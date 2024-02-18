Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

From Yellow-Stained Underwear To Shakespearean Dresses, Julia Fox's NYFW Looks Are A Sight To Behold

It's Julia Fox season, y'all.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

New York Fashion Week transpired, and you know what that means? It was Julia Fox's wild fashion season.

Julia in denim holding a magazine with cats on the cover, sitting in front of wood-paneled wall
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Vulture

Usually, I wait until the end of the year to recap all the avant-garde quirkiness of Julia's looks throughout the year, but these latest ensembles are too good to pass up.

Julia in a wedding dress and veil holding a white purse, gloves on hands, looking upwards
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Last year, Julia gave us some great looks, like the human body bag purse.

Julia in edgy black outfit with knee-high boots, a long ponytail, and a dramatic pose
Rachpoot / GC Images

And she even had her chill moments with designs like this adorable poodle dress.

Julia in a unique dress with plush toy details standing at an event
Manny Carabel / Getty Images

This year, she's not holding back — tapping into her strategically-timed yet elegant paparazzi photoshoots on the dusty streets of New York.

Rachpoot / GC Images, Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

This first look is a throwback to her past style with a cute little veil resembling a dog's head, complete with a few poodle-like details.

Julia in a textured white dress and elaborate headpiece walking on a city street
Rachpoot / GC Images

It's cute.

Julia in a white fluffy dress with matching hat, mask, and handbag on a city street
Rachpoot / GC Images

I want to say this black cutout dress feels Madame Web-coded, but I don't want to be that disrespectful to the dress or Julia.

Julia in a cut-out black dress and white fur coat, walking on a city street at night
Rachpoot / GC Images

It's the claws for me.

Julia posing with white fur coat and black dress with cut-outs
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Here's the classic "old money" New York look complete with Julia staples — white onesie undergarments and furry boots.

Julia in trench coat, fur boots, holding bag, sunglasses, and headscarf
Rachpoot / GC Images

She could play a great mob wife.

Julia in a trench coat, white bodysuit, sunglasses, and carrying a handbag walks outdoors
Rachpoot / GC Images

My favorite look is this form-fitting Eunoia Shakespeare dress serving anachronistic realness.

Julia in a beige corset-style gown with a thigh-high slit, walking on a city street at night
Rachpoot / GC Images

"What light through yonder window breaks? It is the East, and [Julia] is the sun!"

Julia in a corseted dress walking on a city street at night
Rachpoot / GC Images

I had to zoom in on this one because there's no way she's wearing yellow-stained underwear outside of her outfit.

Julia posing on city street at night, wearing a white sleeveless top, shorts, black stockings, and heels, holding a black purse
Rachpoot / GC Images

Indeed, she is.

Julia  in a sleeveless top and shorts walking on a street at night. She carries a bag
Rachpoot / GC Images

Here's a pillowy wedding-like ensemble, which is rather revealing and dances in the sweet middle of elegance and decadence.

Julia in an extravagant white outfit with a large hat, cape, and high slit, at an event
Raymond Hall / CG Images

Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom?

Julia in avant-garde white outfit with large draped hat and bow at waist
Raymond Hall / CG Images

And finally, this futuristic yellow dress looks like she snagged it from Judy Jetson's space closet.

Julia in a yellow sleeveless dress with matching shoes, carrying a handbag, walking on a sidewalk at night
Rachpoot / GC Images

She's out of this world.

Julia in a form-fitting yellow dress posing on a sidewalk at night
Rachpoot / GC Images

It's undeniable that NYFW is Julia Fox season. She's just that girl.

Showtime/media.giphy.com

Do you have a favorite look? Let me know in the comments.