Blake Lively Proves She's The Ultimate Instagram Boyfriend With This Thirsty Photobomb Post

Thank you for your service, Blake.

I'm sure you're familiar with the concept of the "Instagram Boyfriend" because it's become quite a thing in the past few years.

You might even remember that Pete Davidson passed Kim's "content test" with flying colors...

For the 37 seconds they dated, Kim and Pete took a vacation to some gorgeous tropical island.

Kim had Pete take photos of her.

And boom, just like that, his Instagram Boyfriend credentials were approved.

Well, now Blake Lively is proving that she herself is an excellent Instagram Boyfriend.

It all started with her husband Ryan posting this mild thirst trap:

He knew exactly what he was doing with those biceps and this IG story post.

Blake reposted a similar picture on her story.

She zoomed in and captioned it: "Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me."

"I'll wait."

She zoomed in even more and said: "I know low-key capturing thirst content of your fine ass husband is not just photography, it's a public service."

And, yeah, she's right! Thank you for your service, Blake. I salute you.