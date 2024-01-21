Ryan Michelle Bathé Shared A Thirst Trap Of Sterling K. Brown Jumping In An Ice Cold Pool, And Broke The Internet

Recently, actor Ryan Michelle Bathé, 47, shared a TikTok video of her husband, 47, with the caption, "Just another morning at the Brown residence #arcticplunge thanks for the inspo @Chris Hemsworth," and the truth is she's the one we should be thanking.
Ryan and the American Fiction actor have been together since 1998 and were married in 2006. They share a love for acting. They share two children, Andrew and Amaré. The pair even shared the screen in shows like Army Wives and This Is Us.
Now, the latest Ryan + Sterling collaboration is a thirst trap inspired by the Limitless with Chris Hemsworth episode where he strips down for an "Arctic Plunge."
To understand what you're about to experience, let's recap some celebrity wives who love to tease the world with their hot hubbies. We had Blake Lively posting thirst traps of Ryan Reynolds.
In this new thirst trap video, Ryan showed off Sterling literally on edge in a pair of colorful skivvies. "The pool is unheated. It's around maybe 50 or 40 something," he said.
"I don't know why I'm doing this, to be honest," he added. "I saw Chris Hemsworth swim in the Arctic. That water is, like, 34 degrees."
Then Sterling got into position for the plunge. "It's not pleasant!" he shouted.
And then he warned everyone not to judge his reactions. "I'm going to make some sounds I'm not proud of. I ask that you please don't judge me."
Just before he jumped in, he raised his hands and said, "Thank you, Father."
He finally jumped in as Ryan hilariously hyped him up in the background.
With every little swim, Sterling adorably whimpered, "Oh boy. Oh boy. Oh boy."
And just when you thought it was over, he exited the pool in his now soaking-wet underwear, and Ryan kept the camera rolling.
This is the adorable face of someone who knew they would break the internet.
Here are the best reactions to Sterling K. Brown being the current thirst trap champion:
I'm crossing my fingers that this will become a trend.
Eva Mendes, Emily Blunt, Jessica Biel, and Leighton Meester. You're up.