Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Oscars badge

People Are Praising Ke Huy Quan For His Behind-The-Scenes Selfies At The 2024 Oscars: "I Love This Man So Much"

"Getting a selfie with Ke is just as huge as getting an Oscar."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

Ke Huy Quan, the undefeated king of selfies is back!

Closeup of Ke Huy Quan
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

During the 96th Academy Awards, the biggest celebrities, filmmakers, and movies, including Robert Downey Jr., Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things, took home awards it was successful night.

Celebs cheering at the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But, once Loki actor Ke Huy Quan posted a new series of behind-the-scenes selfies, it became apparent the best thing to take at the Oscars was a selfie with the Academy Award-winning actor.

William Belleau and Ke Huy Quan taking a selfie
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In 2023, Ke Huy Quan won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. 

Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage

It's hard to imagine how he could top last year's selfies with stars like Pedro Pascal, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, and Austin Butler already in his selfie photo album.

@kehuyquan / instagram.com

This year's roster of Ke Huy Quan celebrity selfies is wild, and the fans agree — it's one of the best parts of awards season.

Ke Huy Quan, Colman Domingo, Alexandra Hedison, and Jodie Foster taking a selfie
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MPTF
i love how half of Ke&#x27;s instagram feed is selfies of him with celebrities, i love this man so much
@kehuyquan/instagram.com
Please never stop with this selfies at events, they are the best (raised hands emoji)
@kehuyquan/instagram.com
A user commented, &quot;Looks like you had a blast! Love your selfies!&quot; with clapping and star-struck face emojis
@kehuyquan/instagram.com
Comment by user joe_gatto saying &quot;You are the best part of Hollywood&quot;
@kehuyquan/instagram.com
Text in image: User cris_non2bseen comments, &quot;Getting a selfie from Ke is just as huge as winning an Oscar&quot;
@kehuyquan/instagram.com
Comment from a verified account, expressing joy at how happy people are to meet the profile&#x27;s owner, with a shared sentiment
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Here's everyone who snapped a quick pic with the Everything Everywhere All at Once star.

Jennifer Lawrence

Ke Huy Quan and Jennifer Lawrence
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Regé-Jean Page

Two men smiling for a selfie at a formal event, one in a jacket and bow tie, the other in glasses
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Christoph Waltz, Robert Downey Jr., Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell, and Mahershala Ali

Christoph Waltz, Robert Downey Jr., Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell, and Mahershala Ali, and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Echo Quan and Martin Scorsese

Echo Quan and Martin Scorsese and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Colman Domingo, Alexandra Hedison, and Jodie Foster

Ke Huy Quan, Colman Domingo, Alexandra Hedison, and Jodie Foster
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Ben Kingsley and Daniela Lavender

Ben Kingsley and Daniela Lavender with Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

James Woods

James Woods and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ke Huy Quan
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

Greta Gerwig

Ke Huy Quan and Greta Gerwig
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

And finally, Steven Spielberg

Ke Huy Quan and Steven Spielberg
@kehuyquan/instagram.com

It's not a successful awards show if Ke Huy Quan didn't get a bunch of selfies with celebrities.

Social media comment asking to remind someone that they are a celebrity, with over 3K likes
@kehuyquan/instagram.com
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions