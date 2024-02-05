In case you didn't know, the singer shared her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in 2022. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it's a "rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time." Other symptoms can include unsteady gait, double vision, or slurred speech.
After her SPS diagnosis, the 55-year-old canceled her Courage world tour. A documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion will soon be available on Amazon Prime Video, where fans can follow along with the singer's health journey.
So it was absolutely incredible to see her on the Grammys stage tonight! The crowd stood up and cheered as she walked out.
"Thank you all, I love you right back," she said. "When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart."
Céline presented the Album of the Year Award to Taylor Swift, who became the first person in history to win it four times.
It looks as if the two of them got to hang out backstage, too!