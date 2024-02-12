Skip To Content
Ryan Reynolds Joked About Blake Lively's Whereabouts After Her Super Bowl Attendance Went Viral

"Blake simultaneously serving but also looking like she’s about to try ruin a glee club."

Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed Staff

Yesterday, you may have noticed that Blake Lively was one of the many celebrities to attend the Super Bowl. In the Taylor Swift suite, no less!

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

For the occasion, Blake donned a red Adidas tracksuit (go Chiefs!) along with, I kid you not, almost half a million dollars' worth of Tiffany jewelry, according to a statement from the company.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively embracing at the Super Bowl
Rob Carr / Getty Images

This included a $4,000 pair of snake earrings — Reputation TV when???

Naturally, Blake's entrance with Taylor and Ice Spice caused quite a commotion:

NFL / Via Twitter: @NFL

Including from some who felt that Blake's outfit resembled a...certain Glee cast member:

NFL / Via Twitter: @folkloreamy

Specifically, a "cunty Sue Sylvester":

NFL / Via Twitter: @blackpopgirl

Two things can be true: She can look good while also giving Sue Sylvester core.

NFL / Via Twitter: @faithforgotten7

I mean...the comparison didn't come from nowhere:

Eddy Chen/ 20th Century Fox Film Corp / Everett, 20thcentfox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Others were simply appreciative of Blake's appearance overall:

Twitter: @PinkYetiCup

Including Blake's aforementioned husband, Ryan Reynolds:

Screenshot from Ryan Reynolds&#x27;s Instagram story
Ryan Reynolds / Via Instagram: @vancityreynolds

In short:

CBS / Via Twitter: @smoakinghaught