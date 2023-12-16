Skip To Content
Here Are 50 Astonishing Photos Of Julia Fox That'll Make You Question Your Fashion Sense

Julia's got a wild idea; she's a fashion icon, she's a risk-taker, and she is the moment.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Whether you like her or love her, it's been a busy year for Julia Fox, to say the least.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for HM

In 2023, the 33-year-old proved that she could turn absolutely anything into a muse for a fashionista moment, whether it was a box of condoms or a bag full of wristwatches (and I'm not exaggerating).

Rachpoot / GC Images

Here is every jaw-dropping fashion moments from Julia in 2023 (in chronological order):

1. Denim waistbands:

Her in a denim dress and jacket
Rachpoot / GC Images

2. Fuzzy panda trim:

Her midriff showing and she’s wearing fuzzy boots
Rachpoot / GC Images

3. A shower curtain (?):

It’s a see-through strapless dress
Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

4. Horsetail and butt cutouts:

Rachpoot / GC Images

5. Fluffy protruding poodle:

Looks like a poodle is on her dress
Rachpoot / GC Images

6. See-through jersey:

Christian Vierig / Getty Images

7. Human-shaped Mikhael Kale bag:

It looks like a person is hanging from her dress
Rachpoot / GC Images

8. Assortment of belts:

Her two piece outfit is made of belts
Rachpoot / GC Images

9. Deconstructed soccer kit:

Rachpoot / GC Images

10. Faux fur and talons:

Her gloves are claws
Rachpoot / GC Images

11. Red latex trenchcoat:

Rachpoot / GC Images

12. More belts:

It’s a strapless dress made of belts
Rachpoot / GC Images

13. Furry monster boots:

She’s wearing the boots with a two piece that looks like underwear
Rachpoot / GC Images

14. 1700s makeup:

Paul Morigi / Getty Images for ELLE

15. Black Swan:

She’s in a long strapless gown
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

16. Assortment of neckties:

Rachpoot / GC Images

17. Clowns:

Rachpoot / GC Images

18. Maps (?):

Rachpoot / GC Images

19. Condoms:

Rachpoot / GC Images

20. No pants:

Rachpoot / GC Images

21. Glass chest piece:

Victor Boyko / Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

22. Plastic poncho:

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

23. Plastic and pom-poms:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

24. Strands of hair:

Mini dress made of hair
Rachpoot / GC Images

25. Red latex:

Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

26. Lacy lingerie:

Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

27. Man shirt, no skirt:

Long oversized Oxford shirt
Jose Perez / GC Images

28. Black wings:

Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

29. Chain bikini:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

30. See-through bikini:

Rachpoot / GC Images

31. Assortment of wristwatches:

Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

32. Topless shirt:

Rachpoot / GC Images

33. Leather pasties:

Rachpoot / GC Images

34. Bridal veil:

Rachpoot / GC Images

35. Streetwear:

Rachpoot / GC Images

36. Kardashian blonde:

Rachpoot / GC Images

37. Silver corset cage:

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

38. Folded shirt and carabiners:

Raymond Hall / GC Images

39. Studded leather armor:

Raymond Hall / GC Images

40. Furry arms:

Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

41. Oversized suit:

Jose Perez / GC Images

42. Dry cleaning bag:

Rachpoot / GC Images

43. British fangirl:

Rachpoot / GC Images

44. Blazer maxi dress:

Rachpoot / GC Images

45. Cowboy kawaii:

Rachpoot / GC Images

46. Black and buckles:

Rachpoot / GC Images

47. Bare cutouts:

Variety / Variety via Getty Images

48. Crimson leather:

Raymond Hall / GC Images

49. Funeral veil:

Rachpoot / GC Images

50. Oversized belt:

Rachpoot / GC Images

Which 2023 Julia Fox fashion moment is your favorite? Or least favorite? Let's talk about it in the comments.