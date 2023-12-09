34 Products For Parents Who Are Truly Just Trying To Survive The Hectic Holiday Season

1. A pack of two gift wrap cutters so you can get perfectly straight lines every time, and *so much* faster than with scissors. The open cylinders slide over the roll of paper, with a sharp blade that cuts precisely where the paper comes off the roll. Anything to make wrapping all your kiddo's gifts faster!
Promising review: "This item is super easy to use and cuts well every time. I've used it five times already and it works perfectly. It's such a great time saver and I've even come back to buy more for other friends as a cute little gift. This little helper makes me actually enjoy wrapping presents!! Everyone should have one of these Little Elves!" —Cathy Bitner
Get a pack of two on Amazon for $13.99.
2. A set of Ornament Anchors so you can feel safe hanging even your more fragile ornaments on your tree, even if your proto-walker started pulling themselves up on anything they can find — or your cat has a tendency to climb up the trunk when you're not looking.
Promising review: "I wish I had this back when I had cats. I have a 2.5-year-old, and this is a total game-changer. Last Christmas, every ornament she could reach wouldn't stay on the tree. This year, not only have we kept every ornament in place, but they were very easy to place. Easier than I expected. I think the placement looks better than traditional hooks. Plan on buying more for next year." —Uniquely Mateo
Get a pack of 24 on Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors and three pack sizes).
3. A UV phone sanitizer because it can help annihilate a bunch of (bacteria) germies every night, even if it doesn't get rid of all the smears of grease on your screen. If you're stressed about flu season coinciding with the holidays, this can give you a lil' peace of mind.
A few years ago, a BuzzFeeder tested a bunch of our phones for germs, and the person with the cleanest phone used a similar product (everyone else, well, let's just say it's pretty gross).
Promising review: "Honestly, I was skeptical at first, but I have a Bio degree so I get excited about things like this and had to check it out. It definitely passed the test! I highly recommend watching the test video on the PhoneSoap website — I loved seeing the lab results (completely clean petri dish compared to a filthy control) — and the science speaks for itself. Very nifty product, works great and easy to use." —Riley Manwaring
Get one on Amazon for $49.95 (available in five colors).
4. A set of games for the road so they have something to alleviate their travel-to-Grandma's boredom (anything to put a stop to the incessant "are we there yet?" — or, even worse, them picking fights with each other) without having to rely too much on the iPad.
Promising reviews: "This set has new twists on classic games. I was pleasantly surprised at how much fun we had as a family playing. My 8- and 12-year-old daughters beg to play the games anytime we are together as a family. Money and time well spent!" —TBM
"For a quick and convenient game that can literally be taken anywhere, this game is perfect! The cost was great and the games are fun, quick, and can be played by kids and adults of all ages. These fun interactive games will get the whole family talking and playing together. Love it! On a couple of the cards my 8-year-old had to read the card a couple of times or hand it to me to explain to her, but once I read the directions she was good to go. Overall a great purchase!" —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A SockDock — with it, each family member can have their own, adding their dirty socks to it daily, and *never* see a sock separated from its matching mate *ever* again. Plus, whoever's folding those socks will be able to do it in no time at all! Laundry doesn't stop just because it's December, and anything that saves you time and stress right about now is a good thing.
You simply slip each day's pair of dirty socks through its own secure slot in the cord, then when it's full, throw the entire thing in the wash as normal. When it comes out of the dryer, every sock will be clean but also secure in its spot! And don't worry, lots of reviewers say it works even for tiny baby socks.
Promising reviews: "So far this is working great! My 4- and 6-year-olds can put their socks in it, and I just throw it in the wash! The little socks don’t get stuck in my washer drain anymore, and I don’t go searching for matches. I seriously would not fold socks just cause I dreaded matching them before. I like that it goes into the dryer as well. Comes with TWO, so you can have one for each kiddo or one in the wash and the other collecting more little stink bombs." —luv2cook
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
Kevin Bunn founded SockDoc, a small business, in March 2017 after experiencing that common frustration of favorite socks going missing from his laundry.
6. A TikTok-beloved toothbrush holder and dispenser because you're tired of cleaning up the toothpaste mess a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old leave when they squeeze their own — this does it for them, both wasting less (aka saving you $) and leaving your counters free of globbed bubblegum-flavor paste. It takes two flavors of toothpaste at a time, so everyone can get their preference!
It features two different toothpaste dispensers (so they have options!), six toothbrush slots, and four cups.
Promising reviews: "Not only does this work exactly as advertised, but it makes brushing fun for my two little kids. No more cups, brushes, and tubes cluttering up the vanity. And it absolutely gets every morsel of toothpaste out of that tube." —Amy Hertel
"A TRUE MUST-HAVE from a mama who KNOWS!!! Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps. Simply press your brush against lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
7. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper because it can slice, dice, and even julienne all kinds of veggies — including onions — in mere seconds with minimal mess (or onion tears). Everything catches neatly in the container below, ready to be easily tipped into the pan or bowl! TBH, whatever helps you get both holiday and weeknight dinners on the table faster is always a win!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "This chopper is AMAZING. I don’t mind chopping veggies but this is a game changer! It’s SO fast, cuts everything so uniform, and is FUN to use!! It gets my kids helping me in the kitchen too! I think I’ll be eating a lot more veggies in the future just because of this little gadget! Seriously! Buy it!" —AKshopper
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer, which works in mere seconds to tell you anyone's temperature, no need to stick it under their arm and wait. Yes, that means you can let them keep sleeping while getting their temp — one small victory when that kindergarten holiday party led to a cold.
Promising reviews: "Very fast results and no touch. Having two kids under 5, I can take a temperature while they sleep!" —Jaimie Gouge
"This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used a variety of thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A Whiskware pancake batter mixer because if you're hosting family and have extra hungry mouths, you want breakfast to happen as quickly and effortlessly as possible. Thanks to this gadget's nifty BlenderBall wire whisk, you simply add your mix and other ingredients, shake to combine, then pour from the spout. No huge stack of dishes, just a pile o' pancakes in no time!
Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. And rapid egg cooker so you can get some super-low-effort protein in both their everyone's bellies, without taking much more effort than pouring a standard bowl of cereal. Boiled eggs are great for easy lunches, too!
It makes tasty omelets plus hard-boiled, poached, and scrambled eggs in a jiffy with minimal dishes! And of course all the nonelectric parts are top-rack dishwasher-safe, which means cleanup's just as low-effort as cooking.
Promising review: "I saw this on a BuzzFeed list and, even though I have never had trouble cooking eggs, I had to have it. I have not been disappointed. It makes especially lovely, perfectly round omelets with minimal cleanup required. Hard and soft boiled eggs cook evenly and taste great. The poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast. It's the perfect kitchen appliance. I grin from ear to ear every time I use it." —Sonnet A. Fitzgerald
Get it on Amazon for $17.99+ (available in eight colors).
Read Marquaysa's full Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review for more!
11. An elephant sprayer that, besides looking super cute *and* occupying your toddler through bath time, makes it about 1,000x simpler and faster for you to rinse away every last bit of soap from their hair. Be warned they might spray you a little bit, too, but *shrugs* sometimes that's just how it goes.
12. A water-resistant potty training watch because life as a preschooler is full of interesting distractions, and with a to-do list as long as Santa's, you've got a lot going on, too. So this reminds them to go for you! Set the looping timer at one of the five time increments (every 30 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.), and they'll know for themselves to head to the potty whenever it goes off!
You don't have to turn it off at night either — it can tell when someone's wearing it, and only alarms when it's on. Genius!
Promising review: "Good grief this thing works miracles. My 3-year-old son just seemed to have all types of issues with potty training. He loves (this watch) and only takes it off to charge it. I’ve even noticed he now wakes up in the middle of the night to go to the restroom on his own. We take the watch off to charge it overnight but I’m sure the watch is contributing to him understanding his body. Seriously I can go on and about how this watch is perfect for stubborn babies learning to go the 'potty.' Just buy it." —Natalie Peterson
Get it from Amazon for $24.45.
13. A reviewer-fave stain remover because sometimes it seems like kids can magically conjure hot chocolate stains with their bare hands. This will be like your secret potion to negate even their most powerful hexes (er, stains). One reviewer who's a mom of four teens — three of whom play baseball — said "I cannot believe how great it works!"
Promising reviews: "I love this stuff! It doesn’t work quite as good on tough stains but it’s great for all the 'everyday' stains and messes my three kiddos 5 and under make!" —Amazon Customer
"This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6, and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us, even old set-in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff, and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids." —Lauren Ruffin
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.90.
14. A brilliant sandwich cutter and sealer because they'll pay for themselves after just two uses, those nearly-$10 boxes of Smuckers Uncrustables are so expensive — key when you want more budget for Stocking Stuffers. Make your own version at home, and it'll be custom to your own preferences, too!!
Promising review: "These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak
Get it from Amazon for $15.96.
15. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste — it will be your new secret potion to tackle all kinds of kiddo-created scuffs and stains in a jiffy, from Sharpie and lipstick on walls to sticker residue on tile floors (gotta love the way a 3-year-old decorates).
Promising reviews: "GET IT! I have three kids and amount of crayons I scrub off the wall is never ending. This product is perfect for cleaning! It is abrasive so watch out of metal objects. 10/10 reccommend to EVERYONE!" —Caley Burkhouse
"If you’ve ever gotten lipstick on anything, you know how hard it is to remove. My 4-year-old loves make up and thinks she the next Picasso. This stuff removed it with only rubbing it over it. No scrubbing at all. I’m completely sold!" —Anastasha
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
16. A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers that won't send Goldfish or Cheerios soaring if it gets accidentally knocked over, while making it super easy for small fingers to reach in for snacking. Help cut down on that Hansel- and Gretel-like trail of food you're cleaning all the time!
Promising review: "Must have! I never leave the house without a snack catcher for my kids, ages 1- and 2-years-old. These are so easy to clean, easy for my kids to enjoy a snack on the go or even just around the house, and I don’t have a mess to clean up after. Being a mom of two kids under 2, it is so helpful to have these because I already have so much cleaning up to do with my two children. I highly recommend! We use them daily and we will probably use them for a few more years." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6 (available in two color combos and in two-packs and four-packs).
17. An Itzy Ritzy adjustable stroller organizer so you don't have to somehow balance a purse on your shoulder (or dig it out of the abyss at the bottom of the stroller) at the same time you're trying to juggle your baby, corral your toddler, *and* grocery shop for cookie ingredients. Your keys, water bottle or coffee, and phone will sit at your fingertips, and it'll look designer-level stylish.
They're made by Itzy Ritzy, a small, parent-owned business invested in making cute, safe, and useful things parents need. Reviewers love it because it's great if you don't want to lug the whole diaper bag with you, or if you want to just grab something without digging for it!
Promising review: "Love the quality. It’s so well made. It’s simple and not too bulky. Something to hold my wallet, keys, phone, hand sanitizer, and a cup if I needed. After adding my essentials there’s still space for wipes and extra cup. I didn't want a bulky one that would be basically a small version of a diaper bag. Just a cute small purse that attaches to the stroller, like this. Personally for me it’s everything I wanted in a stroller attachment bag." —Henry
Get it from Amazon for $20.88+ (available in eight colors).
18. An easy-to-use iced coffee maker that transforms regular old ground coffee into delicious cold brew concentrate overnight — obviously NOT for your little kids, but so YOU can enjoy a cup with minimal effort and cost.
You just scoop some ground coffee into the included screw-on filter, measure your water, stick it in the fridge, and let it work its magic! One reviewer mentions that they made a mark on the outside for the water height, and now don't even have to bother with measuring.
Maitland, an editor here at BuzzFeed, bought this back in 2018 and still loves it! She says: "It's inexpensive, foolproof, and low-key stylish. The coffee keeps for days and days! And thanks to the airtight seal, the flavor will stay fresh and free of odors from other food in your fridge (looking at you, garlicky leftovers)."
Promising review: "As a mom who WFH with two kids, I find that making a big batch of cold brew that lasts a few days is a lifesaver for me. I have a big cup in the morning, a small cup in the afternoon and this batch will last me 2–3 days. Less to think about and don't have to wake up and make coffee. It's a great treat." —Kathy R
Get it on Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
Read Maitland's full Takeya cold brew maker review for more.