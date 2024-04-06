Kimora Lee Simmons shared a cryptic Instagram post amid reports that her daughter Aoki is dating businessperson Vittorio Assaf.
If you missed it, yesterday, Page Six published photos showing Aoki, 21, and Vittorio, 65, kissing in St. Barts, revealing their alleged relationship for the first time.
"Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company," a source who purportedly knows Aoki told People.
The insider also claimed that the pair met during a trip to St. Barts, which is apparently one of the Simmons' favorite places to travel.
Aoki seemed to address the news herself later on Instagram, joking that her phone had been blowing up amid the photos.
While she didn't say who'd been calling her, I'm gonna assume Kimora was one of them based on her own post.
The Baby Phat designer shared a video of an adult panda bear trying to control its cub, but the cub was more interested in exploring and doing its own thing. "On my last nerve right now!" Kimora captioned the post, along with a weary face emoji.
Kimora shares Aoki and another daughter, Ming Lee, 24, with her ex-husband Russell Simmons. They met when Kimora was 17 while Russell was 35. However, he has said that they didn't start dating until Kimora turned 18. The pair married six years later, in 1998, before splitting in 2006.
BuzzFeed previously reached out to reps for Aoki for comment, but did not hear back.