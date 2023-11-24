46 Stocking Stuffers For Kids They'll Truly Love

1. A pack of Crayola Globbles made for squishing, sticking, slinging, and all things in between — but don't worry, your walls are totally safe since these don't leave residue behind. They're great for kids of all ages!
Promising reviews: "Amazing toys! My 1- and 2-year-old LOVE them! They scream 'sticky balls!' and run around throwing them on the fridge, windows, cabinets, walls, etc. Easy to wash and air-dry, and don't lose their stickiness! My new go-to gift! Love them!" —Rachel
"My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.74.
2. An itty-bitty Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker perfect for keeping in their room, clipping to their backpack, or taking to the playground. It may be small, but reviewers say it's loud for its size!
Promising review: "I bought this for my 8-year-old son because he kept stealing my portable speaker. He absolutely loved it! Decent sound quality and he loves to blast the speaker. It does go pretty loud but not obnoxiously loud. Great product." —Mom of boys
Get it from Amazon for $19.16.
3. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game for the silliest possible game of hide-and-seek ever, starring this rainbow-colored "poo" that'll give them loud hints (sometimes in the form of fart noises) until it's discovered — at which point it'll play music so they can have a celebratory dance! For kiddos who enjoy toilet humor, it doesn't get much better.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. And a bag of Reindeer Farts Cotton Candy, because this classic treat is even more fun when we can joke about reindeers leaving smelly presents in people's stockings.
Promising review: "This was absolutely the best stocking stuffer of all this past year! Everyone, young and old, loved it! The laughs were many and the cotton candy inside was so good! Awesome product! I will buy again." —Peggy N
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
5. A flying orb that'll bring some cosmic fun to playtime — they'll feel like a total wizard flinging this out into the area, only to have it zooming right back to them with flashing lights.
Promising review: Santa left this under the tree for my 9-year-old son, and he LOVES it! So easy to use and takes only a few tries to figure out the boomerang effect! So fun, my parents, his grandparents joined in and we had a blast with it! If you are thinking about purchasing this, DO IT!! And the charge life is not bad either. Lasts long enough to give you breaks!!" —Kerri
Get it from Amazon for $32 (available in seven colors).
6. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, an easy-to-learn and ridiculously fun card game that'll become the new favorite on family game nights.
It's recommended for ages 8 and up! Here's how to play: You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add them to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
Psst — There's a holiday version of this game too: Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman.
Promising review: "Simple, adorable, small little deck of FUN! We each get a game every Christmas, and sometimes I'll throw an extra in as a stocking stuffer. This was a stocking stuffer, but three days of playing later, I can confirm that it is the most fun. We had some great games this year but for simplicity (this is an out-of-the-box, five-seconds-later-you're-playing kind of game) and fun Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza got the most laughs and the most straight-up fun." —L. Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
7. A miniature baking set to prep your little one for their future appearance on MasterChef Junior. Now they'll be able to help out with next year's holiday baking!
The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts, and 48-page recipe book.
Promising review: "My 8-year-old daughter purchased this for herself. She absolutely loves it and so do I! With very minimal help from me, she can make her own treats. I love that she gets a little snack/treat and the kitchen isn’t a big mess and I don’t have two dozen cookies lying around calling my name. She used to beg me to bake all the time and now I can let her because I know she’s not filling up on sugar and she doesn’t need me hovering in the kitchen to keep an eye on things. It’s amazing!" —Sherrie801
Get it from Amazon for $26.41.
8. A pack of dinosaur bath bombs — you get 12 in a cool metal tin, which makes these perfect for popping into multiple stockings (and you can keep the tin afterward for storing toys)! When these dissolve, your kid will get to play with the hidden dino toy that's inside!
Promising review: "We ordered this for our toddler, and were thrilled with our purchase. Smells great, safe, and our son loved seeing the dino pop out during bathtime! The box is so cute and will be reused to hold his toys. Great purchase!" —B
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $29.99.
9. A desktop inflatable arm-flailing tube man that'll wave and wiggle just like the real thing — who said you can't buy a smile?
This little dancing dude is 18 inches tall! It uses 9-volt alkaline batteries (must be new) or an AC adapter — using an AC adapter with the proper specs is the recommended choice for best performance.
Promising review: "My son is in love with the 'balloon guy' we pass several times a week on our way to my daughter's school. When I saw this I knew he had to have it so I preordered and waited. The booklet was a fun read — I enjoyed learning about where this guy came from and how he gained in popularity. Needless to say my son is ecstatic...currently he’s sleeping with his 'balloon guy' right next him." —Rebecca Reinstein
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
10. Silicone joystick caps to add some fun customization to their Nintendo Switch. They're easy to put on, *and* they add a little extra grip and height while playing!
Since the set comes with two pairs, they could apply one pair to their main Joy-Cons and the other pair to their backup controller/Joy-Cons. Some reviewers did note these don't fit the first-party Switch Pro Controller that well.
Promising review: "These joystick knob covers are so cute! I play Disney Dreamlight Valley on my Switch, and I thought these would be so cute to have when I play!! It was easy to put on, but I won’t lie that it took some maneuvering. If you have long nails or maybe tweezers to help wrap the bottom around, you should be good!" —Fantabulous Gabby
Get two pairs (four pieces total) from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 16 sets).