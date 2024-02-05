Skip To Content
18 Extremely Pure Things That Happened At The Grammys And Are Stuck In My Head

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Kelly Clarkson and 7-year-old son Remy looked so cute on the red carpet together:

Kelly Clarkson holding hands with her son Remy
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

2. Trevor Noah made some hilarious Taylor Swift jokes that had the singer cracking up:

Side-by-side of Trevor Noah and Taylor Swift
CBS

3. The incredible Tracy Chapman performed her iconic song "Fast Car" with country star Luke Combs:

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs onstage
CBS

4. Victoria Monét held back tears during her acceptance speech for Best New Artist. "I moved to LA in 2009," she said. "I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil. And you can look at it as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. And my roots have been growing underneath the ground unseen for so long. And I feel like today I’m sprouting finally above ground."

Closeup of Victoria Monét accepting her Grammy
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

5. And she looked so beautiful on the red carpet with her family. Matching with her daughter — my heart!

John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and their daughter, Hazel
Axelle / FilmMagic

6. At 80 years old, the iconic Joni Mitchell gave her first Grammys performance:

Joni Mitchell performing at the Grammys
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

7. Miley Cyrus and Lionel Richie had big smiles for each other:

Miley Cyrus and Lionel Richie
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

8. Jay-Z won the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and used the opportunity to stand up for his wife, Beyoncé. "She has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," he said. The man has a point!

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy onstage
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

9. Amid health issues, Céline Dion made her first public appearance in years to present the award for Album of the Year — which she won herself back in 1997:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

10. Noah Kahan brought his mom as his date. She said she cried three times in the car on the way to the awards show. That's a proud mama!

Noah Kahan with his mother
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

11. Jon Batiste and wife Suleika Jaouad looked wonderful on the red carpet:

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
Axelle / FilmMagic

12. And Jon got a pic with another famous John:

Jon Batiste and John Legend sitting at a table together
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

13. Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue shared a big hug:

Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue embracing
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

14. Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy for "Flowers." When Mariah Carey presented the award, Miley asked her to stay. "This MC is gonna stand by this MC," she said before sharing a beautiful story about a young boy who tried and tried but couldn't catch a butterfly. "He sat down on the ground, he finally let go, and he surrendered. And he was okay that he wasn't gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. This song 'Flowers' is my butterfly."

Mariah Carey and Miley Cyrus onstage at the Grammys
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

15. Beyoncé and Olivia Rodrigo got a pic together...

Beyoncé and Olivia Rodrigo
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

16. ...as did Karol G, Maluma, and Dua Lipa...

Karol G, Maluma, and Dua Lipa
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

17. ...and Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha.

Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha
John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

18. And finally, Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack. She gave a sweet shoutout to her brother, Finneas. "Thank you to my brother who’s my best friend in the world and makes me the person that I am today."

Finneas and Billie Eilish accepting their Grammy
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

You can check out the rest of our Grammys coverage here.