    Blake Lively Proves She's The Ultimate Instagram Boyfriend With This Thirsty Photobomb Post

    Thank you for your service, Blake.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I'm sure you're familiar with the concept of the "Instagram Boyfriend" because it's become quite a thing in the past few years.

    a man taking a photo of a woman on his phone
    Laflor / Getty Images

    You might even remember that Pete Davidson passed Kim's "content test" with flying colors...

    &quot;He passed the content taking boyfriend test&quot;
    @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

    For the 37 seconds they dated, Kim and Pete took a vacation to some gorgeous tropical island.

    Kim had Pete take photos of her.

    Arrow pointing to Pete&#x27;s shadow
    @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

    And boom, just like that, his Instagram Boyfriend credentials were approved.

    Kim Kardashian on the beach
    @kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

    Well, now Blake Lively is proving that she herself is an excellent Instagram Boyfriend.

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively walking down the street holding hands
    Ignat / GC Images / Getty Images

    It all started with her husband Ryan posting this mild thirst trap:

    Ryan Reynolds in the gym
    @vancityreynolds/ Instagram: @vancityreynolds

    He knew exactly what he was doing with those biceps and this IG story post.

    Closeup of Ryan Reynolds in the gym
    @vancityreynolds/ Instagram: @vancityreynolds

    Blake reposted a similar picture on her story.

    Screenshot from Blake Lively&#x27;s Instagram story
    @blakelively/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/blakelively/?hl=en

    She zoomed in and captioned it: "Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me."

    &quot;Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me&quot;
    @blakelively/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/blakelively/?hl=en

    "I'll wait."

    &quot;I&#x27;ll wait&quot;
    @blakelively/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/blakelively/?hl=en

    She zoomed in even more and said: "I know low-key capturing thirst content of your fine ass husband is not just photography, it's a public service."

    Screenshot from Blake&#x27;s Instagram story
    @blakelively/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/blakelively/?hl=en

    And, yeah, she's right! Thank you for your service, Blake. I salute you.

    Bravo