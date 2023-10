During an interview with Porter , she shared how tough it was to get her start in Hollywood. "Every time I read a script, even if it was a period piece, I read it thinking that I was going to go after the lead role. It wasn’t until I would come across the introduction of a supporting ethnic role that I realized, 'Oh.' I wasn’t even allowed to try to get that main role, because 'they want to go traditional on the part.' I would hang up on that conversation from my agents, thinking, 'What about me is non-traditional?' It was a very hard pill to swallow."