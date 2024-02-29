Skip To Content
24 Famous Actors In Their First Role Vs. What They Look Like Today

Aging like fine wine.

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Queen Latifah in her first role as Lashawn in Jungle Fever in 1991:

She&#x27;s in a patterned headwrap and beaded necklace expressing concern
Universal / Via youtube.com

Queen Latifah now:

Queen Latifah wearing a tuxedo-inspired outfit with statement jewelry at an event
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

1991 vs. now:

Universal / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

2. Eddie Murphy in his first role as Reggie Hammond in 48 Hrs. in 1982:

Eddie Murphy in character wearing a checkered jacket and tie
Paramount / Via youtube.com

Eddie now:

Eddie Murphy holding award, wearing glasses and a black suit, standing at podium with microphone, smiling
Rich Polk / NBC via Getty Images

1982 vs. now:

Paramount / Rich Polk / NBC via Getty Images

3. Raven-Symoné in her first role as Olivia Kendall in The Cosby Show from 1989–1992:

Young Raven in character wearing a layered outfit, smiling
NBC / Via youtube.com

Raven now:

Raven-Symoné posing, wearing a pinstripe suit with necklaces, with a buzzed head
Unique Nicole / Getty Images

'90s vs. now:

NBC / Unique Nicole / Getty Images

4. Viola Davis in her first role as a nurse in The Substance of Fire in 1996:

closeup of a young viiola davis
Miramax / Via imdb.com

Viola now:

closeup of viola smiling with natural hair and a cocktail dress
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

1996 vs. now:

Miramax / Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

5. Gabrielle Union in one of her first roles as Ashli in Moesha in 1996:

closeup of Gabrielle in a cheerleading uniform
UPN

Gabrielle now:

Gabrielle Union smiling in a white lace blouse with hoop earrings at an event
Taylor Hill / WireImage

1996 vs. now:

UPN / Taylor Hill / Getty Images

6. Idris Elba in one of his first roles as a pizza delivery man in Space Precinct in 1994:

closeup of Idris in a dirty uniform
Sky One / Via youtube.com

Idris now:

Idris Elba smiles in a sleek suit with a hand tattoo
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

1994 vs. now:

Sky One / Cindy Ord / Getty Images

7. Regina King in her first role as Brenda Jenkins in 227 from 1985–1990:

closeup of regina sitting on a couch with short hair
Columbia / Via youtube.com

Regina now:

closeup of regina at an event with her hair pulled up
Jc Olivera / FilmMagic / Getty Images

'80s vs. now:

Columbia / Jc Olivera / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8. Samuel L. Jackson in one of his first roles in The Displaced Person in 1977:

closeup of samuel wearing a bucket hat standing outside
PBS / Via youtube.com

Samuel now:

Samuel L. Jackson wearing a beanie and glasses, with a sweater over a polo shirt
Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

1977 vs. now:

PBS / Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images

9. Halle Berry in her first role as Emily Franklin in Living Dolls in 1989:

closeup of a younger halle with short hair and gold hoop earrings
ABC

Halle now:

Halle posing at an event, wearing an elegant black outfit with a sheer neckline with curled short hair
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

1989 vs now:

ABC / Steve Granitz / Getty Images

10. Denzel Washington as Robert Eldridge in Wilma in 1977:

closeup of denzel
NBC / Via youtube.com

Denzel now:

closeup of an older denzel smiling in a suit
Momodu Mansaray / WireImage / Getty Images

1977 vs. now:

NBC / Momodu Mansaray / WireImage / Getty Images

11. Angela Bassett in her first role as Salina McCulla in Search for Tomorrow in 1985:

closeup of angela in a blazer with short hair
NBC / Via youtube.com

Angela now:

Angela Bassett in a patterned blazer with her long hair curled
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

1985 vs. now:

NBC / Monica Schipper / Getty Images

12. Zendaya in her first role as Rocky Blue in Shake It Up from 2010–2013:

closeup of zendaya in a dance uniform
Disney / Via youtube.com

Zendaya now:

Zendaya in a futuristic metallic outfit with statement necklace at an event
Joe Maher / Getty Images

Early '10s vs. now:

Disney / Joe Maher / Getty Images

13. Jamie Foxx in In Living Color from 1991–1994:

closeup of a younger jamie wearing a backwards cap
20th Television / Via youtube.com

Jamie now:

Jamie Foxx at an event wearing a coat with his hair cut short and a goatee
Joe Maher / Getty Images

Early '90s vs. now:

20th Television / Joe Maher / Getty Images

14. Lupita Nyong'o in her first role as F in East River in 2008:

lupita wearing  gold hoop earrings and a dress with a shaved head
Kozak Films / Via vimeo.com

Lupita now:

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o smiling in a jeweled dress with flower headpiece at a celebrity event
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

2008 vs. now:

Kozak Films / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

15. Will Smith in his first role as Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1990:

closeup of will making a face at the camera wearing gold necklaces and a hat
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Will now:

Will making a peace sign gesture at an event wearing a suit and he&#x27;s got a goatee
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

1990 vs. now:

NBC/ Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

16. Octavia Spencer in her first role as Nurse Annette in A Time To Kill in 1996:

closeup of octavia in a nurse uniform
Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

Octavia now:

Octavia Spencer wearing a stylish top with her hair curled and worn loose
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

1996 vs. now:

Warner Bros. / Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

17. Don Cheadle in one of his first roles as Elliott Washburn in Hamburger Hill in 1987:

closeup of don sitting on the ground in a uniform
Paramount / Via youtube.com

Don now:

Don wearing a blazer and glasses at a marvel event
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

1987 vs. now:

Paramount / Michael Buckner / Getty Images

18. Tracee Ellis Ross in her first role as Kiki in Far Harbor in 1996:

closeup of a younger tracee looking pensive
Castle Hill Productions / Via youtube.com

Tracee now:

closeup of tracee smiling at an event with a long ponytail
Steven Ferdman / Getty Images for CultureCon

1996 vs. now:

Castle Hill Productions / Steven Ferdman / Getty Images for CultureCon

19. Laurence Fishburne in one of his first roles as Josh Hall in One Life to Live from 1973–1976:

a young laurence with his hand on his hip
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Laurence now:

closeup of laurnence in a suit
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

'70s vs. now:

ABC / Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

20. Keke Palmer in her first role as Gina's niece in Barbershop 2 in 2004:

closeup of young keke with two pigtails
MGM / Via youtube.com

Keke now:

Keke wearing a black strapless gown with large hoop earrings and hair in a blow out
Taylor Hill / WireImage

1996 vs. now:

MGM / Taylor Hill / Getty Images

21. Mahershala Ali in his first role as Dr. Trey Sanders in Crossing Jordan from 2001–2002:

closeup of Mahershala Ali
NBC / Via Facebook: watch

Mahershala now:

Man in patterned coat and fur hat smiling at an event
Cindy Ord / FilmMagic,

Early 2000s vs. now:

NBC / Cindy Ord / Getty Images

22. Whoopi Goldberg in one of her first roles as Celie in The Color Purple in 1985:

closeup of whoopi goldberg sitting in a rocking chair
Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

Whoopi now:

Whoopi Goldberg smiles in a studio, with her hair in long locs
ABC / Via Facebook: TheView

1985 vs. now:

Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection / ABC

23. Tessa Thompson in her first role as Wilhelmina "Billie" Doucette in Cold Case in 2005:

She&#x27;s got curly hair wearing a casual shirt, standing near a brick wall
CBS

Tessa now:

Actress with braided hair and a strapless gown
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

2005 vs. now:

CBS / Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

24. And finally, Kerry Washington in her first role in ABC Afterschool Special in 1994:

Kerry in a plaid shirt with a headband against a starry backdrop
ABC / Via youtube.com

Kerry now:

Kerry with shoulder-length hair wearing a thin-strapped ruffled dress
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

1994 vs. now:

ABC / Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

