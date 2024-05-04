If You’re 25 Or Older And Don’t Have These 44 Extremely Useful Spring Products, You Should By Now

Naturally they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe: that's SO key. (I did get them for free, but was under no obligation to feature or review them, let alone give a positive review.)

If you're into these, the brand has all kinds of other cute, coordinating food storage options you can check out on their Amazon store page.

Promising review: "I saw these containers for the first time on one of those aesthetically pleasing TikToks. I thought to myself, 'I need these to be my best organized self.; When I came to Amazon and saw how much they were, I was appalled. Because, quite frankly, why would I spend that much on ONE little container? I was so curious as to why it was so expensive, I went ahead and bought one to see what all of the fuss was about. When I got the package, and took that sleek heavy duty bad boy out, I knew immediately why it was on the higher side. It’s sleek, durable, adorable, and excellent quality. It’s microwave safe, which is nice. It’s also dishwasher safe, which is even nicer. I realized that I do, in fact, need these in my life. I plan on purchasing more of them and I definitely recommend giving them a try!" —Ally

Get them from Amazon for $25+ each (available in two sizes and five colors).

