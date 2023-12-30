Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 3 hours ago16 Celebs Who've Dressed Up As Barbie Or Ken Over The Years And Killed ItHi, Barbie!by Morgan SlossBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Barbie was indisputably THE movie of 2023. Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection From the incredible promo for the film to the Halloween costumes (like mine!), it was absolutely everywhere. View this photo on Instagram Morgan Sloss / Instagram: @morgansloss So, I thought it'd be fun to look back at some of the times celebs dressed up as Barbie or Ken: 1. Beyoncé: View this photo on Instagram Beyoncé / Instagram: @beyonce 2. Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey: View this photo on Instagram Robert Irwin / Instagram: @robertirwinphotography 3. Hailey Bieber: View this photo on Instagram Hailey Bieber / Instagram: @haileybieber 4. Rita Ora: David M. Benett / Getty Images 5. Nicki Minaj: Atlantic / 10K / Capitol / Via youtube.com 6. Kelsea Ballerini: View this photo on Instagram @rebeccasmeyne / Kelsea Ballerini / Instagram: @kelseaballerini 7. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: ABC / Via youtube.com 8. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos: ABC / Via youtube.com 9. Laverne Cox: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Â Laverne Cox 10. Amanda Batula: View this photo on Instagram Amanda Batula / Instagram: @amandabatula 11. Paris Hilton: View this photo on Instagram Paris Hilton / Instagram: @parishilton 12. Leslie Grace: View this photo on Instagram Leslie Grace / Instagram: @lesliegrace 13. Jessica Simpson: View this photo on Instagram @gloriamesaphotography / Jessica Simpson / Instagram: @jessicasimpson 14. Rebel Wilson: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos 15. Jenni "JWoww" Farley: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jwoww 16. And finally, Ice Spice: Atlantic / 10K / Capitol / Via youtube.com Who was your favorite Barbie? LMK in the comments below!