It's another great week of high-end celebrity fashion and my unabashedly cringey millennial commentary.
This week marked the end of Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour and all her incredible wardrobe changes, but don't trip. All the hottest celebrities were out, and they were flawless.
So, without further ado, let's get into the best celebrity fashions of the week:
1.
Zendaya snatched souls in this floor-length white dress with oversized double-zippers and buckles and Bulgari jewelry to honor her Louis Vuitton ambassadorship.
2.
David and Victoria Beckham stepped out for the premiere of their new Netflix documentary series, Beckham, in a pair of crispy white and black suits.
3.
Jessica Chastain exuded classic beauty in this chocolate brown Atelier Versace dress with Boucheron jewelry at the Zurich Film Festival, where she was honored with the Golden Icon Award.
5.
Vogue boss Anna Wintour truly knows her business, rocking this look during the Valentino Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.
6.
Erykah Badu remained undefeated in this cape-over-coat maximalist ensemble at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.
7.
Anne Hathaway wore a shimmering pink sequin dress by The Attico at the New York screening of She Came to Me.
8.
Coco Jones channeled Hilary Banks in this white floral print Casablanca pants/blouse set outside the brand's show during Paris Fashion Week.
9.
Mindy Kaling went with a cute pink plaid suit, hiding a lacy black top at a meet-and-greet event for Lion Pose in New York City.
10.
Angela Bassett did the thing walking the runway during the Mugler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer show in this beautifully flowing cape dress and hidden bodysuit.
11.
Riley Keough showed off as the new face of Chanel at Grand Palais Ephémère in a cream tweed coat with a quilted handbag and two-toned boots.
12.
GloRilla took us back with a brilliant homage to Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in this brown suede and fur skirt outfit at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.
13.
Hilton sisters Nicky and Paris channeled "Valentino Barbie Vibes" in this hot pink tweed and long-sleeved red minidress for the Italian label with matching bags and colorful pumps.
14.
Emilia Clarke reminded us she's that girl at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer show during Paris Fashion Week.
15.
Anne earned a second mention with this denim/wool hybrid two-piece by Dion Lee on her way to Good Morning America.
16.
Here's Selena Gomez in a mesmerizing Rahul Mishra couture floral design at the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health.
17.
Marisa Tomei served in this wide-legged Bevza jumpsuit at the New York screening of She Came to Me.
18.
Florence is truly a fashion chameleon in this black Valentino gown with a bikini-esque halter bodice, sheer skirt, and flowing train.
19.
And finally, here's Beyoncé during her final performance dressed in none other than her own label, Ivy Park.
Do you have a favorite celeb look? LMK in the comments.