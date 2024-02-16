Browse links
"Haters gonna hate, but in the end, JLo keeps winning."
I gotta give it to JLO this film is EXACTLY what I want from an artist with a love life as discussed as hers #ThisIsMeNow pic.twitter.com/xBTSfehm88— yours truly🫧 (@jamelisyours) February 16, 2024
new jlo album sounding so good pic.twitter.com/SlRbhz5wBW— a (@confideinmimi) February 16, 2024
jlo praise all over the TL. she plays chess not checkers. pic.twitter.com/B2rP5836BD— live, laugh, levi (@hatsonwigs) February 16, 2024
Beyond anyone's expectation or opinion on where JLo stand in the music industry... Having the skill, the vision & the ambition to create something like #ThisIsMeNow is extremely commendable.— [JamesDerry'l] (@jamesderryl) February 16, 2024
It may be a little outlandish at times, but I'm so highly impressed. POUR INTO IT!!!
New JLo album is literally hit after hit. So old school and New York, they don’t make albums like this anymore.— air (@mandelaareola) February 16, 2024
Not JLo bringing back that pop/r&b mix sound effortlessly, wait a damn minute this album #thisismenow pic.twitter.com/x3yHkNPJY1— 👨🏻🔬♐️ (@oralysis) February 15, 2024
#ThisIsMeNow was a exciting blend of music & film while showcasing the beauty of loving yourself without depending on love 😌 YOU GO @JLo pic.twitter.com/194NzplNrQ— comfy bear-face 🐻 (@Blvck_Picvsso) February 16, 2024
Woke up with JLo praise on timeline?! It’s been rough out here, I love this for us!!! #ThisIsMeNow pic.twitter.com/YMMym2nPZ8— 👨🏻🔬♐️ (@oralysis) February 16, 2024
I love how the hate for JLo on this app is not transpiring to JLo's career in real life. Critics are praising #ThisIsMeNow album and film left and right. Haters gonna hate but in the end JLo keeps winning. Her sales are soaring too and that's a great start for this era. ❤️💐 pic.twitter.com/LTNzcOmUsl— Donna Oares (@donnaoares) February 16, 2024
one thing about JLo she always gonna serve budget and choreography pic.twitter.com/t3Xqp2d4hL— migo (@aintitfunny) February 16, 2024
JENNIFER LÓPEZ LA CINEASTA QUE TÚ ERES pic.twitter.com/Ou1WfWRgAM— marcmagt (@marcmagt) February 16, 2024