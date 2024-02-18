Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 2 hours agoFrom Yellow-Stained Underwear To Shakespearean Dresses, Julia Fox's NYFW Looks Are A Sight To BeholdIt's Julia Fox season, y'all.by Mychal ThompsonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail New York Fashion Week transpired, and you know what that means? It was Julia Fox's wild fashion season. Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Vulture Usually, I wait until the end of the year to recap all the avant-garde quirkiness of Julia's looks throughout the year, but these latest ensembles are too good to pass up. Paul Morigi / Getty Images Last year, Julia gave us some great looks, like the human body bag purse. Rachpoot / GC Images And she even had her chill moments with designs like this adorable poodle dress. Manny Carabel / Getty Images This year, she's not holding back — tapping into her strategically-timed yet elegant paparazzi photoshoots on the dusty streets of New York. Rachpoot / GC Images, Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images This first look is a throwback to her past style with a cute little veil resembling a dog's head, complete with a few poodle-like details. Rachpoot / GC Images It's cute. Rachpoot / GC Images I want to say this black cutout dress feels Madame Web-coded, but I don't want to be that disrespectful to the dress or Julia. Rachpoot / GC Images It's the claws for me. Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images Here's the classic "old money" New York look complete with Julia staples — white onesie undergarments and furry boots. Rachpoot / GC Images She could play a great mob wife. Rachpoot / GC Images My favorite look is this form-fitting Eunoia Shakespeare dress serving anachronistic realness. Rachpoot / GC Images "What light through yonder window breaks? It is the East, and [Julia] is the sun!" Rachpoot / GC Images I had to zoom in on this one because there's no way she's wearing yellow-stained underwear outside of her outfit. Rachpoot / GC Images Indeed, she is. Rachpoot / GC Images Here's a pillowy wedding-like ensemble, which is rather revealing and dances in the sweet middle of elegance and decadence. Raymond Hall / CG Images Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom? Raymond Hall / CG Images And finally, this futuristic yellow dress looks like she snagged it from Judy Jetson's space closet. Rachpoot / GC Images She's out of this world. Rachpoot / GC Images It's undeniable that NYFW is Julia Fox season. She's just that girl. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Showtime/media.giphy.com Do you have a favorite look? Let me know in the comments.