Céline Dion Just Made A Rare Appearance After Being Diagnosed With Stiff-Person Syndrome Several Years Ago

"When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

THE Céline Dion just made an appearance at the Grammys!

Close-up of Céline smiling
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In case you didn't know, the singer shared her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in 2022. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it's a "rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time." Other symptoms can include unsteady gait, double vision, or slurred speech.

Close-up of Céline at a media event
Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

After her SPS diagnosis, the 55-year-old canceled her Courage world tour. A documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion will soon be available on Amazon Prime Video, where fans can follow along with the singer's health journey.

Close-up of Céline performing
Alice Chiche / AFP via Getty Images

So it was absolutely incredible to see her on the Grammys stage tonight! The crowd stood up and cheered as she walked out.

Close-up of Céline onstage at the Grammys
CBS

"Thank you all, I love you right back," she said. "When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart."

Close-up of Céline onstage at the Grammys opening the envelope to present the award
CBS

Céline presented the Album of the Year Award to Taylor Swift, who became the first person in history to win it four times.

Close-up of Céline onstage with Taylor at the Grammys
CBS

It looks as if the two of them got to hang out backstage, too!

Close-up of Taylor with her arm around Céline&#x27;s shoulders
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Wishing you all the best, Céline!