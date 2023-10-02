Paris Fashion Week is currently in full swing in, well, Paris. The semi-annual event is a chance for a series of designers to present their upcoming looks for both the spring/summer and fall/winter seasons.
This past weekend, Valentino hosted their Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, and it was filled with countless amazing looks and celebrities there to celebrate.
In particular, Florence Pugh was in attendance, marking yet another partnership with Valentino, who are behind some of her most iconic looks, like this sheer pink dress.
For the Paris Fashion Week show, Florence wore a gorgeous light pink blazer, wide-leg pants, and a bow-shaped bralette.
She paired the pink look with sunglasses, a plum lip, and her short blonde hair slicked back on the sides and spiked on top.
Her hairstylist Peter Lux also shared a video of her hairstyle, complete with a tiny, little ponytail.
Once at the Valentino event, Florence was spotted alongside a few celebs, like Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney.
However, the moment people cannot get enough of is when Florence reunited with Andrew Garfield. The duo were in complementary pink jackets, and it just worked so well.
Andrew and Flo are starring together in the upcoming movie We Live in Time, which they filmed earlier this year. And, yes, it's a romance movie.
Full disclosure, I'm kind of at a loss for words here because they both look stunning.
"We saw you from across the bar and really dig your vibe."
The "Barbiecore" fashion trend is clearly still alive and well, and Flo and Andrew pull it off effortlessly — also it wouldn't be them if we didn't get a cheeky little pic:
The duo also sat next to each other during the event and were spotted cheering on Pierpaolo Piccioli and the models.
Just like me literally being stunned by how gorgeous (and hot) Florence and Andrew look, the internet had a similar reaction:
