    Upgrade Your Spring Travels With 27 Items Approved By Flight Attendants

    Whether it's spring break or biz trips, trust that your flight attendants know what they're talking about. They're *always* flying.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We asked flight attendants in the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about all the best travel products, and here are their recommendations!

    1. A compact, portable, rechargeable personal fan perfect for the moments when the plane (or the airport, or the taxi to your hotel, or just the general weather) is uncomfortably hot. You bring a jacket for when it's chilly, so it just makes sense to also have something to combat the heat! 

    Hand holding a portable pink fan with the handle folded up so it's compact
    hand holding the fan with the handle extended
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my best travel accessory purchase. I saw another flight attendant with this fan on a hot summer plane during boarding. I knew I had to have it. Sometimes the air conditioning isn't that great overseas so having this fan helps. I get a solid 12 hours on the low setting and about 5 hours on the highest. The low setting is more than adequate." —Patti T.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 6 colors). 

    2. A packable, brimmed sunhat that's A) UPF 50+, meaning it'll actually protect you from the sun and B) rollable so you can put it in your suitcase without it taking up a ton of room OR getting damaged. Protect your face and make your outfit sing at the same time! 

    reviewer wearing the hat in light taupe with a black brim
    reviewer wearing the brimmed hat with a white ribbon while drinking wine in a vineyard
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It has a tie on the inside so you can easily adjust it to the size of your head! My sunhat does the same, and it's the best way to make sure it doesn't blow off with the breeze. 

    Promising review: "A must have! These are amazing! I rolled them up, packed for our trip and they came out perfect. Perfect for my flight attendant life!" —Fly Girl

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 19 colors). 

    3. A collapsible, refillable, leakproof water bottle that won't take up a ton of room in your bag when you don't need it (like when you're going through security) but expands to hold a full 25 ounces that you can fill at a water fountain. TBH, pretty much every flight attendant who commented mentioned a refillable water bottle, because it's true that flying seriously dehydrates you!

    Amazon, Hydaway

    melissam4dba49ab0

    "Hydrate so much! I love to drink lots of water — bring your own bottle!" —melialexander

    It's easy to drink from because it has a wide spout that's protected from random dirt and germs because it flips down, but it's also simple to refill because the entire lid pops up, so you have a wide mouth that can even fit ice cubes with no problem. Both caps seal, so the entire bottle is leakproof, and it's completely dishwasher safe, like most silicone. Reviewers love it for cruises, flights, road trips, and, of course, everyday use.

    Get it from Amazon for $26.89 (available in 6 colors).

    4. Or a water bottle with a filter so you can fill your bottle at pretty much any sink or water fountain and KNOW that it's going to taste delicious, not funky or chlorine-y.

    blue transparent water bottle with easy-sip straw, leak-proof lid, and a filter that fits inside the straw
    Amazon

    "Can’t trust that hotel water." —cecelial4d8a192cd

    "Always have a refillable water bottle with you. You may need water before takeoff, but we are always struggling so much to have everyone put their bags away and close the door in time that it’s not a priority for us, so PLEASE bring and fill water before getting on the plane." —michellee48b2133e7

    This is a good option for travel because if it accidentally gets dropped, the plastic won't break, although you do have to squeeze it a little bit to get the water to come through (you can't just, like, tip it in your mouth and expect it to come out). Several reviewers specifically mentioned loving these for Disney World because you can fill them with ice and water at the restaurants and have great-tasting water all day. They do require replacement filters every two months; you can find a pack of three of those for $11.91.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors, and in insulated stainless steel for $29.90+).

    5. A short-sleeved comfy jumpsuit so you can stay super cozy on your flight, but still feel stylish when you walk into the fancy hotel lobby ten hours later. The fabric's super stretchy, so it's basically like wearing PJs — the ideal situation when you have an overnight flight over the Atlantic. 

    reviewer wearing the short sleeved jumpsuit with a waist tie in red by the beach
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm a flight attendant and you want to wear comfy clothes that look posh when flying on planes, it's part of our rules. This jumpsuit is beyond perfect. Fabric is on lighter side, but not sheer. Has nice stretch to fabric and loose look. Ankles are tapered, waist is elastic and has tie strap for looks. Button at top, which you can leave unbuttoned for an off the shoulder look. You can wear this to the beach for a nice casual look or put a belt, heels, blazer and necklace to dress up for a night out." —sassywahine

    Get it from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 24 colors/patterns). 

    6. A resealable travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes because planes and airports can get germy, and these can wipe up a tray table and your hands before you eat, potentially saving you from someone else's cold.

    Amazon

    melissam4dba49ab0

    cecelial4d8a192cd

    Promising review: "As a flight attendant I always need wipes. These small packs are great for putting in your purse and having on the go. The bundle pack is a great value. " —SJ1326

    Get 20 packs of 10 wipes each from Amazon for $19.70.

    7. A tube of Weleda Skin Food, which is an ultrarich, plant-based moisturizer that helps combat the dry skin that goes along with all the dehydration flying brings.

    model squeezing the white cream onto their hand
    @weleda_usa / instagram.com

    melissam4dba49ab0

    While many people use it on especially dry places like their elbows, hands, and knees, others (especially reviewers with dry skin) also love it for an intensive overnight cream. Reviewers say it's incredibly thick — kind of like cream cheese — but incredibly effective on dry patches. (Also, the company will recycle your empties for free.)

    Promising review: "I am a flight attendant and this is my go-to hand cream! It is a little greasy when you first start rubbing it in, but it absorbs quickly and that along with the smell (a bit medicinal) dissipates before you know it. It doesn't take much of this at all. I rub a little on my tired feet at the end of the day as well, and trust me I have tired feet after being on them for 14-plus hours. This stuff works great for this as well. Win-win, Weleda!" —Lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $14.83.

    8. And for those extra-long flights, a pack of sheet masks to help give your skin an extra boost of serious moisture and hydration.

    amazon.com

    "SHEET MASKS for long flights. Flying dehydrates you and your skin will feel dry; sheet mask and a TON of water will do the trick." —kaylab4c9863587

    These sheet masks use snail secretions (yes, really), which supposedly contain hyaluronic acid (which helps your skin absorb and hold on to water), glycolic acid (which gently exfoliates skin), and collagen (which can help firm skin).

    Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $21.95.

    9. A set of four packing cubes so you can efficiently fit lots of clothing in your bag without messing up your careful folding and organization just because you need that one pair of pants that happen to be all the way at the bottom, beneath your neatly stacked tops.

    reviewer&#x27;s clothes all laid out in a pile on their bed before; then after, everything fit into the packing cubes
    amazon.com

    "Less is MORE. Seriously, packing cubes and choosing clothes that can be mixed and matched go a long way!" —michellee48b2133e7

    With these, you simply remove your bag of tops and your bag of socks and undies, unzip your bag of pants, get what you need, then throw the other bags back in! Zero mess, zero stress.

    Promising review: "These are exactly what I wasn’t looking for and didn’t know I needed but I am SO HAPPY I stumbled upon them. I’m a flight attendant and these have helped compress two weeks worth of clothes in my bag, easily. I’m a big guy. My clothes aren’t small. If you’re petit I bet you could pack a month or more in these guys. Happy with my purchase!" —Michael A.

    Get a highly rated set of five zip-up packing cubes from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine colors).

    10. luggage drink cupholder because it simply Velcros around the handle of your carryon, then securely holds your latte, phone, AirPods case, etc. — literally anything you'd normally have to rummage through your roomy purse to find — even as you rapidly roll your way through a last-minute gate change. Then, when you're ready to put your carry-on in the overhead bin, simply detach the Velcro, and voila! 

    reviewer image of the cup holder attached to a suitcase with a Starbucks drink in it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m a flight attendant and I love this one! I love the Velcro 'quick detachment'. It’s the best! I had one before without the Velcro opening that just stretched over the handle and it was a PAIN! This one is great! There’s room for two large drinks and a slim pocket for phone or wallet. Many people see it and ask where I got my clever little caddy!" —Debra G

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 32 colors).

    11. A mini-steamer to quickly coax all the wrinkles out of your clothes, no ironing board required — even if your clothes have been stuffed into packing cubes for just so. many. hours.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    For more on why this particular one's great, read a BuzzFeed editor's mini steamer review. TL;DR, this steamer's incredibly useful: it heats up in about 90 seconds, steams about five garments before needing refilled, and is all around perfect for anyone who doesn't want to wait too long or work too hard to get the wrinkles out.

    Promising review: "This steamer is very compact, easy to use, and well-made. I am a flight attendant so this has helped my life tremendously. I never even pick up an iron anymore. It works extremely well on my uniform and also just to get wrinkles out of my clothes while on layovers. The best part is that it doesn't take up too much space in my bag. I hate ironing with a passion, so I am so glad that I found this product!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    12. A little collapsible travel kettle and a French press travel mug because hotel coffee is decidedly not tasty most of the time, and this lets you genuinely enjoy your morning caffeine boost.

    Amazon

    "For saving some $$$ on coffee while on the road, I’ve bought a collapsible travel kettle from Amazon and a travel French press mug and made fresh coffee in my room. Just fill a sandwich bag up with the grinds you desire; I use a foldable flask by Vapur to hold the creamer I like. The kettle comes in different uses to make tea, oatmeal, and ramen as a backup food option." —michellee48b2133e7

    Get them both from Amazon — the kettle for $33.98 and the travel mug for $24.99 (available in four colors).

    13. A super soft multifunctional jersey scarf wrap because it'll look cute with your outfit but then expand to keep you warm when the evening temps suddenly take a turn. Pack light so you have plenty of room in your luggage for souvenirs! 

    a reviewer using the scarf as a blanket on a flight
    a reviewer wearing the scarf in paris
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "A flight attendant loaned me her wrap on an overnight flight as there were no blankets. I was amazed at how soft and warm it was. It’s so versatile and compact. I throw it in my handbag for a blanket at the movies. Easy to pack and use for travel. They make great gifts!" —Don Hammond

    Get it from Amazon for $46 (available in 9 colors). 

    14. Or a black sweater that you can rely on to keep you cozy pretty much however you happen to be dressed so you can pack light and stay warm every time the plane, hotel, museum, or restaurant is just a tad too chilly.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    "A sweater that goes with everything!" —kaylab4c9863587

    Reviewers who traveled with this sweater said it looks good through several washes in a hotel room sink, is cozy enough to sleep in if a hotel room happens to be way too cold (which would work on a flight, too), and holds up without snagging or pilling even if it ends up wadded up in the bottom of a bag for a bit.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 35 colors/patterns; if you need a larger size option, this similar style goes up to 6X).

    15. An Add-a-Lock, which will give you a little extra peace of mind (without taking up much space in your luggage), especially if you end up staying somewhere with a wobbly security chain.

    Amazon

    "For security in a hotel room, Add-a-Lock. It’s a fantastic door stopper just in case. Trust me, once you’ve had someone walk in while you're undressing, it’s pretty hard to shake." —michellee48b2133e7

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95.

    16. A pair of compression socks — if your feet, ankles, or legs usually swell or ache when you have a long flight, these just might help prevent it next time.

    Reviewer in black knee-high socks with white polka dots
    amazon.com

    "Compression socks!" —rosem443e8bba5

    Compression socks may also help prevent deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot that starts in the legs and can be serious); to know if you're really at risk of that, however, you'll have to talk to your doctor. Read more about compression socks and swelling on flights at Cleveland Clinic.

    Reviewers say they're tight but still comfortable! This default pack comes with one solid black pair, one solid gray pair, one solid white pair, and one pair each in black with white accents — either stripes, polka dots, or hearts. 

    Get a pack of six pairs of varying patterns from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S/M and L/XL, and 31 color/pattern combos; if you need a larger size option, this similar style goes up to size 6XL). 

    17. Some silicone earplugs that supposedly help you avoid that terrible discomfort during landing (another pro-tip: pop your ears! Cleveland Clinic shows you how) and block out a bunch of the background noise without completely muting everything around you.

    box of the original ear planes plugs that claim to reduce harsh noise and help inflight ear discomfort
    Amazon

    The review below is from 2017; hopefully if a flight attendant felt sick these days, they wouldn't have to fly! 

    Promising review: "As a flight attendant, I recommend that anybody who is a frequent traveler keep a pair of these in their bag. I have problems with my ears because I flew while congested, and use these all the time. If you have to fly while having a cold, you should use these just to avoid the pain and problems you could possibly have during descent." —Vanessa

    Get a pack of three pairs from Amazon for $17.49.

    18. A portable safe because besides being excellent for securing your priciest possessions (at least, those you'd bring to the beach) while you're visiting the seashore, it'll come in handy in hotel rooms without a safe. Or could even function as a smaller secondary safe, depending on how much room your hotel room's safe has!

    pink masterlock personal safe with belongings inside of it
    reviewer's pink personal safe that's attached to a beach chair at the beach