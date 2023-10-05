    I'm 100% Positive You'll Be Impressed By These 19 Fashionable Celebrities Who Completely Understood The Assignment

    From the look of it, "quiet" luxury is no longer a thing.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's another great week of high-end celebrity fashion and my unabashedly cringey millennial commentary.

    This week marked the end of Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour and all her incredible wardrobe changes, but don't trip. All the hottest celebrities were out, and they were flawless.

    Side-by-sides of Beyoncé&#x27;s tour looks
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    So, without further ado, let's get into the best celebrity fashions of the week:

    1. Zendaya snatched souls in this floor-length white dress with oversized double-zippers and buckles and Bulgari jewelry to honor her Louis Vuitton ambassadorship.

    Closeup of Zendaya
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    2. David and Victoria Beckham stepped out for the premiere of their new Netflix documentary series, Beckham, in a pair of crispy white and black suits.

    David and Victoria Beckham
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    3. Jessica Chastain exuded classic beauty in this chocolate brown Atelier Versace dress with Boucheron jewelry at the Zurich Film Festival, where she was honored with the Golden Icon Award.

    Jessica Chastain
    Michael Buckner / Deadline via Getty Images

    4. We Live in Time stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh stole the show with their complementary pink jackets at the Valentino Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

    Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    5. Vogue boss Anna Wintour truly knows her business, rocking this look during the Valentino Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

    Anna Wintour
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    6. Erykah Badu remained undefeated in this cape-over-coat maximalist ensemble at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

    Erykah Badu
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    7. Anne Hathaway wore a shimmering pink sequin dress by The Attico at the New York screening of She Came to Me.

    Anne Hathaway
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    8. Coco Jones channeled Hilary Banks in this white floral print Casablanca pants/blouse set outside the brand's show during Paris Fashion Week.

    Closeup of Coco Jones
    Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

    9. Mindy Kaling went with a cute pink plaid suit, hiding a lacy black top at a meet-and-greet event for Lion Pose in New York City.

    Mindy Kaling
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Lion Pose

    10. Angela Bassett did the thing walking the runway during the Mugler Ready to Wear Spring/Summer show in this beautifully flowing cape dress and hidden bodysuit.

    Angela Bassett on the runway
    Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    11. Riley Keough showed off as the new face of Chanel at Grand Palais Ephémère in a cream tweed coat with a quilted handbag and two-toned boots.

    Riley Keough
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    12. GloRilla took us back with a brilliant homage to Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in this brown suede and fur skirt outfit at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

    GloRilla
    Derek White / Getty Images

    13. Hilton sisters Nicky and Paris channeled "Valentino Barbie Vibes" in this hot pink tweed and long-sleeved red minidress for the Italian label with matching bags and colorful pumps.

    Paris and Nicky Hilton
    Christian Vierig / Getty Images

    14. Emilia Clarke reminded us she's that girl at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer show during Paris Fashion Week.

    Emilia Clarke
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    15. Anne earned a second mention with this denim/wool hybrid two-piece by Dion Lee on her way to Good Morning America.

    Anne Hathaway
    Gotham / GC Images

    16. Here's Selena Gomez in a mesmerizing Rahul Mishra couture floral design at the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health.

    Selena Gomez
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

    17. Marisa Tomei served in this wide-legged Bevza jumpsuit at the New York screening of She Came to Me.

    Marisa Tomei
    Gotham / GC Images

    18. Florence is truly a fashion chameleon in this black Valentino gown with a bikini-esque halter bodice, sheer skirt, and flowing train.

    Florence Pugh
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

    19. And finally, here's Beyoncé during her final performance dressed in none other than her own label, Ivy Park.

    Beyoncé onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

