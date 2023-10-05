People Are Reacting To David Beckham's Netflix Documentary, And You Need To Watch It ASAP
"This man used to drive four hours down to London to see Victoria for 20 minutes. Men used to be men uno."
Netflix has just released a four-part documentary series about the life and career of footballer, David Beckham. It follows the abuse he endured after being sent off during the '98 world cup, as well as an insight into his relationship with wife Victoria Beckham.
Of course, users flocked to X (or as we used to call it, Twitter) to share their first impressions...
1.
David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist pic.twitter.com/XQgwOqdoav— Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 5, 2023
2.
Not me crying after watching the first two episodes of "Beckham" on Netflix— Mina Makke (@Miramakke_) October 4, 2023
The hate was insane pic.twitter.com/LI8Xow3v7Y
3.
Watching the Beckham documentary and this man used to drive 4 hours down to London to see Victoria for 20 minutes🥺 men used to be men uno— lims~ (@lims_xa) October 4, 2023
4.
There’s a moment in “Beckham” on Netflix after he was sent off vs Argentina and getting abuse across the country, when the United fans start singing “There’s only one David Beckham”— Matthew Leggett (@RealMattLeggett) October 5, 2023
Becks says “It’s what families do. It’s what United did”
Damning indictment of today’s fanbase
5.
The Beckham documentary on Netflix is class. It’s highlights a lot tho.— Lee Gunner (@leegx82) October 5, 2023
- Football is shit now compared to then.
- Journalists weren’t puppets for the clubs.
- Winning mentality was all the rage.
- Clubs weren’t interested in PR.
- Clubs weren’t interested in gimmicks.
-…
6.
I finished that Beckham documentary and let me tell I’ll probably watch it another 10 times— Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) October 5, 2023
7.
This moment from the #Beckham on Netflix documentary is wild.— Topher Taylor (@helloiamtopher) October 5, 2023
Oh, @victoriabeckham I do love u. pic.twitter.com/BzBHfl1eK0
8.
David and Victoria Beckham invented PR training 😂🤣😂— ᴼᴹᴳ ᶥᵗˢ Adàeze (@nubianbarbieeee) October 4, 2023
A whole 4 part docu series on Netflix about the cheating allegations without confirming nor denying if David cheated with Rebecca Loos!
GOATS. pic.twitter.com/PNqA9n3wxj
9.
I am watching the Victoria and David beckham documentary and I all of a sudden now believe in love— UNKNOWN (@Sunchild_1) October 4, 2023
10.
#VictoriaBeckham never disappoints #BECKHAM #netflix pic.twitter.com/gSksRM5VUB— Migeal.D (@migealdude2) October 4, 2023
11.
I don’t think I’ve ever loved a football manager more than Alex Ferguson after watching this scene 😭😭 #BECKHAM #davidbeckham pic.twitter.com/joilmiJfKC— Aisha Ali-Khan (@aak1880) October 4, 2023
12.
The best moment in the #beckham documentary pic.twitter.com/R3nJg3aZNj— Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) October 4, 2023
13.
I honestly hope the world especially Britain watch the #BECKHAM documentary and realise what a great woman Victoria Beckham is always been misunderstood and especially in this country— Bobby Brown (@bobtasticalb) October 4, 2023
14.
#DavidBeckham still calling #AlexFerguson The Boss even after all this time. My heart… 🥰 #BECKHAM pic.twitter.com/KvjMBvvD8I— Aisha Ali-Khan (@aak1880) October 4, 2023
15.
The funniest story from this was when Beckham's mum lodged in the same hotel with a Reporter that had been criticizing him. She ate and put the bill on the Reporter's room. 😂#BECKHAM pic.twitter.com/SUb2Ijp5l2— Judah Idowu (@IdowuJudah) October 4, 2023
16.
Binged the #BECKHAM doc on Netflix. It’s a brilliant series.. with 90s nostalgia to boot. The abuse & pain he endured over the 98 World Cup is insane - and disgraceful. Wonder does Glenn Hoddle regret throwing a 23 yr old player (who idolised him) under the bus like that.— S E N A N (@Scoffey2) October 4, 2023
17.
#BECKHAM I have to say David has some of the most beautiful woolly jumpers… Not the take home from this documentary for most people. pic.twitter.com/dL4G0AS9wl— Arif Mahmood (@arifmahmood_) October 5, 2023