    Jennifer Lopez Released A Three-Part Musical Project Titled "This Is Me...Now," And The Cameos Are Blowing My Mind

    "Haters gonna hate, but in the end, JLo keeps winning."

    Mychal Thompson
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Don't be fooled by the success that she's got; she's still Jennifer Lopez from the block.

    Jennifer Lopez in a luxurious fur coat and sunglasses, posing at an event
    Mega / GC Images

    On Feb. 16, J.Lo dropped her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, a three-part project documenting her search for love, self-discovery, and, of course, her reunion with Ben Affleck.

    closeup of the two in formal attire at an event
    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    The album serves as a sequel to her third studio album, This is Me... Then, from 2002, when Ben and Jennifer first dated. Now, she revisited that moment with her first solo studio album in ten years to show how far she's come.

    The release will be followed up by a third component, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which is a behind-the-scenes documentary inspired by love letters from Ben. It will be released on Feb. 27.

    the two in 2002, ben in a suit with a tie, and jen in a white fur coat
    Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

    But, we need to talk about the second component, which was released simultaneously with her album, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. It's a narrative-driven musical film now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

    closeup of j.lo dancing emotionally
    Amazon Prime Video

    There are three things J.Lo is excellent at — singing, dancing, and acting — and we get all three in this hour-long musical journey loosely based on her adventurous love life.

    J.Lo performing on stage with two dancers, wearing a dramatic coat over a cropped top and pants
    Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    While the musical companion film is the perfect cinematic experience to wrap Jennifer's serial romances to and back to Ben, the cameos really blew me away.

    j.lo and ben riding off in a motorcycle
    Amazon Prime Video

    This Is Me... Now: A Love Story's star-studded cast included rapper Fat Joe...

    Joe in glasses and sweater sits pensively in a room with a clock on the side table
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...the legendary actor and activist Jane Fonda

    Jane Fonda in a sci-fi costume with a spiked crown and metallic arm pieces
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...hilarious host and comedian, Trevor Noah

    Trevor in a judge&#x27;s robe, holding a book, in a courtroom setting
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...the envelope-pushing singer-songwriter, Kim Petras

    Kim with ornate crown and embellished outfit stands before a dark, decorative backdrop
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...the cuddly tatted-up rapper/singer, Post Malone

    Post Malone in elaborate costume with a lion-faced chest piece, thick beard, and fur cloak, gesturing widely in a stone room
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...the multi-hyphenated "always keep a bag," Keke Palmer

    Keke in costume with wing-like shoulder detail, standing in a fantasy-themed setting
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...the beautifully talented actor, Sofía Vegara

    Sofia in a bejeweled crown and ornate dress, posing dramatically, evoking a fantasy or royal theme
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...beloved author and life coach, Jay Shetty

    Jay in a detailed costume with headdress sits beside a CGI creature, expressing surprise or conversation
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...the brilliantly quirky astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson

    Neil deGrasse Tyson dressed in a cosmic-themed outfit with a decorative collar, on a sci-fi set
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...the spiritually renowned founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru

    Sadhguru in traditional attire, posing against a textured backdrop
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...Tony Bellissimo, Trevor Jackson, AND Derek Hough, as her incredibly handsome dancing husbands

    Jennifer and Derek at a formal event, seated at a table with wine glasses, surrounded by decorative lighting and flowers
    Amazon Prime Video

    ...and not one, but two iconic "Mother of Black Hollywood" Jenifer Lewises.

    Two Jenifer Lewises sit at a table with intricate decor, in a ceremonial setting
    Amazon Prime Video

    And then, you won't believe who plays the character Rex Stone.

    Ben in costume makeup on TV news set with headline about true love and soul mates study
    Amazon Prime Video

    Look familiar?

    J.Lo was in her bag with this three-part project showcasing her triple-threat talents, and it comes right after Vogue announced her as one of the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala, alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

    zendaya, bad bunny, and chris hemsworth
    Samir Hussein/Manny Hernandez/Tuane Fernandes / Getty Images

    While J.Lo claimed this might be her last album, based on the fan's reactions to her latest projects, she might want to reconsider retirement and keep the momentum going.

    Film rating graphic showing &quot;This Is Me... Now: A Love Story&quot; with an 81% Tomatometer score and 92% Audience score
    Rotten Tomatoes

    Here's what fans have to say about Jennifer Lopez' latest projects:

    Fox/Twitter: @jamelisyours

    Twitter: @confideinmimi

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution /Twitter: @hatsonwigs

    Twitter: @jamesderryl

    Twitter: @mandelaareola

    Debmar-Mercury/Twitter: @oralysis

    Amazon Prime Video/Twitter: @Blvck_Picvsso

    MTV/Twitter: @oralysis

    Amazon Prime Video/Twitter: @donnaoares

    Amazon Prime Video/Twitter: @aintitfunny

    Amazon Prime Video/Twitter: @marcmagt

    Stream This Is Me... Now: A Love Story on Prime Video.