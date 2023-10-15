  • lhm 2023 badge

"I Am Latino, So Isn't This What A Latino Sounds Like?": 15 Latino Celebs Who've Spoken About Their Experiences In Hollywood

"I wasn’t even allowed to try to get that main role, because 'they want to go traditional on the part.' I would hang up, thinking, 'What about me is non-traditional?' It was a very hard pill to swallow."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

1. America Ferrera

She told the New York Times about her first audition as a teenager and being asked to sound "more Latino." She recalled, "I had no idea what she was talking about. 'You mean you want me to speak in Spanish?' She's like, 'No. Do it in English but just sound more Latino.' I genuinely didn't realize until later that she was asking me to speak English with a broken accent. It confused me, because I thought, 'I am Latino, so isn't this what a Latino sounds like?'"

2. Pedro Pascal

Despite incredible performances in The Last of Us, Pedro and some costars received racist backlash from a minority of fans of the video game. He told Variety, "I think that the change is really important, and that the best way to continue representation is just casting a person into a role that isn’t limiting a character to racial identity, especially if it’s an IP we’re familiar with or a book... People get so butthurt about this kind of stuff, but who cares? Because that’s the coolest way of moving the needle, is being open about the casting in every way."

3. Amara La Negra

She's been open about not landing roles because they want someone who looks "more Latina." You might also remember the episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami where Young Hollywood criticized her afro. "So, I can't be elegant if I have a 'fro? Is that what you're saying?" Amara asked the producer. He replied, "Yeah, I guess so."

Amara later said, "I'm grateful for that moment because that moment gave me the possibilities of starting the conversation for the Afro-Latino community for those who didn't know about us, for those that didn't know that we exist, for those that didn't know that there was Black people that spoke Spanish. Thanks to that moment, a lot of people became inspired, motivated to get to know about their backgrounds, to get to know about their race, to get to know about their culture, and now they feel proud of it."

4. Aubrey Plaza

On the Highly Relevant podcast, she shared that she tries to fight Latina stereotypes in Hollywood whenever she can. "April Ludgate on Parks and Rec. I was very adamant about going like, 'Look, maybe she's half Cuban. Maybe her mom's Cuban.' And they were like, 'Great idea!' Obviously, it wasn't about that, but in my own way, I feel like I try to portray Hispanic characters that aren't the stereotypes because that's one thing I think we're really up against. Especially Latina women."

"There's such a stereotype there, and there are so many different kinds of Hispanic women and people that we just don't even see. They're not represented on film or on television. It's just the same archetypes over and over again."

5. Q'orianka Kilcher

During an interview with Remezcla, she said, "I’m proud whenever I can represent an indigenous woman in a film. I feel as an artist, it’s my responsibility to continuously help pave the way and push the boundaries and break down those barriers within society and within Hollywood of how indigenous people are portrayed on film. I’m very appreciative of any of those roles I get. However, I am very thankful when I am cast in other roles, too, and I don’t have to wear dreamcatcher earrings or a little feather in my hair to tell people that I’m Native."

"When I’m cast in a non-Native role, those decisions move our community forward because we’re not being cast just for our race. You start to get cast because your work is good and speaks for itself. It becomes more inclusive."

6. Freddie Prinze Jr.

Despite his pride in his Puerto Rican roots, he's struggled to land Latino roles in Hollywood. "I’ve received nothing but love from Latino taxi drivers to business owners, talking about being inspired by seeing a Latino who’s not running from the cops or dealing drugs," he told Yahoo! Entertainment. "But within the industry, I’ve always been met with a ton of resistance by directors wanting to check my Latino heritage and see just how much I know."

"Every Latino you've seen me play [before Christmas with You] was always an after-the-fact thing. The role would be named Mike Smith, and they'd say, 'Oh, we hired Freddie so we can show people how diverse we are.' And all of a sudden, his name is Miguel Ramirez. And that doesn't count, man! That does not count."

7. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

In an essay written for the Emmys website, she wrote, "When I started reaching the peak of my career as an Afro-Latina, and as a woman of the Trans experience, as much as I felt I was making strides, there were still those three identities that were holding me back from making it into a space I had always dreamed of being. My confidence began to deplete when I started realizing that I was systematically being placed in a box. It wasn't until my big breakthrough, being cast in Pose, that the pieces of that box began to fall."

She continued, "There's just not enough being done within the Black and Latino communities as far as representation is concerned, behind and in front of the cameras. Diversity has always been pushed in my household so not seeing it fully exhibited and embraced breaks my heart. I do feel like there's a lot of exposure around our identities as people of color, but there's still much that needs to be done."

8. Eva Longoria

She told the New York Times, "Some white, male casting director was dictating what it meant to be Latin. He decided I needed an accent. He decided I should [have] darker-colored skin. The gatekeepers are not usually people of color, so they don't understand you should be looking for way more colors of the rainbow within that one ethnicity."

She continued, "I was developing a medical show, and the lead was a Latina heart surgeon. It didn't go forward [for various reasons]. Networks say, 'We're on board with diversity,' and they'll develop it, but they seldom program it. We don't have enough people in the decision-making process."

9. Zoe Saldaña

During an interview with Porter, she shared how tough it was to get her start in Hollywood. "Every time I read a script, even if it was a period piece, I read it thinking that I was going to go after the lead role. It wasn’t until I would come across the introduction of a supporting ethnic role that I realized, 'Oh.' I wasn’t even allowed to try to get that main role, because 'they want to go traditional on the part.' I would hang up on that conversation from my agents, thinking, 'What about me is non-traditional?' It was a very hard pill to swallow."

"In my country, where I pledged allegiance every day since I was 5, to be told when I’m out there trying to pursue my American dream that I was not a traditional American was very hurtful. I will never accept that I am not a traditional anything."

10. Sarunas J. Jackson

During an interview with Remezcla, he shared how he influenced Dro, his character on Insecure. "In the beginning, my character was supposed to be Black and Mexican, but I asked them if he could be Black and Panamanian. If he’s already Latino, just let me be me. Later when Carlos Carrasco came, this gave an opportunity to another Panamanian actor."

"It’s good to give opportunities to different types of people who have all these different stories to tell. We need to tell our own stories, especially for Latinos, so that we can show how diverse we all are. People think we only have this one type of look, but even me and [Y'lan Noel who plays Daniel] look different, and we’re both Afro-Panamanian. He has more African descent than I do, but we’re both Latinos at the end of the day. In Panama, there’s an area that has a large community of Asians, but they speak full-on Spanish. These are the types of stories I hope to tell one day when I create my own content."

11. Diego Luna

He told IndieWire about the bias against actors with accents when he started in the industry. "When I was very young, like 20 years ago, there was a whole conversation about losing your accent. They used to call it 'neutralizing,' as if it was something you could just get rid of. It was a fear of understanding."

But he proudly brought his Mexican accent to the Star Wars universe, delighting and inspiring many Latinos. "It wasn’t a decision to keep my accent. If they hire me, I come with this," he explained. "But when they cast me, they’re clearly sending a message that they’re trying to represent a similar world to the one we experience, where people talk differently and have rich cultural and language diversity."

12. Dascha Polanco

During an interview with Vivala, she shared that she's been pressured to conceal her Afro-Latina features and was even told she looks "too Latina" for a role. "We have to be 'fake Latinas.' And here’s the thing about 'fake Latinas' — when you look at Latinas who are succeeding in Hollywood, they’re super thin... I was growing up and not thinking that I was good enough. I just thought, 'Oh my god, if only I had lighter eyes. If only I had lighter hair. If only I was skinny. Oh my god, if I was a size 0, I know I would get more work."

13. Michelle Rodriguez

Throughout her career, she has been mindful of the roles she plays because she doesn't want to contribute to the typical Latine stereotypes in film. She once said, "I steer away from sexually subversive content because it is the most exploited facet of filmmaking and television for Latina women."

14. Laz Alonso

He told BuzzFeed News about the progress the industry has made in recognizing Afro-Latinos. "[Hollywood] is becoming aware that these actors exist; they're not just lumping all Latinos into one box. Like, 'OK, you have to look like Jennifer Lopez, or you can't possibly be Latino. There's no possible way that you can be Latin.' I think the landscape has changed, and people are becoming a lot more sensitive and aware that there are different kinds of Latin; there are different kinds of Black people. I just think it's beautiful to show that diversity within our race. I think we're seeing a lot more of that now."

However, he said during a 2020 Time roundtable that he's yet to land a job in Latin America. "The doors are shut."

15. And finally, Francia Raisa

The actor has been open about the hurdles she faced in the beginning of her career. She told Bustle that casting directors commonly use a program that lists character descriptions. "And at the end of it, it always says, 'Latina. Black. Caucasian.' Growing up, those listings were so specific that even if a role sounded perfect for you, if it said white, you couldn’t go in." And if a casting director did make an exception, "then you're sitting in a room with a bunch of blondes."

Though many roles now state 'open ethnicity,' there's still a lot of progress to be made. "There are things that still need to change, stereotypes that still exist. Productions are still asking for Mexican accents, and I'm like, 'Well, this is my Mexican accent.' Not all of us have broken English."

