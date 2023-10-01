    20 Best Celeb Outfits That Are So Ridiculous They'll Make You Stop And Go, "Hmmm"

    Rejoice! Our favorite celebrities are finally wearing more than greased-stained sweats from TJ Maxx or SAG-AFTRA T-shirts, so here are the most jaw-dropping looks from Hollywood's hottest stars.

    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage, Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Rabanne

    We finally have talk shows (with writers) coming back, star-studded fashion weeks, and every reason for celebs to look sometimes strange but always FLAWLESS.

    1. Troye Sivan stunned at the Rabanne Womenswear show by taking a page from Julia Fox's notebook with this silver and glass chest piece, denim jacket combo, and bare chest.

    Troye Sivan
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Rabanne

    2. Ms. Erykah Badu rocked this maximalist Alice in Wonderland look with her iconic ginormous hat, a testament to her beautiful relationship with the Marni luxury brand and designer Francesco Risso.

    Closeup of Erykah Badu
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    3. Pink-tipped Jared Leto was blacked out like a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker baddie at the Givenchy Ready to Wear Spring 2024 show.

    Jared Leto
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    4. Julia Fox appeared tamer than usual in this gothic School of Rock-inspired sleeveless/backless halter-neck top and multicolored plaid miniskirt holding on for dear life with a bunch of safety pins.

    Closeup of Julia Fox
    Jason Howard / GC Images

    5. Final girl Jenna Ortega showed she's now a grown woman who can slay any day of the week in a sheer top with a navy jacket and pleated midi skirt.

    Jenna Ortega
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    6. Usher was Super Bowl-ready in this all-red collar shirt, black polka dot suit ensemble that had him looking like a ladybug pimp hunting for trifling aphids on the football field.

    Closeup of Usher
    Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

    7. Lisa Rinna served extraterrestrial body in this high-necked, form-fitting lilac dress with a gold gem-covered feature on the breast for Paco Rabanne.

    Lisa Rinna
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Rabanne

    8. Naomi Campbell shut it down by walking in this breathtaking lingerie at the Dolce and Gabbana show in Milan wrapped in a sheer slip dress.

    Naomi Campbell on the runway
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

    9. Barry Keoghan was dressed like a French valet ready to park a Big Mack track in a little garage at the Givenchy Womenswear show.

    Closeup of Barry Keoghan
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    10. Puppy Love star Lucy Hale left no crumbs in this red Balmain Off-the-Shoulder top and velvet trousers complete with a mini leather B-Buzz Crossbody bag.

    Closeup of Lucy Hale
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    11. Quavo cosplayed a character from Monsters, Inc. in this simple black tee and chain combo with this Marni Polka-Print Puffer Jacket and matching Polka-Dot Tailored Trousers.

    Quavo
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    12. Winnie Harlow took every breath away with this multicolored fabric trench coat ensemble (and little else) on her way to the Fendi show in Milan.

    Closeup of Winnie Harlow
    Rachpoot / GC Images

    13. Kylie Jenner gave her big sister a run for her Marilyn Monroe money with this crystal-covered, form-fitting halter-neck gown for the Schiaparelli show, complete with a keyhole detail on the chest.

    Closeup of Kylie Jenner
    Mega / GC Images

    14. Jodie Turner-Smith looked like a billion-dollar lampshade at the Balmain show with this sleek black bodysuit, saucer hat, and textured oversized coat that looks like expensive home insulation.

    Closeup of Jodie Turner-Smith
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    15. Demi Moore remained timeless at the Saint Laurent Womenswear show in a sheer, off-the-shoulder gown that's light knit barely covered her body and revealed high-waisted briefs.

    Closeup of Demi Moore
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    16. Kylie gets a second placement with this unofficial homage to "Tomato Girl Summer" aka a walking Kool-Aid ad with this floor-length bright red gown with a peplum finish for the Acne Studios show.

    Closeup of Kylie Jenner
    Pierre Suu / Getty Images

    17. Rachel Zegler showed that one of Hollywood's newest princesses has a little edge with this revealing black and pink polka-dotted mesh gown.

    Closeup of Rachel Zegler
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    18. Madonna's babies, Rocco Ritchie and Lourdes Leon, are all grown up with this complementary pairing for Saint Laurent that has the siblings looking like Boris and Natasha from Rocky and Bullwinkle.

    Rocco Ritchie and Lourdes Leon
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    19. Anya Taylor-Joy gave us femme fatale bullet-time from Matrix Revolutions at the Dior show with this scrunched-sleeve leather jacket with teeny-tiny shorts and black heels.

    Closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    20. And finally, Taraji P. Henson showed up and showed out in this blue chiffon dress by LaQuan Smith that elegantly reveals a tasteful bodysuit beneath.

    Closeup of Taraji P. Henson
    Victor Boyko / Getty Images

