3.The incredible Tracy Chapman performed her iconic song "Fast Car" with country star Luke Combs:
4.Victoria Monét held back tears during her acceptance speech for Best New Artist. "I moved to LA in 2009," she said. "I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil. And you can look at it as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. And my roots have been growing underneath the ground unseen for so long. And I feel like today I’m sprouting finally above ground."
5.And she looked so beautiful on the red carpet with her family. Matching with her daughter — my heart!
6.At 80 years old, the iconic Joni Mitchell gave her first Grammys performance:
7.Miley Cyrus and Lionel Richie had big smiles for each other:
8.Jay-Z won the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and used the opportunity to stand up for his wife, Beyoncé. "She has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," he said. The man has a point!
9.Amid health issues, Céline Dion made her first public appearance in years to present the award for Album of the Year — which she won herself back in 1997:
10.Noah Kahan brought his mom as his date. She said she cried three times in the car on the way to the awards show. That's a proud mama!
11.Jon Batiste and wife Suleika Jaouad looked wonderful on the red carpet:
12.And Jon got a pic with another famous John:
13.Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue shared a big hug:
14.Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy for "Flowers." When Mariah Carey presented the award, Miley asked her to stay. "This MC is gonna stand by this MC," she said before sharing a beautiful story about a young boy who tried and tried but couldn't catch a butterfly. "He sat down on the ground, he finally let go, and he surrendered. And he was okay that he wasn't gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. This song 'Flowers' is my butterfly."
15.Beyoncé and Olivia Rodrigo got a pic together...
16....as did Karol G, Maluma, and Dua Lipa...
17....and Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha.
18.And finally, Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack. She gave a sweet shoutout to her brother, Finneas. "Thank you to my brother who’s my best friend in the world and makes me the person that I am today."
