If You Hate Paying Expensive Bills (Same), You Need These 52 Products In Your Life

1. A multi-functional brush to clean up all kinds of suede and nubuck shoes, coats, and bags with no need to drive to and pay for the shoe repair place. It even diminishes water stains, no spray or other cleaner required. Seven dollars once is SO much cheaper than paying $10+ every time you need a touch-up on your suede!
You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without! It just takes some elbow grease.
Promising review: "This little brush works incredibly well! I was skeptical at first, because the shoes I need to fix were very damaged — as you can see in the photos, they are nude suede and have a lot of watermarks and dirt. I didn't think these shoes were salvageable, but this brush changed my mind. It's not perfect and you can still see where the watermark like is if you really really try, but overall, the shoes look 95% better and only took me about 10 minutes to fix." —Alexa
Get it on Amazon for $6.99.
2. Some dishwasher-safe, Shark Tank-approved Souper Cubes — silicone trays that let you freeze food in cup-size portions to easily thaw in the microwave — because they'll both keep you from throwing out leftovers before they go bad, and then let you skip paying $$ for takeout on a time-crunch or empty-fridge day because you can have a serving of that delicious pasta or stew you made weeks ago ready in like, 10 minutes.
The trays have half-cup measurements, marked for easy portioning, and come with tight-fitting lids to keep moisture in and odors out. Oh, and it's easy to pull out the individual servings one at a time: simply push them out since the silicone's very flexible. I've had a couple of these and it's saved us so much money on takeout and helped with leftover fatigue, because no one wants the same dinner three nights in a row. Whenever I make a big batch of pasta, soup, or stew, I go ahead and freeze half of it immediately, then several weeks later can enjoy it again as if I just made it! Read my full Souper Cubes review for even more reasons why I love them.
Promising review: "When I first got it, I was excited to store soup in individual portions for easy lunches. Then, I realized I could pop the frozen soup out and store it in a bag while I freeze more soup. So now I have frozen single servings of four kinds of soup, chili, and applesauce. My teens are delighted to grab what sounds good to them for lunch." —Linnea
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $34.99.
3. A two-pack of draft blockers because your entire home will stay warmer if the hot air the heater's working so hard (and costing you so much money) to make can't slip out that annoyingly large gap under your front and back doors. They also keep things cooler in the summer!
It can also help reduce outside noises, especially if your apartment building or roommates can get kind of loud!
Promising review: "I’ll admit I was skeptical of these at first but after applying them to four of our doors we are thrilled! We live in an older home that is in no way energy efficient. ;-) We got these to help keep the hot summer heat out of the house. We have only had them for a short time but they look so good! They actually upgrade the doors a bit. ;-) The application went well and it is a firm hold. The flooring in our house meets the door almost so there’s not much room for movement and these stay put firmly when opening and closing the door. I have no doubt that they will stay on for a long time. Will probably buy another pack for the doors leading to our garage." —AHA
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in five colors).
4. And if you need something for just one internal door, a weighted door draft stopper designed specifically in a triangle shape so it can wedge under there and block warm air from leaking out — or distracting noise from your kid's TV show from leaking in.
Promising review: "If you have a drafty door you absolutely need this. It is made of fabric and has some weight to it which is a great feature. The added weight helps hold it down and absorb the cold. When I walk by the door and the draft stopper is on I can't feel ANY cold coming in... I highly recommend this door stopper if you have a drafty door. Whether it be for cool air in the winter or you losing AC in the summer." —Nikki
Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in eight sizes and six colors).
5. A dishwasher-cleaning tablet — it works to disband the lime scale and mineral buildup preventing your dishes from actually getting as clean as possible. Debating replacing your dishwasher because of annoying white streaks? Try this significantly less expensive solution first!
Promising review: "Works really well! It's easy to use, can be done with or without dishes in there. It REALLY helped clean the dishwasher and now I use one each month as suggested to keep it clean. The glasses don't have that "film" anymore (and I always used a rinse agent too, but we have a lot of lime in our water). I feel like the dishwasher is working better too, not that it had any problems before but it seems quieter now. I'm very satisfied with these." —BH
Get a pack of six tablets on Amazon for $8.50.
6. A fast-drying topcoat so you can do your own nails for wayyy cheaper than a weekly mani, but avoid inevitably smearing at least one of them because you're impatient about letting them dry completely. No more using extra polish remover + another coat of polish to fix those smudges!
Promising review: "I have not used the base coat yet but OMG!! The fast drying top coat really works. It's the first one I have tried so I wasn't really expecting a miracle product. I thought I'd still have to wait about 10 minutes at least but I touched my nails after only a couple minutes and the polish was completely dry. This seriously exceeded my expectations!!" —Aundra-Lyn
Get a duo base coat and fast-drying top coat on Amazon for $9.37.
7. A battery-operated (two AAs) Conair fabric shaver to cut all the pesky pills off your favorite sweaters and other winter knits in no time, so they look perfectly brand new again — and all in the space of one commercial break from Survivor. If you love your clothes and want to take good care of them instead of paying hundreds of dollars to replace them, shaving their pills is a good quick and easy place to start!
It has three different depth settings you can adjust depending on the fabric you're working with. Oh, and it works on furniture upholstery, too!
Promising review: "Love this thing! I bought this for a particular cushion of my couch that my dogs like to lay on so it was extra pilly. It worked so well that I’ve been searching around my house for other things to de-pill. I’ve done some sweaters, pillows, pants, and even my slippers. Worked great for it all. Super happy with this little contraption." —ScarLo
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in six colors).
8. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads because (shh), they're made out of exactly the same melamine foam as the famous Mr. Clean Magic Eraser and can restore all kinds of mess to like-new in seconds. Just like the name-brand, this one's super durable and holds up to tough scrubbing, and will similarly magically vanish all kinds of gunk — including that dirt you let build up from muddy puppy paws on your back door because it's just been too darn cold to wipe it off regularly.
Promising review: "I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.
9. A set of two miniature spatulas — they reach into even the deepest corners of makeup bottles and food jars so you can use every. last. bit. of product. This will get you at least another week if not more out of your Holy Grail $20+ moisturizer before you have to shell out for a new bottle!
Because be it artisanal mustard or a drugstore foundation, you paid good money for every ounce of that product! And yes, they actually work, like, really well — here's our Spatty review.
Promising review: "So worth it! I'm so happy with it. You will definitely save money using this. I think about how much I could have saved if this was invented 30 years ago. I mostly use it for small makeup jars. I tested out the longer one on a 18oz lotion and it worked fine. Some reviews complain about not being able to get every curve and corner of their container. ..oh please.! You get so much more than you would without it." —Liz
Get the set of two — one with a 6-inch handle, and another with a 12-inch handle (for different tasks!) — on Amazon for $9.99 (also available in green, pink, or grey on the Spatty Amazon store page).
10. A five-window insulation kit that'll put a stop to any drafty cold air that might leak through, so your heat doesn't have to work so hard *and* you save $$ on energy bills. (That's so many small problems solved at once!) It may look difficult, but you simply tape it to the top and bottom of your sill, then shrink it with your hair dryer until it's not noticeable — except in your utility bill savings.
Plus, of course, you stay warmer!
Promising review: "For decreasing drafts at a cheap price, this stuff works wonders. I bought this three years ago for four old basement windows and I’m just replacing the plastic now so I could clean the windows. I did have some paint come off of my window frames when removing this but it’s a minor issue. I wish I had known about this sooner and definitely recommend it." —Adam Miller
Get the five-window kit from Amazon for $17.92.
11. And an insulated, self-adhesive weatherproof and soundproof strip you can run along the edges of all your exterior doors and windows to block hot air from leaking out and cold air from leaking in — which it 100% will if you don't have something that stops it. And anyone can install this, even if you're not handy because it's basically like a long sticker!
It'll also help block sound noise from your reality TV obsessed neighbors.
Promising review: "JUST WHAT I NEEDED! This weatherstrip worked great for me. It came in two attached strips with an adhesive backing. The strips can be separated as needed. It was easy to peel the backing and install the strips. I installed both strips on the door casing where the door meets it when closed. It immediately stopped the draft that was coming in around the door." —RH in TN
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in four colors).
12. Plus a pack of foam socket sealers that'll stop any last little bits of determined cold in its tracks for very little effort or money, and be invisible behind the wall plates. All it takes is a regular screwdriver to unscrew the plates, stick these blockers on, then screw the plates over it!
Promising review: "These actually work. I admit that I had my doubts at first, but then I verified the results with a Thermal Leak Detector. Outlets that were at least two or three degrees lower in temperature prior to install were actually warmer than the wall after install. Pretty amazing. Package comes with mostly double round socket and a few square. Our house has all square, so we cut the round to fit the square plate and they work very well. We used the light switch cutouts for cable coax outlets, which made a huge difference." —K. S.
Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $9.99.
13. Some cushion supports so you can turn back time on your slouchy sofa, and continue spending happy evenings there for years to come. New sofas cost literally thousands, but each set of these will only run out $40 — so even if you need one for all three of your sofa cushions, that's just $120 compared to $1000+! Talk about major savings.
It's basically a piece of thick foam that you insert into the bottom of each cushion to plump up all the other layers, and a piece of thin foam that goes near the back of the cushion for extra support. So your couch will feel equally comfy but look brand new.
Promising review: "The sofas are sturdy and only three years old but several cushions were sagging. I ordered two of the large size for our live seat to try them out. I easily cut an inch off to have it fit with an Exacto knife. Easy to slide in, easy to close with my husbands help. The difference when sitting on the sofa is amazing. Firm and they feel like new cushions. I just ordered three more for the large sofa." —doris
Get them on Amazon for $39.99+ per kit (available in two sizes; each kit fixes one cushion).
14. A couple bottles of Bar Keepers Friend Cooktop Cleanser that eliminates the built-up residue on shower doors *and* the burnt-on grime on glass cooktop stoves. There's no need to pay housekeeping help for this stubborn problem when this stuff works in literally minutes and with zero elbow grease!
Promising review: "Like a hot knife through butter for built-up hard water stains on my glass shower doors. I've tried everything and this stuff worked in two minutes. Made me a little embarrassed it took so long to find something so effective. I haven't tried it on anything else yet but I guarantee I'll be reordering just to have extra. Just can't have enough of a good thing." —Ron
Get two bottles on Amazon for $13.85.
15. A mold and mildew remover made from a no-odor gel that sticks and stays to your grout and caulking so it can actually do its job: banishing the grossness from your bathroom. No need to hire a contractor to replace your caulk OR bother with the mess of re-caulking yourself when this works while you snooze.
You do have to let it sit for four to five hours (or even overnight), but the results, as proven by the review photos like the one here, are worth it.
Promising review: "I’m very happy! I applied it this morning and by noon you could see the difference. The caulking around the tub is so white just like I just resealed it. I’ve tried other bleaching products like Kaboom and Clorox with less than similar outcomes. The biggest difference was the mold spots behind our shower products. Those have been an eyesore for so long and now they’re gone. My only regret is I didn’t do a before and after photo." —CButin
Get it from Amazon: one bottle for $14.99 or two bottles for $26.99.
16. A powerful no-rinse stain remover — it can conquer many of the seemingly impossible messes you throw at it. Simply spritz it on, wait a second, then blot it up to see most stains truly vanish like magic without spending an arm and a leg on auto detailing or specialty carpet or upholstery cleaning professionals.
It claims to work on both old and new stains (including red wine!), and on any color-safe fabric that you can safely wet with water (read: not dyed silk or wool, probs, or anything that says "dry-clean only"). One of our readers who uses it and recommends it (#33) says it doesn't work on every stain they try, but it makes most stains — even really old ones — disappear! You simply spray the product on the stain, work it in with your fingers, then blot it up with a clean paper towel.
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car. I tried other cleaners to get them out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. Then I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it on Amazon for $6.65.
17. And a leather stain remover spray because even though leather's usually relatively stain resistant, years with kids, pets, spouses, or just our own messy selves eventually take their toll, and this will basically give you a refund for $15. That's at least 10 times cheaper than replacing EACH piece of furniture you'll save!
This also works on Durablend, vinyl, compound, saffiano, faux leather, and other leather or leather-like surfaces.
Promising review: "Used the microfiber cloth to apply and after the first treatment noted only mild improvement, but after the second treatment (done just after the first treatment dried), the stain was not visible!! I then did the entire chair and the results are great. Advice: Do not scrub the area hard. This may roughen up the leather. Apply lightly and wipe off with another microfiber towel." —mich
Get it from Amazon for $15.98.