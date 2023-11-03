The Movie "Priscilla" Is Now Out, So Here's How It Re-Creates Some Iconic Moments Between Priscilla And Elvis Presley

My two cents, as someone who is neither a historian nor a film critic, is that biopics don't need to go for shot-for-shot likeness to successfully convey the life it's depicting. This isn't to say that Priscilla isn't loyal to Priscilla's own retelling of their relationship — the real Priscilla's story is even quoted in the trailer — but that it is a wholly beautiful and evocative movie that sidesteps the "I could have just read the Wikipedia page" vibe of some other notable biopics.