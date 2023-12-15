Skip To Content
Victoria Beckham Shared A Racy Photo Of David Beckham Fixing The TV, And It Broke The Internet

Once again, we have the world-famous kicker in his knickers!

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Victoria Beckham is creating mayhem on the internet...again!

Victoria standing next to David with a caption pointing at her that says &quot;Plotting her next trap&quot;
Vcg / Visual China Group via Getty Images

Every so often, the 49-year-old fashion designer and singer loves to create chaos by giving us glimpses into her personal space — with her husband, David Beckham.

Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

But every time she pulls the curtains back to show us what's underneath the surface of David's clothes, everyone loses it.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

There's that time she showed off David's cheeky side when he pretended to be "off to school" in his gym clothes.

There's the other time she showed off David's laid-back side when he sprawled out "not doing much" while she worked out.

And there's that time when Victoria simply said, "You're welcome," after showing David living life on the edge in Italy.

Mr. Beckham is not innocent when it comes to these coordinated thirst attacks. Whenever the 48-year-old former soccer player wants to promote his fragance, he first shows off his tattoos.

And then he had the audacity to give us a behind-the-scenes preview of his ice-cold bath.

But no thirst trap shall ever hold a candle to the 2023 birthday tribute from Wife Spice herself — until now.

On Dec. 15, on the last day of Hanukkah and 10 days before Christmas, she gifted all the thirsty web surfers with a photo of an "electrician" who came to fix her TV.

Sure, it's just David in his knickers, but look closely at their beautiful home, like these immaculate hardwood floors.

@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com

Amazing!

Or this wonderfully placed wicker chair.

@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com

Phenomenal!

Or this stunning view from the window.

@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com

Fabulous!

Husband and home, Victoria truly has an eye for beautiful things, and the internet agrees.

Jesse Tyler tweeted &quot;Currently breaking my tv&quot;
@victoriabeckham
Modern Interior Design tweeted Thank you Victoria for what you have done for humanity
@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com
Andy Cohen tweeted Royce of TV Repairmen
@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com
Ana Navarro tweeted &quot;I have a lightbulb that needs changing...&quot;
@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com
Sherri Shepard tweeted &quot;this is art&quot;
@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com
little does he know that while he&#x27;s fixing your t.v., he just broke the internet
@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com
this will remain the all time best thirst trap in history
@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com
I thought I&#x27;d never know envy, I thought wrong
@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com
What TV? Oh, right, there is a TV in the picture
@victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com

The Beckhams must be stopped, or the internet will never be safe from the thirstiest traps!