get the Starter Stack from Subtl Beauty for $60 (originally $70; available in 15 tones), or customize your own stack starting at $12 per layer.
9. A super discreet travel pouch any adventure seeker would appreciate. It adds an extra layer of security by keeping their valuables out of sight so they don't become a target for pickpockets.
Promising review: "This was a LIFESAVER while traveling. I kept my cards and cash in it and had no stress about thieves lifting my essentials while traveling heavily pickpocketed cities. I loved it so much, I actually continued to use it when I got home instead of carrying a purse! The top flap did start to unravel after about six months but this was also after six months of everyday use." —Krista Hinz
Get it from Amazon for $16.46+ (available in three colors).
10. Or a sneaky money belt that'll be easy for them (but not thieves) to access, with a hidden zippered pocket to stash extra money. Now they can move around more freely and comfortably knowing that their valuables are protected.
Promising review: "I purchased this for a trip to Cuba where I needed to carry all of the money I needed for that week in cash. Although I am not typically worried/normally cautious when traveling, the idea of carrying that much cash on me made me nervous. Traditional money belts/fanny packs just didn't seem like a fit for me. I was worried they would become uncomfortable in the hot sun. This security belt was perfect. It allowed us to carry most of they money for the trip hidden within the belt and carry in my purse the money I needed for that day. It also worked like a breeze with no issues getting through security. I'm not sure how much I'll use this in the future, but it was perfect for our needs." —fendi
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four sizes and seven colors).
11. Plus, a hidden zipper scrunchie so they can always have their fave lip gloss, a few bobby pins, and a bit of emergency cash on hand.
Smunchys is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles. They understand a lot of women's clothing doesn't have pockets, so they wanted to create something for travelers, festival goers, and workout enthusiasts that would make it easy to carry their essentials on the move.
Promising review: "I saw these and thought it would be good to use while running. You can throw your key in there, etc. I also keep a lip gloss with me often (though not usually when running) so you could stow a small one in there. I bought several of these and I will give some to my daughter (though I want to keep them all, lol)." —Nurserunner
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six colors, satin, and multipacks).