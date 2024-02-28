Skip To Content
Hunter Schafer Was Arrested For Protesting While Joe Biden Appeared On "Seth Meyers"

"Hunter Schafer is out here getting arrested for protesting for a free Palestine while celebrities with far bigger platforms and followings and far less to lose can’t even get themselves to say 'ceasefire now.'"

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Hunter Schafer was reportedly arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest Monday.

Hunter smiling at a media event, wearing a sleeveless beige dress with feather details
Sebastian Reuter / Getty Images

Schafer's work as an activist predates her work as an actor, as her family protested North Carolina's now-repealed HB 2, or Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act — which effectively banned transgender people from school and state bathrooms — when she was still a teenager.

Hunter smiling on the red carpet in off-shoulder dress, smiling with hands crossed over chest
Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Monday's protest was with Jewish Voice for Peace, a Jewish anti-Zionist organization that advocates for a ceasefire in Gaza and "solidarity with the Palestinian freedom struggle." It was held in the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, as that was when President Joe Biden was appearing on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers. The group wrote on Instagram, "Biden’s deadly foreign policy has funded and fueled genocide in Gaza."

Protesters seated with a banner reading &quot;Jews to BIDEN: STOP AIDING GENOCIDE&quot; and wearing shirts with &quot;CEASE FIRE NOW&quot; and &quot;NOT IN OUR NAME&quot;
David Delgado 146187 / Getty Images

Photos and videos from the event show Schafer wearing a "Ceasefire Now" shirt and holding a banner that read, "The whole world is watching."

Group of individuals holding a banner reading &quot;THE WHOLE WORLD IS WATCHING&quot; at an event
Jewish Voice for Peace

A spokesperson for Jewish Voice for Peace confirmed to BuzzFeed that Schafer was in attendance, adding, "Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people. We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone."

Woman in a &quot;CEASE FIRE NOW&quot; shirt escorted by police on the street
Jewish Voice for Peace

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Deadline, “On Monday, February 26, 2024, at approximately 1630 hours, there was a demonstration at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, in the confines of the Midtown North Precinct. The demonstration concluded at 1800 hours. A total of 30 individuals were taken into custody. Thirty individuals were issued summonses for Trespass.”

People subsequently praised Schafer for her advocacy, especially in comparison with other celebrities of similar influence:

The death toll in Gaza is estimated to have surpassed 30,000 people since October, with Israel planning to invade Rafah — an area of Gaza previously designated by Israel as a "safe space." The majority of Rafah's current estimated 1.5 million inhabitants have been displaced by violence, and at least 600,000 of them are children.

Sprawling refugee camp with tents pitched in a desert area
- / AFP via Getty Images

Women and children make up an estimated two-thirds of those killed.

Despite the fact that the US has given Israel over $130 billion in military aid over the years — and most of Israel's weapons imports come from the US — Biden has been hesitant to call for a ceasefire, with the US repeatedly vetoing a draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Military vehicle drives near plume of smoke in a field
Amir Levy / Getty Images

When asked by Meyers during his interview about "the path forward" for Gaza, Biden replied that all hostages had to be released and that Israel had claimed it wouldn't attack during Ramadan to aid the release of hostages, adding, "The bottom line is, the only way Israel ultimately survives — I make no bones about it, I get criticized for having said a long time ago, 'You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist.' I'm a Zionist."

Joe Biden seated, gesturing while speaking, wearing a suit and tie, on a talk show set
NBC

"But here's the deal: They also have to take advantage of an opportunity to have peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians, who are being used as pawns by Hamas," he continued, citing a hoped-for "temporary" ceasefire. "Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have ... they’re going to lose support from around the world.”

Joe Biden seated in an interview setting, talking to Seth at a desk; Biden is in a suit with a lapel pin
NBC / Lloyd Bishop / NBC via Getty Images

New polling information suggests that only "31% of US adults approve of Biden’s handling of the conflict," and half of adults think that Israel has “gone too far."

BuzzFeed has reached out to representatives for Schafer for comment.