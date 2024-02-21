Skip To Content
Blake Lively's Look At Her Super Bowl "Pantashoes" Has People Divided

"Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

It's been well over a week since Blake Lively's Sue Sylvester-esque Super Bowl outfit went viral.

Group of excited people including Taylor Swift in a red and white outfit hugging a friend at a sports event
Rob Carr / Getty Images

Hell, even her husband Ryan Reynolds was joking that he had no idea where she was amid his Deadpool Super Bowl trailer release.

&quot;Has everyone seen the Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?&quot;
Ryan Reynolds / Via Instagram: @vancityreynolds

Now, Blake is back on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes look at her night (featuring half a million's worth in Tiffany jewelry). "Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes," she captioned the post.

"I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like," she added.

Screenshot from Blake Lively&#x27;s post
Blake Lively / Via Instagram: @blakelively

Unsurprisingly, the "pants that were shoes" bit caught some people's attention:

&quot;THOSE PANTS WERE SHOE?!?!&quot;
Blake Lively / Via Instagram: @blakelively

After all, most pics of Blake from the event are from the waist up:

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Blake dubbed the look "shants." Yes, "shants."

Screenshot from Blake Lively&#x27;s Instagram story
Blake Lively / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/blakelively/

Alas, Balenciaga calls them "pantashoes" — and they're actually from the 2022 Balenciaga x Adidas collection and retail for a cool $3,790. A steal, amirite?

Person in a red designer tracksuit steps out of a building, style focus
Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images For Balenciaga

Presumably, these are for people who needn't fear how to clean them.

Closeup of the pantashoes
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Ah, sweet nonsense.