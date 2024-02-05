Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Jay-Z went up there to say, 'Y'all ain't no divas!!!'"
jay z went up there to say 'y'all ain't no divas!!!'— popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 5, 2024
Beyoncé while Jay Z was on stage defending her: pic.twitter.com/2Ek7c2jyUi— Mona Thorne ✨ (@YannaGod) February 5, 2024
jay z: “some of you don’t even belong in categories”— wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 5, 2024
the academy: pic.twitter.com/nUms5sy0jy
lmfao @ Jay Z dragging the #Grammys and having the entire room silent.— kario. (@itsKARY_) February 5, 2024
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/NVHZwYFMNb
NOT JAY Z SAYING THAT SOME OF Y’ALL DONT BELONG IN THE CATEGORIES #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BvDOLK5JbJ— Erin Alexandria (@ThatShyGirlErin) February 5, 2024
Jay Z: “some of yall don’t even belong in a category”— Ace🇳🇬 (@Ace_2o) February 5, 2024
He not lying tho😭😭😭 #Grammys #GRAMMYs2024 pic.twitter.com/tWJl9Yewk9
Not Jay Z saying that?! pic.twitter.com/wcDf7jFmF4— Mr. Thing (@beyonceseyelid) February 5, 2024
Jay Z is reading them DOWWWWWN #Grammys pic.twitter.com/jQ84DbxDwy— Jay Vee (@VashonWade) February 5, 2024
@ jay z pic.twitter.com/oHPy9CoUV9— ★ bri ★ (@WhoopyGushion) February 5, 2024
jay z after saying some people didn’t belong in some categories pic.twitter.com/hdFeOMeJSV— a goose toe 🇻🇪🏳️🌈 (@uhgoosetoe) February 5, 2024
WAIT HE ATE THE GRAMMYS UP IN HIS SPEECH IK THATS FUCKING RIGHT JAY Z pic.twitter.com/QpyRQgqIVD— tabby | free palestine!!!! (@chiraismo) February 5, 2024
jayz reading the grammy’s for filth while holding an ALL BLACK GRAMMY during black history month pic.twitter.com/7dGWn0sVbZ— 𝒞 (@THECHANELDl0R) February 5, 2024
Not Jayz getting onstage being messy and spilling tea.— Petty Slimane (@LilAioli) February 5, 2024
He ate that.
#Grammys pic.twitter.com/0izypxBnHL