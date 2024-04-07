    Julia Fox Debuted Cheese-Inspired Hair And Hair-Inspired Shoes, And I'm In Utter Disbelief

    She took "new hair, don't care" to the next level.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Julia Fox, in my opinion, has never had a bad hair day — that is, until now.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Kay-paris Fernandes / Getty Images

    Julia's wild fashion moments remind me of trying to keep up with the new Pokémon game. When you think you've caught them all, a new 150 more drop, and they look twice as quirky.

    Julia Fox walking down the street
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Last year, Julia didn't hold back. She gave us a new look almost every week, and I attempted to highlight them all.

    Julia Fox at an event
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    Earlier this year, Julia graced the streets of New York in yellow-stained underwear and puppy masks to give a taste of what's to come.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    And she ate (or politely nibbled) everybody up with a Mugler catsuit and her black metal makeup look.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    This time, Julia's main character isn't just dramatic makeup or shocking garments — it's the hair!

    Julia Fox with curly hair and textured white top
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    First up is her deliciously cheesy curls by John Novotny that look like a Velveeta-sponsored ad campaign. Spoiler alert: It was.

    Julia Fox in a white and yellow outfit with feather details posing on a city street
    Rachpoot / GC Images/Hannamariah / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Folks thought it was an April Fool's joke, but they underestimated Julia Fox's power and quirk. The Velveeta Gold Semi Permanent Hair Color is very real.

    Then, she reimagined the same cheese curls into this classic Hollywood look of a starlet on the lam from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and turophiles.

    Julia Fox walking down the street
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    But Julia took her hair to the next level in this recent look, literally from top to bottom.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Promoting her new show, OMG Fashun, Julia stepped out in New York without pants, an oversized Sho Konishi black blazer, and briefs.

    Julia Fox in blazer with hairpin details, lace collar, standing outdoors
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    She will cohost OMG Fashun alongside Law Roach, the celebrity stylist who works specifically with Zendaya and Celine Dion, so you know it'll be good.

    The blazer and briefs were detailed with various grooming tools, including scissors, metal razors, nail clippers, paper clips, a lamp (I think), tweezers, and cuticle cutters.

    Julia Fox in a structured jacket with embellishments and shorts, walking on a city street
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    But the hair is the most shocking part of the entire outfit. And while this wig with the silver clips is excellent — this isn't the hair I'm talking about.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    On Julia's feet are a pair of black-heeled mules with matching blonde hair extensions and more silver hair clips.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    I understand the importance of pairing items for consistency, but I never thought about putting hair down there.

    Arrow pointing to Julia Fox&#x27;s shoes
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Perhaps Julia will start a new trend, and we'll start seeing Jheri curls and pigtails dangling from toes.

    And in case you're wondering, this look wasn't sponsored by the hobbits from The Lord of the Rings. I checked.

    Warner Bros.

    What do you think about Julia's hairy shoes and cheesy hair?