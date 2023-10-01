Celebrity·Posted on Oct 1, 202320 Best Celeb Outfits That Are So Ridiculous They'll Make You Stop And Go, "Hmmm"Not a single crumb was left behind.by Mychal ThompsonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Rejoice! Our favorite celebrities are finally wearing more than greased-stained sweats from TJ Maxx or SAG-AFTRA T-shirts, so here are the most jaw-dropping looks from Hollywood's hottest stars. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage, Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Rabanne We finally have talk shows (with writers) coming back, star-studded fashion weeks, and every reason for celebs to look sometimes strange but always FLAWLESS. 1. Troye Sivan stunned at the Rabanne Womenswear show by taking a page from Julia Fox's notebook with this silver and glass chest piece, denim jacket combo, and bare chest. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Rabanne 2. Ms. Erykah Badu rocked this maximalist Alice in Wonderland look with her iconic ginormous hat, a testament to her beautiful relationship with the Marni luxury brand and designer Francesco Risso. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images 3. Pink-tipped Jared Leto was blacked out like a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker baddie at the Givenchy Ready to Wear Spring 2024 show. Wwd / WWD via Getty Images 4. Julia Fox appeared tamer than usual in this gothic School of Rock-inspired sleeveless/backless halter-neck top and multicolored plaid miniskirt holding on for dear life with a bunch of safety pins. Jason Howard / GC Images 5. Final girl Jenna Ortega showed she's now a grown woman who can slay any day of the week in a sheer top with a navy jacket and pleated midi skirt. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images 6. Usher was Super Bowl-ready in this all-red collar shirt, black polka dot suit ensemble that had him looking like a ladybug pimp hunting for trifling aphids on the football field. Edward Berthelot / Getty Images 7. Lisa Rinna served extraterrestrial body in this high-necked, form-fitting lilac dress with a gold gem-covered feature on the breast for Paco Rabanne. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Rabanne 8. Naomi Campbell shut it down by walking in this breathtaking lingerie at the Dolce and Gabbana show in Milan wrapped in a sheer slip dress. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage 9. Barry Keoghan was dressed like a French valet ready to park a Big Mack track in a little garage at the Givenchy Womenswear show. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images 10. Puppy Love star Lucy Hale left no crumbs in this red Balmain Off-the-Shoulder top and velvet trousers complete with a mini leather B-Buzz Crossbody bag. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images 11. Quavo cosplayed a character from Monsters, Inc. in this simple black tee and chain combo with this Marni Polka-Print Puffer Jacket and matching Polka-Dot Tailored Trousers. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images 12. Winnie Harlow took every breath away with this multicolored fabric trench coat ensemble (and little else) on her way to the Fendi show in Milan. Rachpoot / GC Images 13. Kylie Jenner gave her big sister a run for her Marilyn Monroe money with this crystal-covered, form-fitting halter-neck gown for the Schiaparelli show, complete with a keyhole detail on the chest. Mega / GC Images 14. Jodie Turner-Smith looked like a billion-dollar lampshade at the Balmain show with this sleek black bodysuit, saucer hat, and textured oversized coat that looks like expensive home insulation. Wwd / WWD via Getty Images 15. Demi Moore remained timeless at the Saint Laurent Womenswear show in a sheer, off-the-shoulder gown that's light knit barely covered her body and revealed high-waisted briefs. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images 16. Kylie gets a second placement with this unofficial homage to "Tomato Girl Summer" aka a walking Kool-Aid ad with this floor-length bright red gown with a peplum finish for the Acne Studios show. Pierre Suu / Getty Images 17. Rachel Zegler showed that one of Hollywood's newest princesses has a little edge with this revealing black and pink polka-dotted mesh gown. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images 18. Madonna's babies, Rocco Ritchie and Lourdes Leon, are all grown up with this complementary pairing for Saint Laurent that has the siblings looking like Boris and Natasha from Rocky and Bullwinkle. Marc Piasecki / WireImage 19. Anya Taylor-Joy gave us femme fatale bullet-time from Matrix Revolutions at the Dior show with this scrunched-sleeve leather jacket with teeny-tiny shorts and black heels. Marc Piasecki / WireImage 20. And finally, Taraji P. Henson showed up and showed out in this blue chiffon dress by LaQuan Smith that elegantly reveals a tasteful bodysuit beneath. Victor Boyko / Getty Images Do you have a favorite celeb fashion from this week?