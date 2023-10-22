Kelly Clarkson Was Accused Of Bashing Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift, But The Internet Has Her Back

On a recent episode of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old sat down with guest Bowen Yang and discussed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
So, you've probably heard about Taylor's and Travis's rumored romance everywhere by now.
So, yes, their rumored relationship is the talk of the town, and Kelly expressed how she really felt about the rumored couple's constant coverage at NFL games.
"It's not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now," Kelly said.
"It's like you're watching Housewives," she said, referring to the hit reality TV franchise on Bravo.
"They're just talking about gossip things," Kelly added. "And you're like, 'So, what about the play?'"
Apparently, Kelly's comments were being spun as bashing Travis and Taylor, so she set the record straight on her Instagram:
"Just a quick public service announcement, everybody, since this seems to be breaking news…" Kelly started.
"Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone's romance," Kelly continued. "I am pro romance. Yay, romance. Did y'all even watch what I actually said on my show?"
"I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football," Kelly added. "Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!"
By the looks of it, the fans have nothing but love for Kelly:
And other fans agree that there's an unusual amount of NFL coverage of Taylor's and Travis's rumored relationship.
And there you have it! Everybody knows Kelly is a Taylor fan, so the Swifties have her back.
