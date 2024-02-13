Browse links
"I've been collecting my family's body parts since the morning."
this is an actual tweet from the actual twitter account of the actual president of the united states. posted during the bombing of the last “safe” space in Gaza—bombing funded by US dollars—while an Israeli propaganda ad was aired to millions of americans watching the superbowl https://t.co/FJUbLUTZHE— grammy award-winning album this is why (@_lesbiannie_) February 12, 2024
Wild thing to post as Israel is committing a massacre right now— Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) February 12, 2024
i can’t believe we are supposed to be afraid to denounce the country that aired a super bowl ad while bombing the starving people crowded in the tiny “safe zone” they’re occupying.— sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) February 12, 2024