Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Grammys badge

Jay-Z Shaded The Grammy Awards Over Beyoncé: "I Don't Want To Embarrass This Young Lady, But..."

"Jay-Z went up there to say, 'Y'all ain't no divas!!!'"

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Jay-Z was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and I don't think anybody expected the speech that followed.

Jay-Z accepting his award at the Grammys
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 54-year-old billionaire rap mogul received the honor with his daughter Blue Ivy at his side and wasted no time using the platform to call out the Grammy Awards (during their own show).

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy onstage at the Grammys
CBS

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," Jay said, obviously referring to his wife Beyoncé, 42. She's received 32 Grammys. "So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. It doesn't work," he added.

A closeup of Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting at the Grammys
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have both been nominated for 88 Grammy Awards and nominated for Album of the Year four times. 

But Mr. Knowles-Carter didn't stop there. He went on to call out the entire Album of the Year category. "Some of you are going to go home and feel like you've been robbed, some of you may get robbed, some of you don't belong in the category."

A closeup of Jay-Z accepting his award
CBS

The audience was audibly gagged, before he tried to recover with a hilarious justification. "No, when I get nervous, I tell the truth."

Closeup of Jay-Z smiling onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In the end, Jay had a great message for all the artists involved, showing that he, Beyoncé, and others might get snubbed, but they're not sore losers. "Outside of that, we got to keep showing up. Just in life, we got to keep showing up...until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve."

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy onstage
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Great speech or not, the internet couldn't handle Jay-Z being hilariously messy and calling out the awards show on their big night. Here's the best reactions:

Twitter: @notgwendalupe

Twitter: @YannaGod

Lifetime/ Twitter: @willfulchaos

Bravo/ Twitter: @itsKARY_

CBS/ Twitter: @ThatShyGirlErin

Twitter: @Ace_2o

Bravo/ Twitter: @beyonceseyelid

Twitter: @VashonWade

HBO/ Twitter: @WhoopyGushion

ABC/ Twitter: @uhgoosetoe

Twitter: @chiraismo

MTV/ Twitter: @exoomfwb

Fox/ Twitter: @THECHANELDl0R

Bravo/ Twitter: @LilAioli

Listen to Jay-Z's speech here.

View this video on YouTube
CBS / Via youtu.be