    15 Hunter Schafer Facts, For Anyone Who Saw Or Wants To See Her As Tigris In The New "Hunger Games" Movie

    Well before Euphoria, Hunter was already an accomplished activist in North Carolina.

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Hunter Schafer studied visual art at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and has contributed comics and drawings to Rookie Mag. Her work often uses ink and watercolors, and she occasionally shares it on her Instagram.

    2. Hunter started her transition as a freshman, with the support of her family — including her father, who is a pastor. “After kind of coming to a consensus that this was a real thing, I was put on hormone blockers which pressed the pause button on puberty and gave me time to think about my identity,” she said in one interview when she was 17.

    Hunter Schafer on the news
    ABC / Via abc11.com

    3. In fact, the reason why she was interviewed so often as a teenager was because she and her family protested North Carolina's now-repealed House Bill 2, which effectively banned trans people from using school and state bathrooms. They joined the lawsuit filed against the bill with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union.

    &quot;Flush HB2&quot;
    Al Drago / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    4. She subsequently wrote in a powerful essay for Teen Vogue in 2016, "Every time I use a public bathroom, I have to make a choice: Do I break the law, or do I disregard my comfort and face the risk of harassment and violence? [...] I’ve finally begun to accept myself as more than what is stated on my birth certificate. But a new law in my home state of North Carolina rejects all of this."

    Hunter taking a selfie
    Teen Vogue / Via youtube.com

    5. Hunter was a semifinalist in the US Presidential Scholars Program, on the Dazed 100 list, and Teen Vogue's 21 under 21 in 2017. Due to the latter, she also interviewed Hillary Clinton, where she asked her about protecting trans and nonbinary rights.

    Closeup of Hunter Schafer
    Melodie Jeng / Getty Images

    6. Hunter has worked extensively as a model. Before her time on Euphoria, she walked the runway for designers like Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, and Rick Owens. She also explored her activism through her own fashion designs, such as a 2018 pair of underwear with peel-away embroidered hands that read, “Peel away every perception.”

    Hunter on the runway
    Peter White / Getty Images

    7. Hunter had no acting experience before Euphoria. In fact, Hunter was planning on attending fashion school in London after modeling in New York for a year. She credits the acting coach she was set up with during the Euphoria audition process with helping her fall "in love" with acting.

    Closeup of Hunter
    Melodie Jeng / Getty Images

    8. In fact, it was Hunter's advocacy work that allowed Euphoria's talent scout Jennifer Venditti to find her through Instagram. Fellow casting director Mary Vernieu said of her audition, “Hunter came in and won it in the room in a beautiful way. It was important that the character be very natural. Hunter had the experience — a lot of these kids are transitioning and going through this. She had never acted before. She could intuit what to do. Her performance is seamless.”

    Closeup of Zendaya and Hunter Schafer
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO,

    9. Hunter herself influenced the character of Jules. She also co-wrote and co-produced the episode "Fuck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," saying that the episode came "out of the worst depression I've ever had, and needing somewhere to put all of that energy. When I say that episode really became a lifeline, I mean it."

    Hunter as Jules in &quot;Euphoria&quot;
    Eddy Chen/HBO

    10. In 2021, Hunter tweeted that she is "like bi or pan or something." She previously dated her Euphoria costar Dominic Fike.

    closeup of Hunter Schafer
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

    11. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is Hunter's live-action feature debut, but she did voice a character in the English dub of the movie Belle.

    Hunter on the red carpet
    Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images for Lionsgate

    12. Hunter plays Tigris in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. "So many people came in and read [for the role], [but] they were thinking more of Liz Banks's Effie Trinket than they were of Tigris. They're putting on this Capitol effect, and it's just so phony," director Francis Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly. "Hunter came in and did the scene, and she was so endearing and warm."

    Hunter in the film
    Murray Close / Lionsgate /Courtesy Everett Collection

    13. The Hunger Games was Hunter's favorite book series in middle school. She even created a Capitol costume for Halloween and drew Hunger Games-inspired graphic novels.

    The cast of the Hunger Games film
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Lionsgate

    14. As a live-action movie of The Legend of Zelda was announced to be in development, many fans pitched Hunter for the role of Zelda. “I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid, and I still play it now,” she told Vanity Fair in response. “Who knows! That would be pretty cool.”

    Closeup of Hunter Schafer
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    15. Finally, future films for Hunter include the horror movie Cuckoo and an A24 drama called Mother Mary, alongside Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

    Closeup of Hunter Schafer
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images