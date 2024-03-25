Skip To Content
Robert Irwin Might Just Be Australia's Most Wholesome Celebrity — Here's 19 Moments That Prove It

He's taking over the country in the most wholesome way possible.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

The Robert Irwin obsession grows stronger by the day. Over the years, he's naturally settled into his role as wildlife warrior, and even started to build his own legacy as a photographer, TV host and social media personality.

Man in a black tuxedo smiling with arms outstretched at a Melbourne Fashion Festival event
Sam Tabone / WireImage

You can't blame the people for falling in love with him and his big smile. He's just so wholesome! In fact, here are some moments to prove it:

1. This crossover moment between him and Anthony the Blue Wiggle. We didn't know we needed this, but we need more right now!

@anthonywiggle

Robert Irwin and all the family are the best! Robert is a good man like his dad! He joined us a stage and the place went crazy! Thanks Robert! #robertirwin #thewiggles

♬ Good Day - Nappy Roots
@anthonywiggle / Via tiktok.com

2. And this moment with the OG Wiggles, too

3. This entire interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

View this video on YouTube
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Via youtube.com

At just 13 years old, Irwin demonstrated his charisma and wildlife prowess while cooly handling a venomous scorpion, cuddly-looking brown bears, legless lizards, a binturong and colourfully-beaked toucan, all while chatting with Jimmy Fallon.

4. His impersonation of Ryan Reynolds in this "I'm Just Ken" lip sync for Halloween

@robertirwin / Via tiktok.com

5. This heroic moment, when he rescued a snake from a vending machine like it was just a normal day at the office

6. When he put these almost identical photos of him and his iconic late father, Steve Irwin, side-by-side in an Instagram post

@robertirwinphotography / Via instagram.com

7. This incredibly adorable compilation of young Robert Irwin exploring Australia Zoo

View this video on YouTube
Australia Zoo / Via youtube.com

His articulation at such a young age always has us in awe. 

8. The time he guest starred as a voice in hit kids show Bluey and naturally, crushed it

@mase_0508 / Via tiktok.com
Back in 2021, Irwin tried his hand at voice acting role in the role of Alfie, a teenage retail worker in a toy shop. You can check it out in a season 2 episode titled, "The Quiet Game".

9. This moment when he proved he's just like us by wearing his work shirt with a pair of casual shorts for a waist-up interview

10. When he made his catwalk debut with the world's biggest smile on his face

11. Let's not forget this video he shared to TikTok where he jumped on his old motorcross bike and took it for a spin

@robertirwin

The world of motorcross is not ready for this.

♬ original sound - Robert Irwin
@robertirwin / Via tiktok.com

12. This adorable joint costume that he posted on last year's Star Wars day (May 4)

13. Another hand for Robert's costume game, this time he recruited a croc for a Loki-themed outfit

14. His demonstration of giraffe-feeding techniques

@robertirwin

Lunch time with Rosie 😊

♬ original sound - Robert Irwin
@robertirwin / Via tiktok.com

15. This extensive outback house tour that proves that he's not just a pretty face — he's got a sense of humour on him, too

16. When he showed the world his coffee making skills and first time trying a coffee, only to realise that it tastes gross

17. All the moments of love he's shared for his niece, Gracie

@robertirwin

Seaside chats with Grace ☀️

♬ Better Together - Jack Johnson
@robertirwin / Via tiktok.com

18. This 18-second video that shows Robert is just like anyone else's energetic sibling

@robertirwin / Via tiktok.com

19. And finally, Robert asking his mum Terri to film a vlog for him

View this video on YouTube
Australia Zoo / Via youtube.com

What's your favourite Irwin family moment?

Share it in the comments below.