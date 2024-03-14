Hot Topic
During the 96th Academy Awards, the biggest celebrities, filmmakers, and movies, including Robert Downey Jr., Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things, took home awards — it was successful night.
It's hard to imagine how he could top last year's selfies with stars like Pedro Pascal, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, and Austin Butler already in his selfie photo album.
This year's roster of Ke Huy Quan celebrity selfies is wild, and the fans agree — it's one of the best parts of awards season.
Here's everyone who snapped a quick pic with the Everything Everywhere All at Once star.
Jennifer Lawrence
Regé-Jean Page
Anya Taylor-Joy
Carey Mulligan
Mark Ruffalo
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
Ariana Grande
Ryan Gosling
Christoph Waltz, Robert Downey Jr., Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell, and Mahershala Ali
Echo Quan and Martin Scorsese
Robert De Niro
Colman Domingo, Alexandra Hedison, and Jodie Foster
Ben Kingsley and Daniela Lavender
Roger Federer
James Woods
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Greta Gerwig
And finally, Steven Spielberg
It's not a successful awards show if Ke Huy Quan didn't get a bunch of selfies with celebrities.
