16 Celebs Who've Dressed Up As Barbie Or Ken Over The Years And Killed It

Hi, Barbie!

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Barbie was indisputably THE movie of 2023.

Screenshot from &quot;Barbie&quot;
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

From the incredible promo for the film to the Halloween costumes (like mine!), it was absolutely everywhere.

So, I thought it'd be fun to look back at some of the times celebs dressed up as Barbie or Ken:

1. Beyoncé:

2. Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey:

4. Rita Ora:

Rita Ora dressed as Barbie
David M. Benett / Getty Images

5. Nicki Minaj:

Nicki Minaj as Barbie
Atlantic / 10K / Capitol / Via youtube.com

6. Kelsea Ballerini:

7. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest:

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa as Ken and Barbie
ABC / Via youtube.com

8. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos:

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa as Ken and Barbie
ABC / Via youtube.com

9. Laverne Cox:

Laverne Cox as Barbie
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Â Laverne Cox

10. Amanda Batula:

11. Paris Hilton:

12. Leslie Grace:

13. Jessica Simpson:

14. Rebel Wilson:

Rebel Wilson as Barbie
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

15. Jenni "JWoww" Farley:

16. And finally, Ice Spice:

Ice Spice as Barbie
Atlantic / 10K / Capitol / Via youtube.com

Who was your favorite Barbie? LMK in the comments below!