If You Refuse To Buy Name-Brand Beauty Products, Here Are 32 Cheaper Options To Try In 2024

After brushing and flossing, you paint your teeth with the pen (each pen contains about 20 uses), wait for 30 minutes, then rinse!

Promising reviews: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. This was super easy, didn’t hurt my teeth at all, and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo

"Saw this on BuzzFeed — they were right! It's easy to use and actually works. I was so surprised at how well this pen bleached out some coffee stains on my teeth after just one application. I've tried Crest Whitestrips and this is better because you can get in between the teeth." —CS

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95+ (clip the $3 off coupon on the product page for this price).