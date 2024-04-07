If You Refuse To Buy Name-Brand Beauty Products, Here Are 50 Cheaper Options

1. A jar of Neutrogena Hydroboost Moisturizer because its oil- and alcohol-free gel-like formula's packed with hyaluronic acid (for hydration) and glycerin (moisture retention) to give you the similar soft, quenched skin as three-times-the-price products like Murad's Water Gel or Tatcha The Water Cream. I've used it for several years now because I can't bring myself to shell out for super expensive moisturizers when this works perfectly well!
I literally have been through probably a dozen jars of this stuff over the past several years — it's hydrating, leaves my oily-combo skin soft, and works flawlessly under makeup. A jar usually lasts me three months or so with once-daily use!
Promising reviews: "I tried every high end brand at Sephora before this and while most worked for me, the price tags just became too high for me. After some research I found this moisturizer and I now have it on automatic reorder every few months! If you've ever tried the Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel (it's $60 for the same amount of product by the way, yikes!), this is basically an alternative. I'll never buy another high end moisturizer." —Ashley Braswell
"Love this product, it's the only moisturizer I can use on my face that doesn't burn and sting.My skin has definitely improved. Pus the price is amazing. It's comparable to the Tatcha Water Cream, except so much cheaper." —Andreya Augst
Get it from Amazon for $16.59.
2. A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to use instead of the more expensive options like Crest 3D Whitestrips. You'll see a difference basically immediately after one use, and if you keep going with it on a regular basis, it can brighten away years of coffee, tea, wine, and soda stains. Oh and it's painless — you shouldn't have to suffer through stinging gum pains to get whiter teeth at home.
After brushing and flossing, you paint your teeth with the pen (each pen contains about 20 uses), wait for 30 minutes, then rinse!
Promising reviews: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. This was super easy, didn’t hurt my teeth at all, and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
"Saw this on BuzzFeed — they were right! It's easy to use and actually works. I was so surprised at how well this pen bleached out some coffee stains on my teeth after just one application. I've tried Crest Whitestrips and this is better because you can get in between the teeth." —CS
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (clip the $4 off coupon on the product page for this price).
3. Three flavors of lip sleeping masks packed with emollients, which help protect and moisturize your kisser similar to the way the famed Laniege mask does, but for less than half the price. And you get a lime flavor, pomegranate flavor, and berry flavor. Cracked, dry lips begone!
Promising review: "I breathe through my mouth when I sleep and I often wake up with super chapped lips. I love Laniege’s lip sleeping mask but, it gets pricy when used daily. This product is the most amazing alternative for it at a FRACTION of the price! Laniege is $24 for just one and this is less than $10 for three?! THREE? Omg take my money. Highly recommend! —Nikz
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four scent combinations).
4. Some Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which many reviewers say is just as good as three-times-the-price Olaplex, meaning it can help make your hair softer and more manageable, especially if it's been damaged by bleach, heat, or dye. Swap for conditioner once a week, let it soak into your hair for five minutes, and rinse to see noticeable results!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.69.
5. The cult- (and BuzzFeed editor-) favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara, because it just makes sense to buy a mascara that gives you results many reviewers say are better than expensive brands — and one says is better than even Dior Show. It's sweatproof, endows you with immediate length (no falsies in sight here), and is less expensive than your favorite coffee shop drink.
My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff!
Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them), I find this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!
Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, which reviewers swear is comparable to the 5x pricier Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer — it's lightweight, helps reduce the appearance of pores, and has a velvety texture that'll help your foundation glide over your skin flawlessly. And hey, it's cruelty-free and vegan!
It's sold out frequently thanks to TikTok, so if you want this, it's probably best to grab it while it's in stock!
Promising reviews: "I was super impressed with this primer after have tried Tatcha Silk Canvas. The textures in my opinion were nearly identical! It was easy to spread, it felt like silk but not like super silicone or anything like that, very velvet like. No scent, my makeup didn’t separate nor crease, key is a little goes a very long way. For $8 you can’t beat it!" —Brandy Dail
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for $10.
7. Or E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer, if you're after an under-$10 way to ensure basically every last speck of makeup you apply to your skin stays exactly where you want it — sweat or tears be damned. Results are so impressive, it gets compared to Milk Hydro Grip, which is twice as expensive.
BTW, E.l.f. is cruelty-free!
Promising reviews: "I got hooked on a little sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer, but when I went to buy it…..$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth. I highly recommend this." —Allison
"Tried this for the first time today, I’ve always had trouble with my makeup staying on and looking fresh all day. I just used this for the first time. I did my makeup this morning, ran several errands and went to a festival in Atlanta where it was extremely hot and humid. I just got home and my makeup looks like I just did it. So impressed!" —Taylor Poulin
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush because as wonderful as every shade of Glossier Cloud Paint is, $20 per tube makes piggy banks squeal. Never fear, though, because this water-based cream blush is just about one-quarter of the cost, and still blends nicely with just your fingers to give you the right amount of natural-looking color.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising reviews: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." —Amazon Customer
"Such a pretty color! Heard about this on TikTok. Sheer and the color is sweet. And the price can't be beat." —Kaye Ralene White-Hancock
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).
9. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which reviewers with sensitive and dry skin swear by as a way to boost hydration (with results after just a few days) without breaking the bank on $$$ moisturizer and serum brands. You can try it no matter your skin type to deliver deep hydration and help protect your skin from losing moisture.
Promising reviews: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my S.O. tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
"I love this! TikTok made me buy it. Use after toner and before moisturizer. Helps lock in moisture and keep skin hydrated. Apply to damp face and let it absorb a minute before your favorite moisturizer. Works well with any type of skincare you normally use." —Auka Nayokpuk
Get it from Amazon for $14.
10. A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette featuring 40 shades in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes, which is basically what your creative eyeshadow look dreams are made of. Even reviewers who are professional makeup artists *heart* this, because it's so pigmented and you get SO many bright colors to play around with.
Keep up with luxe beauty releases? Yep, it's very similar to the $40 James Charles x Morphe palette...
Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." —Daniel T Adams
"The colors are very pigmented! All I have to say is RUN and get this product!!!! I looked up reviews on TikTok for affordable but pigmented palettes and I kept seeing this one. Safe to say I was NOT disappointed." —Courtney Melvin
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.