15 Hunter Schafer Facts, For Anyone Who Saw Or Wants To See Her As Tigris In The New "Hunger Games" Movie

8.

In fact, it was Hunter's advocacy work that allowed 's talent scout Jennifer Venditti to find her through Instagram. Fellow casting director Mary Vernieu said of her audition, “Hunter came in and won it in the room in a beautiful way. It was important that the character be very natural. Hunter had the experience — a lot of these kids are transitioning and going through this. She had never acted before. She could intuit what to do. Her performance is seamless.”