Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy for "Flowers." When Mariah Carey presented the award, Miley asked her to stay. "This MC is gonna stand by this MC," she said before sharing a beautiful story about a young boy who tried and tried but couldn't catch a butterfly. "He sat down on the ground, he finally let go, and he surrendered. And he was okay that he wasn't gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. This song 'Flowers' is my butterfly."