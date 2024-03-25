Robert Irwin Might Just Be Australia's Most Wholesome Celebrity — Here's 19 Moments That Prove It

The Robert Irwin obsession grows stronger by the day. Over the years, he's naturally settled into his role as wildlife warrior, and even started to build his own legacy as a photographer, TV host and social media personality.
You can't blame the people for falling in love with him and his big smile. He's just so wholesome! In fact, here are some moments to prove it:
2. And this moment with the OG Wiggles, too
5. This heroic moment, when he rescued a snake from a vending machine like it was just a normal day at the office
6. When he put these almost identical photos of him and his iconic late father, Steve Irwin, side-by-side in an Instagram post
7. This incredibly adorable compilation of young Robert Irwin exploring Australia Zoo
9. This moment when he proved he's just like us by wearing his work shirt with a pair of casual shorts for a waist-up interview
10. When he made his catwalk debut with the world's biggest smile on his face
12. This adorable joint costume that he posted on last year's Star Wars day (May 4)
13. Another hand for Robert's costume game, this time he recruited a croc for a Loki-themed outfit
15. This extensive outback house tour that proves that he's not just a pretty face — he's got a sense of humour on him, too
16. When he showed the world his coffee making skills and first time trying a coffee, only to realise that it tastes gross
17. All the moments of love he's shared for his niece, Gracie
19. And finally, Robert asking his mum Terri to film a vlog for him
