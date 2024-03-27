Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Julia Fox Showed Off Her New "Black Metal" Makeup Look, And It's Truly To Die For

    She never misses.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Julia Fox always takes advantage of every fashion photo opportunity.

    julia in a sporty black top and embellished jeans with patches, wearing a cap and sunglasses, posing confidently
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Julia is constantly walking down the streets of New York City in incredibly avant-garde fashion, and she never misses.

    julia in an ankle-length couture dress and patterned boots poses on a city street at night
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Earlier this month, she emerged at the Mugler Fall 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week in a sheer catsuit covered in tiny sequins that gave the illusion of reptilian skin.

    her in a sheer, embellished bodysuit with feather-like adornments, walking at a fashion event
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    Her fashion always demands a closer look to admire the details, especially in her makeup, which always serves as a statement of its own.

    Elsa from Frozen in a sequined, feather-trimmed gown on the red carpet
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    Around the same time, she soft-launched this all-white look I might steal for my party-of-one Cowboy Carter listening party.

    Julia in avant-garde outfit with wide-brimmed hat and knee-high boots, holding a black purse
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    At the Elton John AIDs Foundation's 32nd annual Oscars viewing party, Julia donned a risque, revealing Dsquared2 fringe skirt with metal pasties and her signature eyeliner look.

    closeup of her in a black feathered mini dress with sheer
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    And now, her latest look is an evolution of the many styles of Julia coming together in a refined black metal-inspired ensemble.

    julia walking her dog outside
    Michael Simon, Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death

    While walking her dog, Julia wore a thin-waisted blazer accented with chains, oversized shoulder pads, knee-high tights, and thick platform shoes.

    However, Julia's "Corpse Paint" face is the main event.

    closeup of her face, painted white with dramatic eyeliner and dark lipstick
    Michael Simon, Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death

    Julia's makeup is from e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death limited-edition collection from their latest Corpse Paint Vault drop.

    Julia Fox Walks Her Dog in e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death Collection
    Michael Simon, Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death

    It's so spooky and punk rock at the same time.

    And the doggie looked terrific as well.

    Saint Bernard dog with a spiked collar on a leash
    Michael Simon / Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

    I can't wait to see what Julia does for the rest of the year.