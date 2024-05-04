If You’re 25 Or Older And Don’t Have These 44 Extremely Useful Spring Products, You Should By Now

1. A retro-style, angle-able fringe umbrella, so literally any outdoor setup you create has plenty of nice shade AND that vintage-luxe feel you covet from your Instagram feed. Bring it to the beach, set it up with your patio table, or add a little shade to your springtime park picnics, and bask in the beauty.
Beach State, a small biz, makes cute, high-quality beach umbrellas, chairs, and blankets.
Here's a TikTok of the umbrella IRL.
Promising review: "This umbrella is exactly what my family was looking for as our everyday beach umbrella — large diameter, high quality, and cute retro design. It is a higher end umbrella but still slightly less expensive than the other big name designer beach gear company that we were considering. It is easy to pop up and stays standing, and we’ve had many compliments from other people at the beach asking where we got it. The customer service from the company was excellent. Would definitely recommend these umbrellas!" —Taryn
2. A super soft multifunctional jersey scarf wrap — it'll look cute with your outfit but then expand to keep you warm when the evening temps suddenly take a turn. It's perfect for all your airplane travel, because it makes it easier to pack light so you have plenty of room in your luggage for souvenirs!
Promising review: "A flight attendant loaned me her wrap on an overnight flight as there were no blankets. I was amazed at how soft and warm it was. It’s so versatile and compact. I throw it in my handbag for a blanket at the movies. Easy to pack and use for travel. They make great gifts!" —Don Hammond
3. A short-sleeved comfy jumpsuit so you can stay super cozy wherever the season takes you (flights for vacation, leisurely neighborhood walks, or even, sigh, having to recover from a medical situation on the couch) but still feel stylish enough to comfortably walk into the fancy hotel lobby after ten hours on your feet. The fabric's super stretchy, so it's basically like wearing PJs — which means its the ideal situation when you have an overnight flight over the Atlantic.
Promising review: "I'm a flight attendant and you want to wear comfy clothes that look posh when flying on planes, it's part of our rules. This jumpsuit is beyond perfect. Fabric is on lighter side, but not sheer. Has nice stretch to fabric and loose look. Ankles are tapered, waist is elastic and has tie strap for looks. Button at top, which you can leave unbuttoned for an off the shoulder look. You can wear this to the beach for a nice casual look or put a belt, heels, blazer and necklace to dress up for a night out." —sassywahine
4. A pack of 10 metal hanging flower pots featuring hooks on the backs, so even if you only have a fence, balcony, deck, or trellis at your disposal, you can still grow little plants and enjoy greenery now through all of the summertime.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
5. A collapsible, refillable, leakproof water bottle that's perfect for spring and summer travel — it won't take up a ton of room in your bag when you don't need it (like when you're going through security) but expands to hold a full 25 ounces that you can fill at a water fountain.
From when I asked flight attendants to tell us their recommendations for flying! TBH, pretty much every flight attendant who commented mentioned a refillable water bottle, because it's true that flying seriously dehydrates you!
"Hydrate so much! I love to drink lots of water — bring your own bottle!" —melialexander
It's easy to drink from because it has a wide spout that's protected from random dirt and germs because it flips down, but it's also simple to refill because the entire lid pops up, so you have a wide mouth that can even fit ice cubes with no problem. Both caps seal, so the entire bottle is leakproof, and it's completely dishwasher safe, like most silicone. Reviewers love it for cruises, flights, road trips, and, of course, everyday use.
6. Or a water bottle with a filter so you can fill your bottle at pretty much any sink or water fountain and KNOW that it's going to taste delicious, not funky or chlorine-y. Whether you're off on a week-long vacay or just taking advantage of the warmer weather for a hike before it gets TOO hot, you'll get tons of use out of this and appreciate it every time.
This is also from when I asked flight attendants to tell us their recommendations for flying!
"Can’t trust that hotel water." —cecelial4d8a192cd
"Always have a refillable water bottle with you. You may need water before takeoff, but we are always struggling so much to have everyone put their bags away and close the door in time that it’s not a priority for us, so PLEASE bring and fill water before getting on the plane." —michellee48b2133e7
This is a good option for travel because if it accidentally gets dropped, the plastic won't break, although you do have to squeeze it a little bit to get the water to come through (you can't just, like, tip it in your mouth and expect it to come out). Several reviewers specifically mentioned loving these for Disney World because you can fill them with ice and water at the restaurants and have great-tasting water all day. They do require replacement filters every two months; you can find a pack of three of those for $11.91.
7. A packable, brimmed sunhat that's A) UPF 50+, meaning it'll actually protect you from the sun whether you're on the beach, gardening, or visiting a nearby winery for the afternoon and B) rollable so you can put it in your suitcase when it's time for a trip without it taking up a ton of room OR getting damaged. Protect your face and make your outfit sing at the same time!
It has a tie on the inside so you can easily adjust it to the size of your head! My sunhat does the same, and it's the best way to make sure it doesn't blow off with the breeze.
Promising review: "A must have! These are amazing! I rolled them up, packed for our trip and they came out perfect. Perfect for my flight attendant life!" —Fly Girl
8. A compact, portable, rechargeable personal fan perfect for the moments when wherever you're hanging out (the airplane, the park your friend insisted on going to, etc.) is uncomfortably hot. You bring a jacket for when it's chilly, so it just makes sense to also have something to combat the heat!
Promising review: "This is my best travel accessory purchase. I saw another flight attendant with this fan on a hot summer plane during boarding. I knew I had to have it. Sometimes the air conditioning isn't that great overseas so having this fan helps. I get a solid 12 hours on the low setting and about 5 hours on the highest. The low setting is more than adequate." —Patti T.
9. A super cute Porter Seal-Tight glass container because besides looking gorgeous in their pastels, these jars are coated in silicone so they're nearly break-proof and have lids that screw tightly on to prevent leaks, making them perfect for to-go lunches like spring salads. I have a couple I use all the time for food storage, and they work like a dream *and* they're even more spacious than they seem!
Naturally they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe: that's SO key. (I did get them for free, but was under no obligation to feature or review them, let alone give a positive review.)
If you're into these, the brand has all kinds of other cute, coordinating food storage options you can check out on their Amazon store page.
Promising review: "I saw these containers for the first time on one of those aesthetically pleasing TikToks. I thought to myself, 'I need these to be my best organized self.; When I came to Amazon and saw how much they were, I was appalled. Because, quite frankly, why would I spend that much on ONE little container? I was so curious as to why it was so expensive, I went ahead and bought one to see what all of the fuss was about. When I got the package, and took that sleek heavy duty bad boy out, I knew immediately why it was on the higher side. It’s sleek, durable, adorable, and excellent quality. It’s microwave safe, which is nice. It’s also dishwasher safe, which is even nicer. I realized that I do, in fact, need these in my life. I plan on purchasing more of them and I definitely recommend giving them a try!" —Ally
10. A brilliant beach chair that folds flat for storage, opens to become an easy-to-roll beach wagon to get all your beach-going luxuries from the car to your prime spot, two wide wheels for easy pulling across loose sand, a cushioned pillow for supporting your afternoon beach nap, and a leg support perfect for assuming that optimal nap / lounging position. Yes it's over $100, but with SO many useful bells and whistles, I say "worth it!"
It holds up to 100 pounds as a cart and 200 pounds as a chair.
Promising review: "Still going strong 2 years later. I bought it in 2021 and have used it roughly 2–3 times a week all summer at our beach. Everywhere I take this thing people stop me and ask me where I got it. I've clunked it up stairs and down again, across grass, dirt, payment, it even hauled my 30 pound toddler the first summer. We're a family of 6 with 4 kids under 8, and we can haul all the toys, towels, shade equipment and fold out chair for my husband, plus more when family visits. No rust despite leaving it outside in the wind and rain all winter the first year." —Amazon Customer
11. A square-neck balloon-sleeve dress because you can't tell me it's not useful to have a super cozy, go-to dress appropriate for just about any situation the season could throw at you. You can't see it here, but it has a stretchy, smocked back, so you can comfortably take it from a day in front of your WFH computer to a night out with friends.
Promising reviews: "I saw this dress from a TikTok video and instantly wanted it. It's so great and true to size!" —corrine
"Perfect dress for anything really! Material is fancy enough to be a wedding guest dress or a cute daily spring dress!" —Rebecca Martinez
12. A decorative rainbow window film to give you plenty of privacy from prying neighbors eyes, but in a gorgeous, entrancing stained-glass kind of way you won't get tired of looking at, especially when the sunbeam hits the window just right. Oh, and if your dog regularly stations themselves at the window during certain times of day, this can block their line of sight too!
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film for more deets!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
