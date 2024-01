She gave a shoutout to her daughter, saying, "The biggest thank you is to someone who won't understand anything that I'm saying at the moment, but I carried her with me in this last season. And really, it was her who carried me. It's very easy to act when you're pregnant because you’ve got hormones raging. It was more that the proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this and this performance, and I love you so much."