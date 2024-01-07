Skip To Content
    MCU's Kang The Conqueror Needs A New Actor, And Fans Want Colman Domingo — Here's How He Responded

    If not Colman Domingo, who will be the MCU's next Kang the Conqueror?

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨 Spoiler alert!! 🚨

    Kang the Conqueror's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains a mystery.

    &quot;Who will be the new Kang?&quot;
    Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    If you remember, MCU introduced a new big bad for Phases Four through Six, also known as the Multiverse Saga.

    &quot;Marvel Future Avengers&quot;
    Disney

    His name was Kang the Conqueror, and a whole gang of variants (multiversal counterparts) were all set to be portrayed by Jonathan Majors.

    Closeup of Jonathan Majors
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    The first variant was He Who Remains, who appeared in Season 1 of Loki.

    Screenshot from &quot;Loki&quot;
    Disney

    The second variant was Kang the Conqueror, who appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

    Screenshot from &quot;Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania&quot;
    / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    In the end credits scenes of the same film, the Council of Kangs appeared, including Centurion, Immortus, and Rama-Tut.

    Screenshot from &quot;Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania&quot;
    Marvel

    And finally, in the post-credits scene of Quantumania, Victor Timely was revealed. He was majorly featured in Season 2 of Loki.

    Screenshot from &quot;Loki&quot;
    Disney

    More of Majors's Kang variants were set to continue to appear in other MCU projects, including the blockbuster entries Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars until Jonathan was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

    Closeup of Jonathan Majors
    Disney

    Following the verdict, Marvel Studios immediately parted ways with the actor, and the future of the MCU big bad(s) became uncertain.

    blue people silhouettes with a white question mark
    Disney

    People have thrown Colman Domingo's name into the fray, but his response might disappoint eager fans.

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Robin L Marshall / WireImage

    It makes sense to consider Colman, especially since the Euphoria actor is on fire with his latest roles in 2023's Rustin and The Color Purple.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Color Purple&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Well, on Jan. 4 at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Colman responded to the possibility of him taking over the role of Kang the Conqueror and his variants.

    Jonathan Majors and Colman Domingo
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    "I don't know, I'm always looking at what I have to do right now... I know there's talk and conversations around, and I don't know how much is true," Colman said to Entertainment Tonight.

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Unique Nicole / Getty Images

    "I don't even get that from my team; I can't tell if it's true or not."

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    "The fans are passionate," he said. "Somehow my name is out there in the world, [and] I like the idea of just having your name called, and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing."

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Amy Sussman / Variety via Getty Images

    So perhaps Colman as Kang could happen, but one thing we know is that, based on this fan interaction, it won't be Star Wars alum John Boyega.

    Twitter: @JohnBoyega / Via Twitter: @JohnBoyega

    Who do you think should take over as Kang the Conqueror and his many variants? Let's talk about it in the comments.