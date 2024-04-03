34 Lazy Cleaning Shortcuts You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

I've had one of these since 2017 and pull it out pretty much anytime I have a tough scrubbing task! My grout, corners of my shower, edges around my faucets, and all kinds of other small spots get impecabbly clean in no time, using just this brush and a little diluted soap. And it's handy to pull out anytime I have a particularly stubborn, stuck-on mess, like on my stove! Read my full Rubbermaid Power Scrubber review for more.



Promising review: "I'm going to be honest, y'all — I suck at housekeeping. I am one of the laziest people I know when it comes to keeping a clean house. So this little battery operated scrubber is SO. HELPFUL. I used it to clean my bathroom counter and this tool got off several years of caked on dust and hair. I was even able to clean under the rim of my sink, and what came out thanks to this brush was near barf-worthy. If you are like me and you're ultra lazy, this tool is for you." —Ashley