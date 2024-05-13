Get High-End Quality Without The High Price Tag With These 49 Products

1. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream, which I can personally vouch gives similar soft, hydrated results to pricier specialty hand creams like Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve (which I also love!), but for $5 instead of $20.
You only need a small dab for your hands, and don't worry, it's fragrance-free!
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I've been using it since I was a kid and it's just perfect. I get super dry hands, especially because where I live the winters can get down to -40 degrees F. This stuff is magic. I don't know how else to explain it. This is just the best and most moisturizing hand cream I've ever tried — and I've tried a lot! A little bit of this goes a LONG way, so don't worry that it's only two ounces. One tube of this can last me probably 3–4 weeks, with me applying it every night." —hatchibomitar
Get it from Amazon for $4.49.
2. A pair of chunky gold-tone raindrop earrings — they only look like the same style designer brands sell (*makes eyes at Bottega Veneta*) for literally over 100x the price.
Promising review: "Beautiful! Best jewelry purchase I have made in a long while. If you’re looking for the inexpensive alternative — THIS IS IT! Lightweight and comfortable. Shiny and does not turn green or rust or wear off/away. I love the color." —michael p davis
Get it from Amazon for $9.85 (also available in silver tone, and in a variety of sizes and styles).
3. A 12-pack of soft microfiber makeup removing towels that might just seem like magic, because they effortlessly and gently wipe away layers of makeup with just water, even (according to one reviewer) waterproof mascara! Pop them in the washer when they're dirty, and count yourself smart that you opted for these $1/cloth beauties over the (great! highly functional! but $20!) name-brand Makeup Eraser.
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian owns and loves these: "I only use these now to remove my makeup, including heavy mascara, and they are great for my sensitive skin. I do follow up with a gentle cleanser to cleanse my skin once all my makeup is off. They're big and dry quickly so you can use the same towel a number of times before having to wash it or switch to another one."
Promising review: "These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup. I was using the Makeup Eraser before, but these are 100 times better. You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse and hang out. I guess you could use a new one each day, but I they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!" —Shopforbargains
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in 13 color combos and in packs of 30).
4. A faux sheepskin rug — it's perfect for putting next to your bed, on the hard mudroom bench, or anywhere the wood or tile is feeling a little chilly.
Promising review: "I painstakingly searched for hours for a 6x9 faux fur white rug that had solid reviews and didn't cost an arm and a leg. I'm so glad I did my research because I didn't find this one until right at the end! If feels so soft and luxurious and totally pulls my room together!! Most of the similar rugs I looked at were at least $250 if not a lot more, so when I found this for $140 I just couldn't beat it! My living room is very large, and somewhat narrow and it filled the space perfectly! I also bought the 2x3 throw, which is just as soft and awesome as the larger rug!! Highly recommend!!!" —Isiah Abraham
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in many sizes and colors).
5. Some cleaning tablets designed to banish bacteria and buildup from retainers, night guards, and dentures — and they do it very well — that ALSO just happen to work well for ridding water bottles and coffee travel mugs from seemingly permanent stains. Even better? They'll do it for $0.05/tablet, instead of the $0.66/tablet that the (also great!) Bottle Bright tablets cost!
Some reviewers use these for cleaning vases, too!
Promising review: "These are absolutely wonderful in cleaning my thermos. I use these once a week, and doing so prevents my thermos from developing a weird, old coffee smell. Much cheaper than buying thermos cleaner tablets, and I understand that the ingredients are the same." –Santo Esmeraldo
Get a pack of 126 from Amazon for $5.74 (also available in packs of 44 and 90).
6. Some Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which many reviewers say is just as good as three-times-the-price Olaplex, meaning it can help make your hair softer and more manageable, especially if it's been damaged by bleach, heat, or dye. Swap for conditioner once a week, let it soak into your hair for five minutes, and rinse to see noticeable results!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.69.
7. A pair of Bearpaw ankle boots to keep your toesies cozy and stylish just like Uggs, but at a price your wallet will smile at. Even better? They're waterproofed already and have some serious traction on their sole.
Reviewers recommend sizing down!
Promising review: "I love these! BearPaws are very well made — I bought a pair of slippers a while back and I'm still impressed with how beautifully made they are. Yet they're half the price of Uggs. Don't get me wrong, I love my Uggs, but wanted a less expensive, waterproof, warm boot to slog through Wisconsin winter snow/slush and not worry about them getting messed up. These are perfect. They actually have better traction and arch support than Uggs. I couldn't be happier with my purchase!" —CGrey
Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 18 colors).
8. Or chunky lace-up boots if Doc Martens are more your style, but you're looking to spend less than $100. Your feet protected, your outfit will look on point, and you'll have a little extra cash leftover in your bank account! The side zipper also makes 'em super easy to take on and off, no need to painstakingly do up the laces every single time.
Promising review: "I absolutely loved these shoes. They were perfect for the festival I went to. I wanted shoes I didn’t care that would get dirt and I didn’t want to wear my Docs for that reason. Honestly I like these better than my Dr. Martens. I walked in these for three days straight, eight hours a day and they honestly didn’t feel like normal boots they were pretty comfortable. They also did well when it rained or walking into puddles. And when people stepped on my feet they held up very well lol. 10/10 recommend." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10 and four colors).
9. The cult- (and BuzzFeed editor-) favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara, which, it just makes sense to buy a mascara that gives you results many reviewers say are better than expensive brands — and one says is better than even Dior Show. Skip messing around with falsies for your parties, and opt for this sweat-proof, length-endowing option instead!
My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff! And it's less expensive than your favorite coffee shop drink.
Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!
Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A sunrise alarm clock because waking up in the morning when it's dark outside is a little easier when this lamp gradually gets brighter and then floods your room with light, instead of blaring an annoying alarm sound into the dark. Yep, it's just like that TikTok-famous Hatch alarm clock, but'll run you less than $50 instead of over $100.
You can program it with seven light settings, seven chill "wake up" sounds, and set it to start slowly lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake up.
Promising review: "I’ve always wanted one of these alarm clocks! It works so great! A much more peaceful way to wake up for sure, if you’re a heavy sleeper this may not work for you, but as someone who easily wakes up to light, it is great! Wayyyy cheaper than the Hatch one and does the exact same thing!" —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).