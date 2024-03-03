Quit Paying For Designer Beauty Products: These 35 Under-$25 Options Are Just As Effective

1. A jar of Neutrogena Hydroboost Moisturizer because its oil- and alcohol-free gel-like formula's packed with hyaluronic acid (for hydration) and glycerin (moisture retention) to give you the similar soft, quenched skin as three-times-the-price products like Murad's Water Gel or Tatcha The Water Cream. I've used it for several years now because I can't bring myself to shell out for super expensive moisturizers when this works perfectly well!
I literally have been through probably a dozen jars of this stuff over the past several years — it's hydrating, leaves my oily-combo skin soft, and works flawlessly under makeup. A jar usually lasts me three months or so with once-daily use!
Promising reviews: "I tried every high end brand at Sephora before this and while most worked for me, the price tags just became too high for me. After some research I found this moisturizer and I now have it on automatic reorder every few months! If you've ever tried the Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel (it's $60 for the same amount of product by the way, yikes!), this is basically an alternative. I'll never buy another high end moisturizer." —Ashley Braswell
"Love this product, it's the only moisturizer I can use on my face that doesn't burn and sting.My skin has definitely improved. Pus the price is amazing. It's comparable to the Tatcha Water Cream, except so much cheaper." —Andreya Augst
Get it from Amazon for $17.40.
2. A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to use instead of the more expensive options like Crest 3D Whitestrips. You'll see a difference basically immediately after one use, and if you keep going with it on a regular basis, it can brighten away years of coffee, tea, wine, and soda stains. Oh and it's painless — you shouldn't have to suffer through stinging gum pains to get whiter teeth at home.
After brushing and flossing, you paint your teeth with the pen (each pen contains about 20 uses), wait for 30 minutes, then rinse!
Promising reviews: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. This was super easy, didn’t hurt my teeth at all, and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
"Saw this on BuzzFeed — they were right! It's easy to use and actually works. I was so surprised at how well this pen bleached out some coffee stains on my teeth after just one application. I've tried Crest Whitestrips and this is better because you can get in between the teeth." —CS
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (clip the $4 off coupon on the product page for this price).
3. A pack of 100 blotting papers to instantly soak up all that excess oil that's making your face feel slick and goopy — hi, mattified skin! And at this price point, you won't think twice about using two or three if you need 'em, or even sharing with friends. Several reviewers say they're even better than the name-brand Clean & Clear option!
Clean & Clear's come out to about 11 cents per sheet, while these are more like 7 cents per sheet.
Promising reviews: "I just got these a few days ago and I was honestly so skeptical about if they would actually work but let me tell you, they work incredibly well!! Usually by midway through a 12-hour clinical shift in the hospital my face shines brighter than a disco ball. With these I'm able to grab one and blot it on my face to instantly take all the shininess away. I could not believe it. They are very soft and absorbent. I will definitely be buying more!" —Brooke
Get it from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three styles and with or without a case).
4. Or a volcanic stone face roller that, if you use blotting tissues like, several times a day, will 1,000% pay for itself over time. Why? It's completely washable and reusable! If those cheaper blotting sheets are 7 cents each, by the time you've had this for a year and use it even just once a day, it'll cost you less than half that — just 3 cents per use. And that cost per use only continues going down from there!
Promising reviews: "My face is really oily and I’ve tried the blotting papers but the only thing thing they really succeed at is making me feel worse because no matter how many I use, they still have oil on them. With this, you can feel it soaking the oil up and you’re not out here building a little oily paper mountain. I’m not sure how often you’re supposed to wash it but I try to about every day or so, you can see the color difference after you use it but it takes all of 30 seconds to wash. Anyway, go ahead and buy this bad boy and thank me later." —Jenny Glazebrook
"Super easy to use, and very effective for removing oil shine quickly without messing up your makeup! I’ve been using the same one for years (yes, years) it’s easy to clean with soap and hot water. Then just pop it back in the case and let it dry and it’s as good as new!" —Rose C
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. Peach Slices acne spot dots to suck out a bunch of the gunk lurking in your zits until they basically vanish, or at least have been somewhat diminished. Reviewers talk about how they're similar to brands like Mighty Patch — just as effective, for less dough.
Peach Slices is a part of the skincare company Peach & Lily, which was founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon. It prioritizes vegan beauty products and recyclable packaging. They plant a tree for each order, and have sent some proceeds to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson
"So I have been using these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88 (also available in a 60-pack).
6. Aussie's Instant Freeze Gel because it can give you the hydrated cast you need to set gorgeous waves or curls for days, whether you air dry or diffuse. I personally have used many bottles of both this and more expensive gels like DevaCurl Ultra Defining Gel on my wavy hair, and literally could not tell the difference anywhere but with my wallet!
Promising review: "I have type 3c/3b curls and low porosity hair. I have used this gel twice now and it works pretty well. I was using DevaCurl Ultra Defining Gel before and I’m switching over to Instant Freeze now! It does not give me quite as much hold as the Ultra Defining Gel did, but it’s comparable and much cheaper. My curls were very soft after using this where as with DevaCurl my curls were always dry." —Serena
Get a pack of three tubes from Amazon for $15.65.
7. An eyebrow soap kit for an instant, easy eyebrow transformation that locks hairs exactly where you want 'em all. damn. day. Precision and hold without crunchiness or crustiness — for well less than the cost of name brands? Check, check, check, check, and check.
Promising reviews: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia Beverly Hills, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon
"Saw this on TikTok and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price. Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." —Linds
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in a one- or two-piece set, and with a brow gel).
8. Or a Nyx brow pencil that, without the labels in the swatch pic below, I wouldn't be able to distinguish from the swatch of Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, they're *so* alike. And for $9 instead of $24? Now that's what I call the look for less!
Promising review: "Like many other people, I used the Anastasia Brow Wiz for a long time. I really liked it but $25+ for an eyebrow pencil is absolutely ridiculous so I started looking for an alternative and found this. I usually get the Brow Wiz in the shade Soft Brown and I bought this pencil in the Taupe shade and I love it. I did a quick swatch and I see absolutely zero difference. The design is also the exact same and the Nyx one lasts much longer throughout the day. So glad I found this product! —Dianna B
Get it from Amazon for $8.42+ (available in 12 shades).
9. Or! NYX's Tinted Brow Mascara, which fills in, shapes, and holds brows the *perfect* natural-looking amount without going overboard, and in just a few quick swipes so you can get on with your day. That's just like the cult-favorite-but-$18 Glossier Boy Brow, but for like HALF THE PRICE. There's no reason to hunt for sales when you can save that much just by being a savvy shopper!
Promising reviews: "Basically Boy Brow but MUCH less expensive. Awesome stuff!" —Kelly P
"I decided to try this as an alternative to Glossier’s boy brow which I’ve been using for the last few years. I’m really pleased with this product, it’s more affordable and provides the same effect." —Ally
Get it from Amazon for $8.50 (available in five shades).
10. Eve Hansen Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum that you'll immediately feel thankful for when it keeps your skin soft, soothed, and hydrated *without* looking oily, despite Jack Frost's earnest and repeated attempts to dry you out so far this winter. And reviewers say it's just as good as the $200 (that's so much money!!!!!) TNS Recovery Complex serum.
Promising reviews: "So far I have used about four bottles of this product. I use it like a serum and put a few drops on my face and décolleté before I apply moisturizer in the morning or night cream. I see the same outstanding results I did see with the TNS Serum — just for a fraction of the price!!!" —nana bendick
"Winter dries out my skin like crazy, and I've been looking for an option to add to my skin routine to keep my skin feeling refreshed and moisturized. I've been adding it to my foundation as well, which has made a big difference! Love using this first thing in the morning to help feel refreshed and ready to go." —Laura Q
Get it from Amazon for $17.98.