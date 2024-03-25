Popular products from this list
A Velcro-powered Trtl travel pillow that you can easily adjust into the *perfect* position to help stop your head from doing that painful slow bobbing nod as you try to somehow sleep while sitting up.
A little collapsible travel kettle and a French press travel mug because hotel coffee is decidedly not tasty most of the time, and this lets you genuinely enjoy your morning caffeine boost.
An Add-a-Lock, which will give you a little extra peace of mind (without taking up much space in your luggage), especially if you end up staying somewhere with a wobbly security chain.
We asked flight attendants in the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about all the best travel products, and here are their recommendations!
1. A compact, portable, rechargeable personal fan perfect for the moments when the plane (or the airport, or the taxi to your hotel, or just the general weather) is uncomfortably hot. You bring a jacket for when it's chilly, so it just makes sense to also have something to combat the heat!
Promising review: "This is my best travel accessory purchase. I saw another flight attendant with this fan on a hot summer plane during boarding. I knew I had to have it. Sometimes the air conditioning isn't that great overseas so having this fan helps. I get a solid 12 hours on the low setting and about 5 hours on the highest. The low setting is more than adequate." —Patti T.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 6 colors).
2. A packable, brimmed sunhat that's A) UPF 50+, meaning it'll actually protect you from the sun and B) rollable so you can put it in your suitcase without it taking up a ton of room OR getting damaged. Protect your face and make your outfit sing at the same time!
It has a tie on the inside so you can easily adjust it to the size of your head! My sunhat does the same, and it's the best way to make sure it doesn't blow off with the breeze.
Promising review: "A must have! These are amazing! I rolled them up, packed for our trip and they came out perfect. Perfect for my flight attendant life!" —Fly Girl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 19 colors).
3. A collapsible, refillable, leakproof water bottle that won't take up a ton of room in your bag when you don't need it (like when you're going through security) but expands to hold a full 25 ounces that you can fill at a water fountain. TBH, pretty much every flight attendant who commented mentioned a refillable water bottle, because it's true that flying seriously dehydrates you!
4. Or a water bottle with a filter so you can fill your bottle at pretty much any sink or water fountain and KNOW that it's going to taste delicious, not funky or chlorine-y.
5. A short-sleeved comfy jumpsuit so you can stay super cozy on your flight, but still feel stylish when you walk into the fancy hotel lobby ten hours later. The fabric's super stretchy, so it's basically like wearing PJs — the ideal situation when you have an overnight flight over the Atlantic.
Promising review: "I'm a flight attendant and you want to wear comfy clothes that look posh when flying on planes, it's part of our rules. This jumpsuit is beyond perfect. Fabric is on lighter side, but not sheer. Has nice stretch to fabric and loose look. Ankles are tapered, waist is elastic and has tie strap for looks. Button at top, which you can leave unbuttoned for an off the shoulder look. You can wear this to the beach for a nice casual look or put a belt, heels, blazer and necklace to dress up for a night out." —sassywahine
Get it from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 24 colors/patterns).
6. A resealable travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes because planes and airports can get germy, and these can wipe up a tray table and your hands before you eat, potentially saving you from someone else's cold.
7. A tube of Weleda Skin Food, which is an ultrarich, plant-based moisturizer that helps combat the dry skin that goes along with all the dehydration flying brings.
8. And for those extra-long flights, a pack of sheet masks to help give your skin an extra boost of serious moisture and hydration.
9. A set of four packing cubes so you can efficiently fit lots of clothing in your bag without messing up your careful folding and organization just because you need that one pair of pants that happen to be all the way at the bottom, beneath your neatly stacked tops.
10. A luggage drink cupholder because it simply Velcros around the handle of your carryon, then securely holds your latte, phone, AirPods case, etc. — literally anything you'd normally have to rummage through your roomy purse to find — even as you rapidly roll your way through a last-minute gate change. Then, when you're ready to put your carry-on in the overhead bin, simply detach the Velcro, and voila!
Promising review: "I’m a flight attendant and I love this one! I love the Velcro 'quick detachment'. It’s the best! I had one before without the Velcro opening that just stretched over the handle and it was a PAIN! This one is great! There’s room for two large drinks and a slim pocket for phone or wallet. Many people see it and ask where I got my clever little caddy!" —Debra G
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 32 colors).
11. A mini-steamer to quickly coax all the wrinkles out of your clothes, no ironing board required — even if your clothes have been stuffed into packing cubes for just so. many. hours.
13. A super soft multifunctional jersey scarf wrap because it'll look cute with your outfit but then expand to keep you warm when the evening temps suddenly take a turn. Pack light so you have plenty of room in your luggage for souvenirs!
Promising review: "A flight attendant loaned me her wrap on an overnight flight as there were no blankets. I was amazed at how soft and warm it was. It’s so versatile and compact. I throw it in my handbag for a blanket at the movies. Easy to pack and use for travel. They make great gifts!" —Don Hammond
Get it from Amazon for $46 (available in 9 colors).