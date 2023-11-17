Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

"The Moron!": Kimora Lee Simmons Claims Diddy Threatened To Hit Her And Apologized On His Knees In A Resurfaced Interview

"And I was pregnant!" Kimora said.

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Note: This post mentions sexual assault and abuse.

Yesterday, Cassie filed a lawsuit in New York federal court accusing Diddy of rape, repeated physical abuse, and sex trafficking throughout their decade-long relationship.

cassie poses for a photographer at an event
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Mark's Club

According to Cassie, the music mogul began asserting control over her life shortly after they met when she was 19. The suit lists many accusations including sexual battery, sexual assault, and violations of New York City’s gender-motivated violence law.

A closeup of diddy
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, said, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."

However, Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said, "Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts."

In a statement shared with the New York Times, Cassie said, "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

Emma Mcintyre / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Now, an old interview with Kimora Lee Simmons has resurfaced in the wake of Cassie's allegations.

A closeup of Kimora smiling at an event
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

In a 2004 New York Magazine interview, Kimora recalled an alleged incident with Diddy. The article states, "There was a nasty cloudburst when Kimora said something to Combs, and he threatened to hit her."

John Lamparski / WireImage

"And I was pregnant!" she said. "The moron!"

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

After his outburst, Diddy reportedly got on his knees and publicly apologized.

New York Magazine / Via nymag.com

Many people expressed their shock on social media:

Twitter: @yourbaldmother

Twitter: @TheAngryVirgo

Twitter: @THEWESTRANDBOY_

And now, Kimora herself is joining the conversation. A few hours ago, she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story, seemingly in response to the Diddy allegations. "As you sow, so shall you reap," she wrote with a heart emoji.

Kimora Lee Simmons / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimoraleesimmons/?hl=en

We'll let you know if there are any updates.