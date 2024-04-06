Kimora Lee Simmons Appeared To Respond To Reports Of Her 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki Allegedly Dating 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

The alleged relationship was revealed on Friday after Page Six published photos showing Aoki and Vittorio kissing on the beach.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Kimora Lee Simmons shared a cryptic Instagram post amid reports that her daughter Aoki is dating businessperson Vittorio Assaf.

Kimora Lee Simmons with daughter Aoki
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Teen Vogue

If you missed it, yesterday, Page Six published photos showing Aoki, 21, and Vittorio, 65, kissing in St. Barts, revealing their alleged relationship for the first time.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Android, Victor Hugo / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Vittorio cofounded Serafina Restaurant Group, if you're unfamiliar.

"Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company," a source who purportedly knows Aoki told People.

Aoki Lee Simmons leaving an event
Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

The insider also claimed that the pair met during a trip to St. Barts, which is apparently one of the Simmons' favorite places to travel.

Vittorio Assaf and a woman standing behind a DJ booth
Jared Siskin / Getty Images for Serafina

Aoki seemed to address the news herself later on Instagram, joking that her phone had been blowing up amid the photos.

Aoki Lee Simmons lying on a couch
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/aokileesimmons/?hl=en

While she didn't say who'd been calling her, I'm gonna assume Kimora was one of them based on her own post.

Closeup of Kimora Lee Simmons
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The Baby Phat designer shared a video of an adult panda bear trying to control its cub, but the cub was more interested in exploring and doing its own thing. "On my last nerve right now!" Kimora captioned the post, along with a weary face emoji.

Screenshot from Kimora Lee Simmons&#x27;s Instagram story
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimoraleesimmons/?hl=en

Kimora shares Aoki and another daughter, Ming Lee, 24, with her ex-husband Russell Simmons. They met when Kimora was 17 while Russell was 35. However, he has said that they didn't start dating until Kimora turned 18. The pair married six years later, in 1998, before splitting in 2006.

Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons, and Russell Simmons on a step and repeat at a fashion event, smiling
John Parra / WireImage

BuzzFeed previously reached out to reps for Aoki for comment, but did not hear back.