    Pedro Pascal And Kieran Culkin Had A Spicy And Awkward Exchange After The 2024 SAG Awards

    Well, this silly 2024 awards season feud took an unexpected turn.

    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The 2024 SAG Awards were last night, honoring brilliant acting performances from 2023's biggest films and TV shows.

    Pedro Pascal accepting his SAG Award
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    The star-studded night was filled with dozens of awkward and funny moments, but what happened after the show between Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin takes the cake.

    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Kieran and Pedro were up for SAG Awards for their performances in Succession and The Last of Us.

    HBO

    Kieran and the cast of Succession won Best Drama Series Ensemble along with his costars Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, and Sarah Snook, who were also nominated as actors.

    The cast of &quot;Succession&quot; with their SAG Awards
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Kieran and Pedro were nominated for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series, and Pedro won.

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Instead of giving a dry speech, Pedro admitted he was "a little drunk," so it was clear the shenanigans were just beginning.

    Pedro Pascal on stage with award, wearing glasses and white shirt, text overlays of his humorous speech
    Netflix

    Backstage, Pedro spoke with Queer Eye star Tan France and quickly reignited the hilarious awards season feud with Kieran.

    Earlier this year, at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the two actors were up for the same award. When Kieran took home the award, he famously said, "Suck it, Pedro," holding his trophy. "Sorry. Mine."

    Kieran Culkin accepting his Golden Globe
    Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

    At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Pedro had a chance for a comeback when he presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. "A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's actually my shoulder, and I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me," Pedro said, referring to the black sling he wore throughout the evening.

    Kieran Culkin holding his Emmy award while posing with Pedro Pascal
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO & Max

    While talking to Tan, Pedro showered Kieran with compliments, calling him "the greatest" before revealing his big plans for their afterparty encounter. "I'm gonna make out with Kieran tonight."

    Tan France interviewing Pedro Pascal
    Netflix

    Then, while talking to Entertainment Tonight, Kieran had a chance to officially address Pedro's spicy plans for the late-night party.

    Kieran and Pedro in an interview with ET
    Entertainment Tonight
    Kieran and Pedro being interviewed by ET
    Entertainment Tonight

    Kieran reassured Pedro he wasn't "trying to blow up his spot" because he did ask the "smell my pits" question around other people.

    Pedro explained that he only said that because it was a "nerve thing" because of his loose-fitted shirt before popping the question again.

    &quot;You&#x27;re so difficult.&quot;
    Entertainment Tonight

    The conversation takes a wild turn before Kieran realized he met his match in the battle witty, awkward conversations.

    Kieran and Pedro backstage at the SAG Awards
    Entertainment Tonight

    After the playful frenemies shared a few awkward laughs, Pedro thanked Kieran and the Succession cast for his win, and these two embraced each other while holding their respective awards.

    Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal embracing
    Entertainment Tonight

    Here’s the interview.

    View this video on YouTube
    Entertainment Tonight / Via youtu.be

    Hollywood, we deserve to see this awkwardly funny pair in a movie together ASAP!

    Check out all of our SAG Awards coverage here.