In the end credits scenes of the same film, the Council of Kangs appeared, including Centurion, Immortus, and Rama-Tut.
And finally, in the post-credits scene of Quantumania, Victor Timely was revealed. He was majorly featured in Season 2 of Loki.
More of Majors's Kang variants were set to continue to appear in other MCU projects, including the blockbuster entries Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars until Jonathan was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend.
Following the verdict, Marvel Studios immediately parted ways with the actor, and the future of the MCU big bad(s) became uncertain.
People have thrown Colman Domingo's name into the fray, but his response might disappoint eager fans.
It makes sense to consider Colman, especially since the Euphoria actor is on fire with his latest roles in 2023's Rustin and The Color Purple.
Well, on Jan. 4 at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Colman responded to the possibility of him taking over the role of Kang the Conqueror and his variants.
"I don't know, I'm always looking at what I have to do right now... I know there's talk and conversations around, and I don't know how much is true," Colman said to Entertainment Tonight.
"I don't even get that from my team; I can't tell if it's true or not."
"The fans are passionate," he said. "Somehow my name is out there in the world, [and] I like the idea of just having your name called, and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing."
So perhaps Colman as Kang could happen, but one thing we know is that, based on this fan interaction, it won't be Star Wars alum John Boyega.