Hunter Schafer Was Arrested For Protesting While Joe Biden Appeared On "Seth Meyers"

When asked by Meyers during his interview about "the path forward" for Gaza, Biden replied that all hostages had to be released and that Israel had claimed it wouldn't attack during Ramadan to aid the release of hostages, adding, "The bottom line is, the only way Israel ultimately survives — I make no bones about it, I get criticized for having said a long time ago, 'You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist.' I'm a Zionist."