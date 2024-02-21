Blake Lively's Look At Her Super Bowl "Pantashoes" Has People Divided

Now, Blake is back on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes look at her night (featuring half a million's worth in Tiffany jewelry). "Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes," she captioned the post.
"I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like," she added.
Unsurprisingly, the "pants that were shoes" bit caught some people's attention:
After all, most pics of Blake from the event are from the waist up:
Blake dubbed the look "shants." Yes, "shants."
Alas, Balenciaga calls them "pantashoes" — and they're actually from the 2022 Balenciaga x Adidas collection and retail for a cool $3,790. A steal, amirite?
Presumably, these are for people who needn't fear how to clean them.