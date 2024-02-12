Ryan Reynolds Joked About Blake Lively's Whereabouts After Her Super Bowl Attendance Went Viral

Browse links
"Blake simultaneously serving but also looking like she’s about to try ruin a glee club."
Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024
why is blake dressed like sue sylvester https://t.co/kvfR3NOpYG— amy is suffering (@folkloreamy) February 11, 2024
who said blake dressed like a cunty sue sylvester pic.twitter.com/s2RGC6Fyy9— tortured chanel ✨ (@blackpopgirl) February 11, 2024
blake simultaneously serving but also looking like she’s about to try ruin a glee club https://t.co/BipGdpQE4F— molly 🪩 (@faithforgotten7) February 11, 2024
Blake Lively will leave her husband and children at home to be OUTSIDE every chance she gets and I admire that— K-I-S-S ME. (@PinkYetiCup) February 11, 2024
no thoughts just blake lively saying shut the fuck up pic.twitter.com/CwpyynpmW1— chloe (@smoakinghaught) February 12, 2024