Julia Fox Showed Off Her New "Black Metal" Makeup Look, And It's Truly To Die For

Celebrity·Posted 23 hours agoJulia Fox Showed Off Her New "Black Metal" Makeup Look, And It's Truly To Die ForShe never misses.by Mychal ThompsonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Julia Fox always takes advantage of every fashion photo opportunity. Rachpoot / GC Images Julia is constantly walking down the streets of New York City in incredibly avant-garde fashion, and she never misses. Rachpoot / GC Images Earlier this month, she emerged at the Mugler Fall 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week in a sheer catsuit covered in tiny sequins that gave the illusion of reptilian skin. Rachpoot / GC Images Her fashion always demands a closer look to admire the details, especially in her makeup, which always serves as a statement of its own. Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images Around the same time, she soft-launched this all-white look I might steal for my party-of-one Cowboy Carter listening party. Rachpoot / GC Images At the Elton John AIDs Foundation's 32nd annual Oscars viewing party, Julia donned a risque, revealing Dsquared2 fringe skirt with metal pasties and her signature eyeliner look. Variety / Variety via Getty Images And now, her latest look is an evolution of the many styles of Julia coming together in a refined black metal-inspired ensemble. Michael Simon, Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death While walking her dog, Julia wore a thin-waisted blazer accented with chains, oversized shoulder pads, knee-high tights, and thick platform shoes. However, Julia's "Corpse Paint" face is the main event. Michael Simon, Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death Julia's makeup is from e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death limited-edition collection from their latest Corpse Paint Vault drop. Michael Simon, Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death It's so spooky and punk rock at the same time. View this photo on Instagram @juliafox/instagram.com And the doggie looked terrific as well. Michael Simon / Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com I can't wait to see what Julia does for the rest of the year.