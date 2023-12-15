Victoria Beckham Shared A Racy Photo Of David Beckham Fixing The TV, And It Broke The Internet

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 3 hours agoVictoria Beckham Shared A Racy Photo Of David Beckham Fixing The TV, And It Broke The InternetOnce again, we have the world-famous kicker in his knickers!by Mychal ThompsonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Victoria Beckham is creating mayhem on the internet...again! Vcg / Visual China Group via Getty Images Every so often, the 49-year-old fashion designer and singer loves to create chaos by giving us glimpses into her personal space — with her husband, David Beckham. Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images But every time she pulls the curtains back to show us what's underneath the surface of David's clothes, everyone loses it. Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images There's that time she showed off David's cheeky side when he pretended to be "off to school" in his gym clothes. View this photo on Instagram @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham There's the other time she showed off David's laid-back side when he sprawled out "not doing much" while she worked out. View this photo on Instagram @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham And there's that time when Victoria simply said, "You're welcome," after showing David living life on the edge in Italy. View this photo on Instagram @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham Mr. Beckham is not innocent when it comes to these coordinated thirst attacks. Whenever the 48-year-old former soccer player wants to promote his fragance, he first shows off his tattoos. View this photo on Instagram @davidbeckham And then he had the audacity to give us a behind-the-scenes preview of his ice-cold bath. View this photo on Instagram @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @davidbeckham But no thirst trap shall ever hold a candle to the 2023 birthday tribute from Wife Spice herself — until now. View this photo on Instagram @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham On Dec. 15, on the last day of Hanukkah and 10 days before Christmas, she gifted all the thirsty web surfers with a photo of an "electrician" who came to fix her TV. View this photo on Instagram @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com Sure, it's just David in his knickers, but look closely at their beautiful home, like these immaculate hardwood floors. @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com Amazing! Or this wonderfully placed wicker chair. @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com Phenomenal! Or this stunning view from the window. @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com Fabulous! Husband and home, Victoria truly has an eye for beautiful things, and the internet agrees. @victoriabeckham @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com @victoriabeckham / Via instagram.com The Beckhams must be stopped, or the internet will never be safe from the thirstiest traps! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @davidbeckham JK. Don't stop them.