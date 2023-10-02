    Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Reunited In Matching Outfits During Paris Fashion Week, And Everyone Had The Same Thought

    Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield arriving in complementary pink outfits at Valentino's show during Paris Fashion Week is groundbreaking, TBH.

    Nora Dominick
    Paris Fashion Week is currently in full swing in, well, Paris. The semi-annual event is a chance for a series of designers to present their upcoming looks for both the spring/summer and fall/winter seasons.

    
    20th Century Fox

    This past weekend, Valentino hosted their Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, and it was filled with countless amazing looks and celebrities there to celebrate.

    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    In particular, Florence Pugh was in attendance, marking yet another partnership with Valentino, who are behind some of her most iconic looks, like this sheer pink dress.

    closeup of Florence Pugh
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

    In May, Flo was also named the face of Valentino Beauty around the same time she wore a Valentino dress and walked alongside Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, at her first Met Gala.

    Florence at the Met Gala
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    For the Paris Fashion Week show, Florence wore a gorgeous light pink blazer, wide-leg pants, and a bow-shaped bralette.

    Closeup of Florence Pugh
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images
    Closeup of Florence Pugh
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    She paired the pink look with sunglasses, a plum lip, and her short blonde hair slicked back on the sides and spiked on top.

    Closeup of Florence Pugh
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    Her hairstylist Peter Lux also shared a video of her hairstyle, complete with a tiny, little ponytail.

    Once at the Valentino event, Florence was spotted alongside a few celebs, like Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney.

    Closeup of Florence Pugh and Yasmin Finney
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    However, the moment people cannot get enough of is when Florence reunited with Andrew Garfield. The duo were in complementary pink jackets, and it just worked so well.

    Closeup of Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    Andrew and Flo are starring together in the upcoming movie We Live in Time, which they filmed earlier this year. And, yes, it's a romance movie.

    WWD / Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    The duo also caused fans to go wild on the internet when they presented together at the 2023 Oscars.

    Full disclosure, I'm kind of at a loss for words here because they both look stunning.

    Closeup of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    "We saw you from across the bar and really dig your vibe."

    Closeup of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    The "Barbiecore" fashion trend is clearly still alive and well, and Flo and Andrew pull it off effortlessly — also it wouldn't be them if we didn't get a cheeky little pic:

    Closeup of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh
    WWD / Getty Images

    The duo also sat next to each other during the event and were spotted cheering on Pierpaolo Piccioli and the models.

    Andrew and Florence applauding in the crowd
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    Just like me literally being stunned by how gorgeous (and hot) Florence and Andrew look, the internet had a similar reaction:

    Anyway, if you made it this far, here are two more Florence and Andrew pics because I'm just sitting on the floor obsessing over them. Okay, bye.

    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images, WWD / Getty Images