Julia Fox Debuted Cheese-Inspired Hair And Hair-Inspired Shoes, And I'm In Utter Disbelief

Julia Fox, in my opinion, has never had a bad hair day — that is, until now.
Julia's wild fashion moments remind me of trying to keep up with the new Pokémon game. When you think you've caught them all, a new 150 more drop, and they look twice as quirky.
Last year, Julia didn't hold back. She gave us a new look almost every week, and I attempted to highlight them all.
Earlier this year, Julia graced the streets of New York in yellow-stained underwear and puppy masks to give a taste of what's to come.
This time, Julia's main character isn't just dramatic makeup or shocking garments — it's the hair!
First up is her deliciously cheesy curls by John Novotny that look like a Velveeta-sponsored ad campaign. Spoiler alert: It was.
Then, she reimagined the same cheese curls into this classic Hollywood look of a starlet on the lam from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and turophiles.
But Julia took her hair to the next level in this recent look, literally from top to bottom.
Promoting her new show, OMG Fashun, Julia stepped out in New York without pants, an oversized Sho Konishi black blazer, and briefs.
The blazer and briefs were detailed with various grooming tools, including scissors, metal razors, nail clippers, paper clips, a lamp (I think), tweezers, and cuticle cutters.
But the hair is the most shocking part of the entire outfit. And while this wig with the silver clips is excellent — this isn't the hair I'm talking about.
On Julia's feet are a pair of black-heeled mules with matching blonde hair extensions and more silver hair clips.
I understand the importance of pairing items for consistency, but I never thought about putting hair down there.
And in case you're wondering, this look wasn't sponsored by the hobbits from The Lord of the Rings. I checked.
What do you think about Julia's hairy shoes and cheesy hair?