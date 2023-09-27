5.Here's Matthew Lawrence, who played the himbo/heartthrob Jack Hunter in Boys Meet World.
Matthew is 1/3 of the Lawrence brothers (including his brothers Joey and Andy), and he starred in another '90s sitcom Brotherly Love, and the 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire.
Do you remember this Disney movie?
6.Here's Judy Kuhn, the singing voice of the fearless Pocahontas.
Judy reprised her role in the sequel Journey to the New World, and she was Cosette in the 1995 concert version of Les Misérables.
Do you remember this sitcom?
7.Here's Reginald VelJohnson, who played the police officer/patriarch Carl Winslow in Family Matters.
Reginald also reprised his role as the unforgettable Sgt. Al Powell in the 1990 Die Hard sequel.
8.Here's Kellie Williams who played Carl's sassy daughter, Laura Winslow, on Family Matters.
Kellie also had recurring roles in another popular '90s sitcom, Moesha, as Charisse Mitchell, and later its spinoff, The Parkers, as Michelle.
9.Here's Jo Marie Payton, who played Laura's mother and Carl's no-nonsense wife, Harriet Winslow, in Family Matters.
Jo Marie is also well known for the voice of Proud Family's Suga Mama, and the character Harriet was originally on the sitcom Perfect Strangers before she landed her own spinoff.
Do you remember this cartoon?
10.Here's Jim Cummings, who is the voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.
Jim is a seasoned voice actor and also the voice of Mickey Mouse's rival, Pete, among a dozen other characters in animation and video games.
Do you remember these guys?
11.Here's AJ McClean and Howie Dorough, 2/5 members of the Backstreet Boys.
The Backstreet Boys actually appeared on an episode of the '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
Do you remember this iconic '90s adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma?
12.Here's Stacey Dash, who played Dionne Davenport in the 1995 film Clueless.
Stacey also had an iconic role in the 1992 comedy Mo' Money alongside brothers Damon and Marlon Wayans.
13.Here's Breckin Meyer, who also starred in Clueless as Travis.
Breckin was also in two iconic '90s films The Craft and 54.
Do you remember this show?
14.Here's Mario Lopez, who played A.C. Slater in Saved by the Bell.
After Saved by the Bell and its spinoff, Mario went on to become a very successful TV host on Access Hollywood and other popular shows.
Do you remember this movie?
15.Here's Omri Katz, who played Max Dennison in the 1993 film Hocus Pocus.
Omri was also the star of the horror science fiction TV series Eerie, Indiana.
Do you remember this Disney movie?
16.Here's Jason Marsden, who was the voice of Max in the TV series Goof Troop, A Goofy Movie, and its sequel.
Jason lent his voice to other '90s cartoons like The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and Static Shock, and he was featured in '90s sitcoms like Eerie, Indiana, The Torkelsons, and Step by Step.
Do you remember this boy band?
17.Here's Jeff Timmons, the founding member and 1/4 of the group 98 Degrees.
Jeff and 98 Degrees joined Stevie Wonder to sing "True to Your Heart" for the soundtrack to the Disney movie Mulan.
Do you remember this '90s film?
18.Here's Rebecca Gayheart, Rose McGowan, and Julie Benz, who were Julie, Courtney, and Marcie in the 1999 film Jawbreaker.
Rose was in the '90s slasher classic Scream, Rebecca was in Urban Legend, Scream 2, and Julie was also on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Do you remember this movie scene?
19.Here's Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, who were the stars of the 1997 film, Good Burger.
The duo were also the stars of the Nickelodeon variety show All That, and their own sitcom Kenan and Kel.
Do you remember this show?
20.Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli were cast members of All That as well.
Danny also played Little Pete on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete, and he was a frequent guest on the game show Figure It Out.
Lori Beth was also a frequent guest on Figure It Out, and she played Lydia Liza Gutman on The Steve Harvey Show.
Do you remember this TV show?
21.Here's Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Jodie Sweetin, who played Joey Gladstone, D.J. Tanner, Kimmy Gibbler, and Stephanie Tanner, some of the stars of Full House.
A majority of the cast from the original Full House, besides the Olsen twins, returned for the series reboot Fuller House.
And finally, do you remember this iconic '90s show with a familiar face?
22.Here's Jenna Leigh Green, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nate Richert, and Melissa Joan Hart, who played Libby Chessler, Hilda and Zelda Spellman, Harvey Kinkle, and Sabrina (respectively) on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
For the animated series, Melissa voiced Zelda and Hilda, while the voice of Sabrina was her real-life little sister Emily Hart.
Now that you're full of nostalgia, which show are you going to rewatch first?