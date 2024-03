13 Celebs Who Had Poor Money Management And Lost It All (And How)

11.

Without a doubt, 50 Cent was one of the biggest rappers of the 2000s. But after losing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, he filed for bankruptcy in 2015 with $36 million in debts and assets of less than $20 million. In a 2020 interview with the Guardian , he said, "Businesspeople will do [bankruptcy] in a heartbeat before losing money. Because it means they have the ability to be secure and invest again." Apparently, bankruptcy gave him the ability to start fresh, paving the way for his hit showand a lucrative deal with a TV network.