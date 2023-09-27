I Genuinely Burst Into Nostalgic Tears Over These 22 Celebrity Photos From The '90s Convention This Year

Either I'm totally buggin' or these '90s celebrities have barely aged over the last 30 years.

This year, our favorite '90s film and TV stars came together twice for the '90s Con in Connecticut and Florida.

©Viacom Prod. / Courtesy: Everett Collection, Nickelodeon Network / ©Nickelodeon Network/Courtesy Everett Co / Everett Collection

It was the most extreme dose of nostalgia that will leave you wishin' and hopin' for more reunions and reboots.

Here's everybody who showed up for '90s Con and the movies/shows you might (or might not) remember them from!

Do you remember this Nickelodeon sitcom?

Closeup of Clarissa lying on her bed with a magazine
Courtesy Everett Collection / Â©Nickelodeon Network/Courtesy Everett Co / Everett Collection

1. Here's Melissa Joan Hart, the know-it-all star of Clarissa Explains It All.

Closeup of Melissa Joan Hart on the red carpet
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Melissa was also well-known for being the star of another '90s sitcom, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, / ©Viacom/Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you remember this Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM)?

Screenshot from &quot;Halloweentown&quot;
Disney Channel / Â©Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Here's Kimberly J. Brown, who played the teenage witch, Marnie Piper, in Halloweentown.

Kimberly J. Brown
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Kimberly was also the star of the following two sequels, Halloweentown 2: Kalabar's Revenge and Halloweentown High.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, Disney

Do you remember this Disney movie?

Screenshot from &quot;Beauty and the Beast&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Here's Paige O'Hara, who was the voice of the bookworm, Belle.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Paige also voiced Belle in some of the first Disney princess sequels, Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas and Belle's Magical World.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you remember this Disney movie?

Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

4. Here's Susan Egan, who was the voice of the wisecracking Megara in Disney's Hercules.

Susan Egan
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Susan also played Mrs. Bartlett in one of the earlier DCOMs, Gotta Kick It Up.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you remember this sitcom?

Screenshot from &quot;Boy Meets World&quot;
Jerry Fitzgerald /©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Here's Matthew Lawrence, who played the himbo/heartthrob Jack Hunter in Boys Meet World.

Matthew Lawrence
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Matthew is 1/3 of the Lawrence brothers (including his brothers Joey and Andy), and he starred in another '90s sitcom Brotherly Love, and the 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you remember this Disney movie?

Screenshot from &quot;Pocahontas&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

6. Here's Judy Kuhn, the singing voice of the fearless Pocahontas.

Closeup of Judy Kuhn
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Judy reprised her role in the sequel Journey to the New World, and she was Cosette in the 1995 concert version of Les Misérables.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you remember this sitcom?

Screenshot from &quot;Family Matters&quot;
Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Here's Reginald VelJohnson, who played the police officer/patriarch Carl Winslow in Family Matters.

Reginald VelJohnson
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Reginald also reprised his role as the unforgettable Sgt. Al Powell in the 1990 Die Hard sequel.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, Abc / ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

8. Here's Kellie Williams who played Carl's sassy daughter, Laura Winslow, on Family Matters.

Kellie Williams
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Kellie also had recurring roles in another popular '90s sitcom, Moesha, as Charisse Mitchell, and later its spinoff, The Parkers, as Michelle.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, Abc / ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

9. Here's Jo Marie Payton, who played Laura's mother and Carl's no-nonsense wife, Harriet Winslow, in Family Matters.

Jo Marie Payton
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Jo Marie is also well known for the voice of Proud Family's Suga Mama, and the character Harriet was originally on the sitcom Perfect Strangers before she landed her own spinoff.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, / ©Disney+/Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you remember this cartoon?

Screenshot from &quot;Winnie the Pooh&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

10. Here's Jim Cummings, who is the voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

Jim Cummings
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Jim is a seasoned voice actor and also the voice of Mickey Mouse's rival, Pete, among a dozen other characters in animation and video games.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everet / Everett Collection

Do you remember these guys?

Backstreet Boys
Paul Bergen / Redferns

11. Here's AJ McClean and Howie Dorough, 2/5 members of the Backstreet Boys.

AJ and Howie
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

The Backstreet Boys actually appeared on an episode of the '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images, Jerry Fitzgerald / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Do you remember this iconic '90s adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma?

Screenshot from &quot;Clueless&quot;
Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

12. Here's Stacey Dash, who played Dionne Davenport in the 1995 film Clueless.

Stacey Dash
Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images

Stacey also had an iconic role in the 1992 comedy Mo' Money alongside brothers Damon and Marlon Wayans.

Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images, Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

13. Here's Breckin Meyer, who also starred in Clueless as Travis.

Breckin Meyer
Emily Assiran / Getty Images

Breckin was also in two iconic '90s films The Craft and 54.

Emily Assiran / Getty Images, Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you remember this show?

Screenshot from &quot;Saved by the Bell&quot;
©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

14. Here's Mario Lopez, who played A.C. Slater in Saved by the Bell.

Mario Lopez
Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images

After Saved by the Bell and its spinoff, Mario went on to become a very successful TV host on Access Hollywood and other popular shows.

Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images, / ©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you remember this movie?

Screenshot from &quot;Hocus Pocus&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures / ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

15. Here's Omri Katz, who played Max Dennison in the 1993 film Hocus Pocus.

Omri Katz
Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images

Omri was also the star of the horror science fiction TV series Eerie, Indiana.

Emily Assiran / Getty Images, Hearst Entertainment Prod. / Hearst Entertainment Prod. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Do you remember this Disney movie?

Screenshot from &quot;A Goofy Movie&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

16. Here's Jason Marsden, who was the voice of Max in the TV series Goof Troop, A Goofy Movie, and its sequel.

Jason Marsden
Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images

Jason lent his voice to other '90s cartoons like The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and Static Shock, and he was featured in '90s sitcoms like Eerie, Indiana, The Torkelsons, and Step by Step.

Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images, Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you remember this boy band?

98 Degrees
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

17. Here's Jeff Timmons, the founding member and 1/4 of the group 98 Degrees.

Jeff Timmons
Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images

Jeff and 98 Degrees joined Stevie Wonder to sing "True to Your Heart" for the soundtrack to the Disney movie Mulan.

Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images, Barry King / WireImage

Do you remember this '90s film?

Screenshot from &quot;Jawbreaker&quot;
Tristar Pictures / Â©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Colle / Everett Collection

18. Here's Rebecca Gayheart, Rose McGowan, and Julie Benz, who were Julie, Courtney, and Marcie in the 1999 film Jawbreaker.

Rebecca Gayheart, Rose McGowan, and Julie Benz
Emily Assiran / Getty Images

Rose was in the '90s slasher classic Scream, Rebecca was in Urban Legend, Scream 2, and Julie was also on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Emily Assiran / Getty Images, / ©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Colle / Everett Collection

Do you remember this movie scene?

Screenshot from &quot;Good Burger&quot;
Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

19. Here's Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, who were the stars of the 1997 film, Good Burger.

Kel and Kenan
Emily Assiran / Getty Images

The duo were also the stars of the Nickelodeon variety show All That, and their own sitcom Kenan and Kel.

Emily Assiran / Getty Images, Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you remember this show?

The cast of &quot;All That&quot;
Tollin/Robbins Prod. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

20. Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli were cast members of All That as well.

Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli
Emily Assiran / Getty Images

Danny also played Little Pete on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete, and he was a frequent guest on the game show Figure It Out.

Emily Assiran / Getty Images, Nickelodeon Network / ©Nickelodeon Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Lori Beth was also a frequent guest on Figure It Out, and she played Lydia Liza Gutman on The Steve Harvey Show.

Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images, Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Do you remember this TV show?

Screenshot from &quot;Full House&quot;
/ ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

21. Here's Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Jodie Sweetin, who played Joey Gladstone, D.J. Tanner, Kimmy Gibbler, and Stephanie Tanner, some of the stars of Full House.

Dave, Candace, Andrea, and Jodie of &quot;Full House&quot;
Emily Assiran / Getty Images

A majority of the cast from the original Full House, besides the Olsen twins, returned for the series reboot Fuller House.

Emily Assiran / Getty Images, / ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

And finally, do you remember this iconic '90s show with a familiar face?

Screenshot from &quot;Sabrina the Teenage Witch&quot;
Joseph Viles / ©Viacom Prod. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

22. Here's Jenna Leigh Green, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nate Richert, and Melissa Joan Hart, who played Libby Chessler, Hilda and Zelda Spellman, Harvey Kinkle, and Sabrina (respectively) on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The cast of &quot;Sabrina the Teenage Witch&quot;
Emily Assiran / Getty Images

For the animated series, Melissa voiced Zelda and Hilda, while the voice of Sabrina was her real-life little sister Emily Hart.

Emily Assiran / Getty Images, / ©Viacom/Courtesy Everett Collection

