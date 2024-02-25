Kieran and the cast of Succession won Best Drama Series Ensemble along with his costars Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, and Sarah Snook, who were also nominated as actors.
Kieran and Pedro were nominated for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series, and Pedro won.
Instead of giving a dry speech, Pedro admitted he was "a little drunk," so it was clear the shenanigans were just beginning.
Backstage, Pedro spoke with Queer Eye star Tan France and quickly reignited the hilarious awards season feud with Kieran.
Earlier this year, at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the two actors were up for the same award. When Kieran took home the award, he famously said, "Suck it, Pedro," holding his trophy. "Sorry. Mine."
At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Pedro had a chance for a comeback when he presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. "A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's actually my shoulder, and I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me," Pedro said, referring to the black sling he wore throughout the evening.
While talking to Tan, Pedro showered Kieran with compliments, calling him "the greatest" before revealing his big plans for their afterparty encounter. "I'm gonna make out with Kieran tonight."
Then, while talking to Entertainment Tonight, Kieran had a chance to officially address Pedro's spicy plans for the late-night party.
Kieran reassured Pedro he wasn't "trying to blow up his spot" because he did ask the "smell my pits" question around other people.
Pedro explained that he only said that because it was a "nerve thing" because of his loose-fitted shirt before popping the question again.
The conversation takes a wild turn before Kieran realized he met his match in the battle witty, awkward conversations.
After the playful frenemies shared a few awkward laughs, Pedro thanked Kieran and the Succession cast for his win, and these two embraced each other while holding their respective awards.
Here’s the interview.
Hollywood, we deserve to see this awkwardly funny pair in a movie together ASAP!