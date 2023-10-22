    Kelly Clarkson Was Accused Of Bashing Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift, But The Internet Has Her Back

    "Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again."

    Fair warning: Don't try to twist Kelly Clarkson's words.

    On a recent episode of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old sat down with guest Bowen Yang and discussed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

    So, you've probably heard about Taylor's and Travis's rumored romance everywhere by now.

    You've seen them randomly popping up on Saturday Night Live.

    You've heard about them literally just walking down the street.

    You’ve seen Taylor hanging out with Travis’s mom Donna at NFL games…

    As well as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

    And, honestly, that's just from us! 

    So, yes, their rumored relationship is the talk of the town, and Kelly expressed how she really felt about the rumored couple's constant coverage at NFL games.

    "It's not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now," Kelly said.

    "It's like you're watching Housewives," she said, referring to the hit reality TV franchise on Bravo.

    "They're just talking about gossip things," Kelly added. "And you're like, 'So, what about the play?'"

    "They're taking over!"

    Apparently, Kelly's comments were being spun as bashing Travis and Taylor, so she set the record straight on her Instagram:

    "Just a quick public service announcement, everybody, since this seems to be breaking news…" Kelly started.

    "Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone's romance," Kelly continued. "I am pro romance. Yay, romance. Did y'all even watch what I actually said on my show?"

    "I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football," Kelly added. "Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!"

    By the looks of it, the fans have nothing but love for Kelly:

    &quot;The fact that people would try ot make her look bad is just beyond me.&quot;
    @kellyclarkson / Via instagram.com

    Twitter: @alexandergold
    &quot;You don&#x27;t have to apologize.&quot;
    @kellyclarkson / Via instagram.com

    Twitter: @ChrisBrewski
    &quot;I saw what you said and it was perfectly fine!&quot;
    @kellyclarkson / Via instagram.com

    Twitter: @heartsfromjenn

    And other fans agree that there's an unusual amount of NFL coverage of Taylor's and Travis's rumored relationship.

    &quot;We Swifties agree.&quot;
    @kellyclarkson / Via instagram.com
    &quot;You&#x27;re just saying out loud what we&#x27;re all thinking.&quot;
    @kellyclarkson / Via instagram.com
    &quot;I 1000% agree like we are watching football, not a love story.&quot;
    @kellyclarkson / Via instagram.com
    &quot;like mind your own business and show what people came to watch&quot;
    @kellyclarkson / Via instagram.com

    Twitter: @HaughtBeans24

    Twitter: @KaylWhale

    Twitter: @carlyswimmom

    Twitter: @thejanets

    And there you have it! Everybody knows Kelly is a Taylor fan, so the Swifties have her back.

    You've been warned.

